Whether many Facebook users know it or not, the app collects a staggering amount of info and data on them. Much of this information is then sold to third-party advertisers because, at the end of the day, a company that doesn’t charge its users for a membership has to turn a profit somehow. “The amount of information shared on Facebook is the highest ever,” said Tech Expert Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger. “You run the risk of becoming a victim of identity theft, extortion, hacking, or financial fraud if you don’t take precautions with your personal Facebook data.”

13 DAYS AGO