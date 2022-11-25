Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
ComicBook
WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Sami Zayn Proves His Allegiance as The Bloodline Win Main Event
The main event for WWE's Survivor Series War Games premium live event was the Men's War Games match, which would be between The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland alongside Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. Earlier in the night Reigns and Zayn looked to be on the same page, and the advantage was with the Brawling Brutes. That would serve them well throughout the match, and at several points, The Bloodline looked like they were going to fall due to infighting between Jey and Zayn. That all changed though when Zayn made his allegiances perfectly clear, taking out Kevin Owens and offering him up for Jey to get the pin and the win, sacrificing his best friend for The Bloodline and giving them the win.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Celebrates After WWE Survivor Series Goes Off The Air
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His ability to get over no matter what is what sets him apart from many pro wrestlers. Zayn has been a focal point of WWE television thanks to his storyline with The Bloodline and he also celebrated after Survivor Series went off the air.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Officially Changes Name Of Sarah Logan On Smackdown
Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. On the November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the company switched up the name of Sarah Logan — who recently made her WWE comeback joining Erik and Ivar’s The Viking Raiders — as she will nown be known as Valhalla.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos ahead of Survivor Series
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos has a direct effect on their WarGames match. Whichever two-person team emerges victorious on WWE SmackDown will earn their five-person squad an advantage at Survivor Series. The final episode of SmackDown before the premium live event begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Never Released Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman was heavily pushed during his first run with WWE. That wasn’t surprising given Vince McMahon’s penchant for big, strong men. Strowman fit the bill perfectly as a big guy who could move fast and perform incredible feats of strength. The formula worked perfectly well. Strowman would...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To AEW Star Ahead Of Survivor Series
Tonight, WWE is set to bring WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time at Survivor Series. The build up to this year’s Survivor Series has taken place on Raw and SmackDown, and fans can’t help but think one thing has been missing. That thing is,...
Kevin Owens Has A Message For Sami Zayn, FTR Retain | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for November 25, 2022. - Kevin Owens approached Sami Zayn backstage and wondered what would happen if Zayn did something that upset The Bloodline. While Jey Uso secretly listened in the background, he noted that he has had to bail Zayn out plenty of times in the past. Owens told Zayn to strike first, rather than waiting for The Bloodline to turn on him. Jey then confronted Zayn, who lied about his conversation with Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
wrestletalk.com
Top Star Suffers Injury In WWE Survivor Series WarGames Main Event?
Bloodline member Jey Uso possibly suffered a broken hand during his WarGames bout at Survivor Series 2022. In the main event of the show, Jey teamed with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn to defeat the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in a WarGames bout.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out Which Team Won WarGames Advantage On SmackDown
In the main event on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one team won the WarGames advantage. After an earlier backstage segment began to sew concrete seeds of dissension within the Bloodline, Sami Zayn was spotted by Jey Uso talking to Kevin Owens backstage and then denied it.
wrestletalk.com
Here Is What Is Set To Close Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Show
Tonight is WWE’s Thanksgiving tradition, Survivor Series, and this year’s show is set to bring big moments. WWE is finally bringing WarGames to the WWE main roster for the show, with a men’s and women’s match. The women’s match received a major boost on last night’s...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Explains How WWE Creative Approaches Changing Plans
Triple H has explained WWE’s current creative process, explaining how the team approaches making last minute changes. The Game has been overseeing WWE creative as the Chief Content Officer since Vince McMahon’s departure in July. Previous reports have indicated that several major plans have been changed in the...
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Gets New Female Companion On SmackDown?
There is another voice that has been introduced into the Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy saga after tonight’s WWE SmackDown. With now not only the ‘Uncle Howdy’ voice being heard in a vignette but also, a female sounding voice as well. To kick off the segment, Bray...
wrestletalk.com
Final Betting Odds For Survivor Series WarGames 2022
Here are the updated betting odds for Survivor Series WarGames 2022, ahead of tonight’s anticipated event. The first Survivor Series event under the Triple H regime, the November 26 premium live event will be one to remember. Two WarGames matches have been confirmed for the event. In one bout,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Stars Honor Late TV Star Jason David Frank
A pair of WWE stars paid tribute to a recently departed television star who was beloved worldwide. Find out who they honored. Tonight (November 27) at a WWE house show in Portland, Maine two top starts paid tribute to Jason David Frank. The star best known to most from his...
