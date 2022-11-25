ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rhino Engineering Group announces new commercial partnership with Jewers Doors

Rhino Engineering Group and Jewers Doors are pleased to announce the launch of a new partnership which will see Rhino proactively selling Jewers’ Phoenix range of insulated sliding and sliding/folding doors. Jewers’ door systems operate similarly to Rhino’s own range of high-security vehicle access doors and will be offered...
Advantest Expands T6391 Display Driver Tester Capabilities with New Per-pin Digitizer and Comparator (LCD HP)

Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced its new LCD HP (high-performance) per-pin digitizer and comparator module. Developed for use with the T6391 display driver test system, the LCD HP module features two key performance improvements. First, it improves measurement precision 5x compared to the previous module, making it ideally suited to accommodate the testing demands of advanced display driver ICs (DDICs) for high-end smartphones and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications. Second, it can handle high-voltage testing up to ±40V, enabling the module to address the high-reliability testing demands of brand-new automotive DDICs.

