The following has been released by the Vandalia Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On November 22, 2022, Timothy M. Shellenbarger age 33 of Vandalia was arrested by the Vandalia Police Department for possession of a weapon by a felon. After further investigation we have multiple charges against Timothy. Timothy faces charges for burglary to Wehrle Brothers. Burglary to a motor vehicle from A to Z Automotive and burglary and theft of tools from a construction trailer in Vandalia. Our investigation continues into these thefts.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO