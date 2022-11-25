ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

China Covid protests explained: Why are people demonstrating?

Rare mass protests have broken out across China over lockdowns imposed by the country’s strict zero-Covid policy.The demonstrations were prompted by a fire at an apartment block in Urumqi that killed at least 10 people, as several blame the city being under lockdown for hindering rescue efforts.Protesters have been detained by the authoritarian state, with at least three people arrested in Shanghai on 28 November.Additionally, Chinese police have been accused of “kicking and beating” BBC journalist Ed Lawrence.China has no plans to end its zero-Covid policy.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant ShappsBouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in ChinaSunak warns against ‘simplistic Cold War rhetoric’ on China at Lord Mayor’s Banquet
HuffPost

China's Xi Faces Threat From Public Anger Over 'Zero COVID'

SHANGHAI (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his “zero COVID” strategy that will soon enter its fourth year.
The Independent

Bouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in China

A protester holding a bouquet of flowers was dragged away by police amid an anti-lockdown demonstration in China on Sunday, 27 November.Rare public displays of anger have been seen across the country in response to the zero-Covid policy.Footage shows the protester giving an impassioned speech along the Urumqi road in Xinjiang.The demonstrations were prompted by a fire at an apartment block in Urumqi that killed at least 10 people, as several blame the city being under lockdown for hindering rescue efforts.
NBC News

Avian flu outbreak wipes out record 50.54 million U.S. birds

CHICAGO — Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it the country’s deadliest outbreak in history, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday. The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst U.S. animal-health disaster to date,...
CBS Miami

COVID-19, RSV and the flu are straining health care systems – two epidemiologists explain what the 'triple threat' means for children

AP -- Every fall and winter, viral respiratory illnesses like the common cold and seasonal flu keep kids out of school and social activities. But this year, more children than usual are ending up at emergency departments and hospitals.In California, the Orange County health department declared a state of emergency in early November 2022 due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations for respiratory infections. In Maryland, emergency rooms have run out of beds because of the unusually high number of severe respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, infections. So emergency departments there are having to refer patients across state lines for care.In the U.S., the winter respiratory virus...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

North Korea plans 'world's most powerful' nuclear force, Kim Jong Un says

NORTH KOREA. (CNN) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is planning to build "the world's most powerful" nuclear force, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday. The "ultimate goal" behind North Korea's nuclear program was to possess an "absolute force, unprecedented in the century," Kim said Saturday as part of an order promoting dozens of military officials, the agency reported.
BBC

Diphtheria: Migrants with symptoms to be isolated

Migrants with symptoms of diphtheria are to be put into isolation, as cases of the disease rise, ministers say. Those showing signs of infection will be separated for a "short period" at the Manston processing centre in Kent, or at a "designated isolation centre" while they are treated. The decision...

