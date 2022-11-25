ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

Effingham Radio

Vandalia Man Arrested for Multiple Burglaries

The following has been released by the Vandalia Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On November 22, 2022, Timothy M. Shellenbarger age 33 of Vandalia was arrested by the Vandalia Police Department for possession of a weapon by a felon. After further investigation we have multiple charges against Timothy. Timothy faces charges for burglary to Wehrle Brothers. Burglary to a motor vehicle from A to Z Automotive and burglary and theft of tools from a construction trailer in Vandalia. Our investigation continues into these thefts.
VANDALIA, IL
wlds.com

Papa Murphy’s Robbery Suspect Turns Self In to Jacksonville Police

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman yesterday afternoon in connection to an investigation to a burglarized business from Thanksgiving Day. Jacksonville Police officials say that 52 year old Patricia L. Maddox of the 700 block of West State Street turned herself in to police at the police station at 4:24PM Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings

It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Police shoot Litchfield gunman

State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun Thanksgiving morning and found him in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield around 10 a.m. Officers from Litchfield, Montgomery County, and state police all fired at the...
LITCHFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating

Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
LITCHFIELD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, November 27th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old man who told them he was homeless for meth delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Jeremy Lippert was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. The bond on the traffic warrant is set at $7,500.
MARION COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

Police: Suspect shot by officers in Litchfield after flashing gun at them

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect is injured after police said they flashed a gun at officers during an incident in Litchfield on Thanksgiving day. Illinois State Police(ISP) said in an initial incident report that its officers, along with Litchfield Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call for a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Officers found the person in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue in Litchfield.
LITCHFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Woman left with life-threatening injuries after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was shot, according to police. Decatur Police said on Saturday at 5:52 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old woman shot....
DECATUR, IL
wgel.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127 Friday

A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
BOND COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments

Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
CENTRALIA, IL
khqa.com

3 Kahoka teens injured after ejected in crash

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Three teenage boys from Kahoka, Mo., were injured in a single SUV accident early Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m., the teens were traveling eastbound on Route H about two miles west of Winchester when their Isuzu Trooper ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and ejected all three boys, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
KAHOKA, MO
WAND TV

Early morning house fire under investigation in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire. According to the department, on Saturday at 1:03 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Jackson Street to a house fire. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from all of the...
DECATUR, IL

