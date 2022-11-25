Read full article on original website
Related
As unrest spirals in China over 'zero-COVID' policies, these Chinese Americans worry
Racked with worry, Amy, a Fort Lee resident, kept a close eye Monday on the protests that have erupted in China over that nation's zero-tolerance COVID policies. Those demonstrations followed a fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region in China's west, in which 10 people died. The blaze was blamed by...
China Covid protests explained: Why are people demonstrating?
Rare mass protests have broken out across China over lockdowns imposed by the country’s strict zero-Covid policy.The demonstrations were prompted by a fire at an apartment block in Urumqi that killed at least 10 people, as several blame the city being under lockdown for hindering rescue efforts.Protesters have been detained by the authoritarian state, with at least three people arrested in Shanghai on 28 November.Additionally, Chinese police have been accused of “kicking and beating” BBC journalist Ed Lawrence.China has no plans to end its zero-Covid policy.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant ShappsBouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in ChinaSunak warns against ‘simplistic Cold War rhetoric’ on China at Lord Mayor’s Banquet
UK mortgage approvals tumble; markets rally as China boosts Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly – business live
Beijing to speed up vaccination of older citizens, as production at several auto firms is hit by Covid lockdowns and infections
HuffPost
China's Xi Faces Threat From Public Anger Over 'Zero COVID'
SHANGHAI (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his “zero COVID” strategy that will soon enter its fourth year.
People are pouring into the streets in China to protest COVID lockdowns. It's a rare moment of mass dissent, and experts say it's a demonstration to Xi — and the world.
Over the weekend, students gathered on campuses in protest. People shouted in the streets of Beijing, yelling: "No to COVID tests, yes to freedom."
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
Deadly Bird Flu Outbreak Is The Worst In U.S. History
A highly contagious strain of avian influenza has killed more birds in the country than any past flare-up.
Fungi that cause lung infections may be lurking in the soil of most US states
A study hints that soil-borne fungi that can cause disease may be widespread in the U.S.
Bouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in China
A protester holding a bouquet of flowers was dragged away by police amid an anti-lockdown demonstration in China on Sunday, 27 November.Rare public displays of anger have been seen across the country in response to the zero-Covid policy.Footage shows the protester giving an impassioned speech along the Urumqi road in Xinjiang.The demonstrations were prompted by a fire at an apartment block in Urumqi that killed at least 10 people, as several blame the city being under lockdown for hindering rescue efforts.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More China Covid protests explained: Why are people demonstrating?Sunak warns against ‘simplistic Cold War rhetoric’ on China at Lord Mayor’s BanquetChina Covid protests explained: Why are people demonstrating?
Avian flu outbreak wipes out record 50.54 million U.S. birds
CHICAGO — Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it the country’s deadliest outbreak in history, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday. The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst U.S. animal-health disaster to date,...
Fauci: Americans shouldn’t feel we’re completely ‘done’ with COVID
Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, said on Sunday that the U.S. is in a “much better” place in the pandemic compared to a year ago but stressed it is not completely over. “I don’t like reading in the newspapers or getting my report from the COVID team: today we lost 400…
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Russia pushes off nuclear arms negotiations with United States
Russia postponed nuclear arms negotiations with the United States that were scheduled to take place later this week in Cairo.
A Flood of Venezuelan Migrants Has Angered a Surprising Group — Other Venezuelans
Longtime residents resent the new arrivals’ illegal entry, but they’re not happy with Biden’s attempts to stem the flow.
COVID-19, RSV and the flu are straining health care systems – two epidemiologists explain what the 'triple threat' means for children
AP -- Every fall and winter, viral respiratory illnesses like the common cold and seasonal flu keep kids out of school and social activities. But this year, more children than usual are ending up at emergency departments and hospitals.In California, the Orange County health department declared a state of emergency in early November 2022 due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations for respiratory infections. In Maryland, emergency rooms have run out of beds because of the unusually high number of severe respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, infections. So emergency departments there are having to refer patients across state lines for care.In the U.S., the winter respiratory virus...
CBS News
North Korea plans 'world's most powerful' nuclear force, Kim Jong Un says
NORTH KOREA. (CNN) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is planning to build "the world's most powerful" nuclear force, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday. The "ultimate goal" behind North Korea's nuclear program was to possess an "absolute force, unprecedented in the century," Kim said Saturday as part of an order promoting dozens of military officials, the agency reported.
Weed makes inroads across Europe
Germany is pushing forward with recreational legalization, but most countries are taking a more cautious approach.
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history
Economic reports, 2023 market volatility, oil prices and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Strategists predict markets volatility in 2023 because it has not yet factored in the likelihood of a recession. Home prices reports and consumer confidence reports are due Tuesday.
BBC
Diphtheria: Migrants with symptoms to be isolated
Migrants with symptoms of diphtheria are to be put into isolation, as cases of the disease rise, ministers say. Those showing signs of infection will be separated for a "short period" at the Manston processing centre in Kent, or at a "designated isolation centre" while they are treated. The decision...
Comments / 0