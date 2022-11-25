Read full article on original website
18-year-old shot and killed in vehicle
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in north St. Louis.
southernillinoisnow.com
Fight between residents of CILA home in rural Salem sends one to hospital for treatment
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a CILA home in the 3300 block of Selmaville Road southwest of Salem Sunday night to a report of a fight between two residents. A 25-year-old man who was kicked in the chest was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment....
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Man Arrested for Multiple Burglaries
The following has been released by the Vandalia Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On November 22, 2022, Timothy M. Shellenbarger age 33 of Vandalia was arrested by the Vandalia Police Department for possession of a weapon by a felon. After further investigation we have multiple charges against Timothy. Timothy faces charges for burglary to Wehrle Brothers. Burglary to a motor vehicle from A to Z Automotive and burglary and theft of tools from a construction trailer in Vandalia. Our investigation continues into these thefts.
wlds.com
Papa Murphy’s Robbery Suspect Turns Self In to Jacksonville Police
Jacksonville Police arrested a woman yesterday afternoon in connection to an investigation to a burglarized business from Thanksgiving Day. Jacksonville Police officials say that 52 year old Patricia L. Maddox of the 700 block of West State Street turned herself in to police at the police station at 4:24PM Sunday.
wmay.com
Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings
It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
wdbr.com
Police shoot Litchfield gunman
State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun Thanksgiving morning and found him in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield around 10 a.m. Officers from Litchfield, Montgomery County, and state police all fired at the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates burglary to rural Vernon home
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a home where no one had been living recently. Deputies say they were called to the residence on Farthing Road in rural Vernon when a door was discovered kicked in early Friday morning. A large screen TV, children and...
wmay.com
Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 27th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old man who told them he was homeless for meth delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Jeremy Lippert was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. The bond on the traffic warrant is set at $7,500.
Suspect Arrested After Man, 60, Shot and Killed During Argument in Auburn Gresham
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old man who was fatally shot during an argument early Saturday morning, authorities stated. The shooting was reported at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Honore, which is in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According...
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
KMOV
Police: Suspect shot by officers in Litchfield after flashing gun at them
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect is injured after police said they flashed a gun at officers during an incident in Litchfield on Thanksgiving day. Illinois State Police(ISP) said in an initial incident report that its officers, along with Litchfield Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call for a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Officers found the person in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue in Litchfield.
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
WAND TV
Man accused of assaulting neighbor for being gay found not guilty by reason of insanity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbor's home, tying him up, beating him, and trying to kill him because he is homosexual was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for Attempted First Degree...
WAND TV
Woman left with life-threatening injuries after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was shot, according to police. Decatur Police said on Saturday at 5:52 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old woman shot....
wgel.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127 Friday
A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments
Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
khqa.com
3 Kahoka teens injured after ejected in crash
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Three teenage boys from Kahoka, Mo., were injured in a single SUV accident early Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m., the teens were traveling eastbound on Route H about two miles west of Winchester when their Isuzu Trooper ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and ejected all three boys, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
WAND TV
Early morning house fire under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire. According to the department, on Saturday at 1:03 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Jackson Street to a house fire. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from all of the...
