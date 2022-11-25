ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

wbrz.com

Truck spilled nails on I-10 Monday morning, forced brief lane closures

BATON ROUGE - Crews briefly blocked off part of I-10 after a truck spilled nails on the road late Monday morning. DOTD workers shut down multiple lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate around 10:40 am. while crews cleaned up the nails, which reportedly came from a pallet that fell off the back of a truck between Siegen and Essen Lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries off O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (November 28) crash involving entrapment off O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are at the scene. Apparently, the crash happened on South...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

City on the hook for repairs after worker crashed into overpass; bridge still closed months later

BATON ROUGE - For the last six months, drivers who regularly take the interchange between Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard have had to find an alternate route. A crash caused a shutdown of the on and off ramps in May. WBRZ learned Monday, November 28, that the damage was caused by a City-Parish maintenance worker, who did not properly tie down a large piece of equipment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Letters volley between DOTD, La. AG about I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office is claiming that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) isn’t being upfront about plans for lane closures on I-10 during construction. In a letter sent the day before Veterans Day, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Vandals attack City Park again; parks closed until further notice

Not long after the City of Plaquemine reopened its city parks, the sites have been closed once again due to vandalism. Vandals struck City Park on Belleview at Ferdinand on the weekend before Thanksgiving. Mirrors were shattered, tissue and soap dispensers were ripped off the wall and trash was scattered...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
NOLA.com

How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.

A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said drivers should expect heavier than normal traffic in the Baton Rouge area due to holiday travel. Officials said I-10, I-12, and I-110 could all be affected by the extra vehicles on the road. Please be careful.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Congestion at Scenic Hwy, Scotland Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting congestion along Scenic Highway at Scotland Highway Saturday night. The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused the congestion. Area drivers should use caution or take a different...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

APSO investigating after shots fired in Geismar late Sunday night

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a report of shots fired last night. Deputies arrived at a location on Oak Fields Dr. at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found that there were no shooting victims. APSO does not have any suspects in...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
LIVONIA, LA
WAFB

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car landed in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody was...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Tornado, thunderstorms sweep through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 4,500 without power Saturday

NEW ORLEANS - A tornado reportedly touched down in St. Charles Parish and potentially moved into the Kenner area during Saturday afternoon's severe weather. WWL-TV reports nearly 4,500 buildings are without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area, after severe weather passed through the area. Part of Highway 90 in Paradis is closed following the storm.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man wanted by EBRSO on vehicle theft charge arrested in Assumption Parish

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on two charges was arrested Saturday after being spotted in Pierre Part. An Assumption Parish deputy conducted a criminal records check after seeing Tager Rosson, 25, of Baton Rouge parked outside of a business Saturday morning. Rosson was arrested after a records check showed that he was wanted on charges of forgery and theft of a motor vehicle in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate two people found ‘burned beyond recognition’

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Police responded to the scene of what detectives say is a double homicide in downtown Covington on Monday (Nov. 28) morning. According to the Covington Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of E. Gibson Street around 7 a.m. where two people were found ‘burned beyond recognition.’ Other details regarding the investigation were unavailable.
COVINGTON, LA

