Read full article on original website
Related
Convenience, hidden costs and weird substitutions: Online grocery shopping marches on
The online shopping revolution started, and ended, without the neighborhood supermarket. And then, COVID-19 arrived in the aisles. The share of groceries purchased online nearly tripled from 3 percent in 2019 to 8 percent in 2020, as homebound consumers scoured Amazon and Walmart websites for precious pallets of toilet paper and sanitizer and soup.
The Sharing Setting Tech Experts Say You Should Turn Off To Protect Your Data From Facebook
Whether many Facebook users know it or not, the app collects a staggering amount of info and data on them. Much of this information is then sold to third-party advertisers because, at the end of the day, a company that doesn’t charge its users for a membership has to turn a profit somehow. “The amount of information shared on Facebook is the highest ever,” said Tech Expert Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger. “You run the risk of becoming a victim of identity theft, extortion, hacking, or financial fraud if you don’t take precautions with your personal Facebook data.”
TechCrunch
Amazon to shut down food delivery business in India
The retailer will shut down the food delivery business, called Amazon Food, on December 29 in India. It launched Food in India in May 2020 in parts of Bengaluru. The company later expanded the service across the city, tying up with additional restaurants, but it never heavily promoted or marketed the platform.
Voice Assistants Such as Alexa Might Be Doomed
Amazon is in the process of laying off up to 10,000 workers, and many of them will come from the company’s devices team, which includes the Alexa voice assistant group. And for good reason: Alexa may be costing the company billions of dollars per year. Per Insider, the Alexa...
The Best Tech Gifts And Gadgets In 2022
Here's a definitive guide to the must-buy tech gifts this holiday season.
The Europeans podcast: ‘We wanted to celebrate Europe as genuinely fascinating’
It began, says Katy Lee, as a post-Brexit attempt to make Europe “less intrinsically boring” and to challenge the UK media narrative of the EU as “lots of old men like Jean-Claude Juncker taking decisions that you know could affect your life, but not how or why.”
What’s on the Radar in Personal Tech
The hottest personal gadgets, according to the technorati, run the gamut. The ubiquitous smartphone tends to anchor digital life, but beyond those trusty rectangles, in slab or folding form, there are more choices than ever — and those in the know reach for everything from tried and true accessories to cutting-edge hardware. Karinna Grant’s must-have device befits her role as co-chief executive officer of The Dematerialised, a virtual fashion marketplace based in London. “[It’s] my Ledger Nano X, a hardware crypto wallet where I keep my digital fashion NFTs safe — which is on brand,” she says, laughing.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift...
TechCrunch
It’s time to talk about killer robots
The topic has been simmering again of late due to the increasing prospect of killer robots in domestic law enforcement. One of the era’s best known robot makers, Boston Dynamics, raised some public policy red flags when it showcased footage of its Spot robot being deployed as part of Massachusetts State Police training exercises on our stage back in 2019.
MENA Food Retailers Tap Tech to Improve Supply Chain Inefficiencies
In Egypt, small firms, including mom-and-pop stores, make up about 90% of local food and grocery sector, with the “Walmarts and the Walgreens of Egypt only representing a very tiny portion of the market,” says Belal el Megharbel, co-founder and CEO at Cairo-based business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce startup MaxAB.
Digital Trends
Splurge-worthy smart kitchen gadgets
While it’s always fun to score a bargain or to get something you really covet on sale, there are times when a gadget or appliance is simply worth the splurge. We review a lot of kitchen tech, appliances, and accessories and these are the ones that have earned a place in our kitchens. Consider them an investment.
ffnews.com
Lagardére Travel Retail Go Live With ReceiptHero’s Digital Receipt Solution
ReceiptHero & Lagardére Travel Retail today announce that they’ve partnered up to deploy a digital receipt solution to Lagardère Travel Retail’s UK stores. Lagardére Travel Retail currently operates 21 shops across 8 airports and 8 ferries. Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland brands include Discover,...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cyber Attack news headlines trending on Google
Harry Rosen, the Men’s wear chain of Canada, has recently announced that its servers were hit by a cyber attack on October 9th of this year and information related to certain sensitive projects, marketing, HR, Public Relations and Staff were stolen by hackers. A formal probe launched later revealed...
Digital Trends
How to give smart home gifts
As we're making our lists and checking them twice, no doubt many gift givers are considering the wisdom of gifting smart home devices. While smart home gadgets like smart speakers, smart light bulbs, and the like are quite popular and certainly fun to receive, this buying decision is fraught with complexities: Which gadgets make the best gifts, and how do you choose which smart home system would be a welcome present?
Google’s AI Will Now Be Used in Mammograms
The company’s AI algorithm is being licensed for the first time for commercial use for mammograms.
Comments / 0