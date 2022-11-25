Read full article on original website
ROHM, Mazda, and Imasen Sign a Joint Agreement to Develop Inverters for e-Axle Using ROHM SiC Power Modules
ROHM Semiconductor today announced they have signed a joint development agreement with Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) and Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd., (Imasen) for inverters and SiC power modules to be used in the electric drive units of electric vehicles, including e-Axle. As the ‘heart of the EV’, e-Axle integrates...
Rhino Engineering Group announces new commercial partnership with Jewers Doors
Rhino Engineering Group and Jewers Doors are pleased to announce the launch of a new partnership which will see Rhino proactively selling Jewers’ Phoenix range of insulated sliding and sliding/folding doors. Jewers’ door systems operate similarly to Rhino’s own range of high-security vehicle access doors and will be offered...
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Travis J. Boone to the Board of Directors
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced the appointment of Travis J. Boone to the Board of Directors. As previously announced, Mr. Boone, was named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 12, 2022. Mr. Boone was appointed to the...
Advantest Expands T6391 Display Driver Tester Capabilities with New Per-pin Digitizer and Comparator (LCD HP)
Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced its new LCD HP (high-performance) per-pin digitizer and comparator module. Developed for use with the T6391 display driver test system, the LCD HP module features two key performance improvements. First, it improves measurement precision 5x compared to the previous module, making it ideally suited to accommodate the testing demands of advanced display driver ICs (DDICs) for high-end smartphones and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications. Second, it can handle high-voltage testing up to ±40V, enabling the module to address the high-reliability testing demands of brand-new automotive DDICs.
