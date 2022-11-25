BATON ROUGE - For the last six months, drivers who regularly take the interchange between Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard have had to find an alternate route. A crash caused a shutdown of the on and off ramps in May. WBRZ learned Monday, November 28, that the damage was caused by a City-Parish maintenance worker, who did not properly tie down a large piece of equipment.

