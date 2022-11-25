Read full article on original website
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wesley Chapel to host Cocoa & Carols on Dec. 10
WESLEY CHAPEL – The Village of Wesley Chapel Parks and Recreation Committee will hold Cocoa & Carols with Santa. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at Dogwood Park, 121 Lester Davis Road, Waxhaw. There will be holiday entertainment from local school choral groups, bonfire...
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to The Garden Christmas Lights Display at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Keep reading to learn more.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Light The World Giving Machine coming to Charlotte’s Promenade on Providence
CHARLOTTE – The Light the World Giving Machine is coming to Charlotte this Christmas. These bright red vending machines work in reverse by giving people an opportunity to buy much-needed items for local and global charities. Instead of buying junk food that drops down to the bottom of the vending machine, people can insert their credit card to donate a goat for a needy family in Africa or an acre of sweet potatoes for another family in Asia.
travelexperta.com
Some of Our Favorite Things to Do in Charlotte, North Carolina
Whether you are looking for outdoor adventure, sports, shopping, brewery experiences, unique culinary, or just family fun, Charlotte’s got it going on.Eight things that you can do when you travel to Charlotte, North Carolina.Take a look at these Things to Do in Charlotte, NC. The Huffington Post called Charlotte...
wccbcharlotte.com
Ice Skating Is Back At The Whitewater Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bundle up and get ready for chilly gliding at the Whitewater Center. Every fall the upper pond of the Whitewater center is transformed into a skating rink that is out of this world. The Whitewater Center’s ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique...
WFAE.org
Worm Wars: Charlotte's cankerworms are nearly gone, but tree bands are still going up
If you're new to Charlotte, let's catch you up on an unusual holiday tradition that takes place around this time of year, but seems to be declining. It's called cankerworm banding. Every year around Thanksgiving, many of us buy rolls of plastic and insulation, wrap them around tree trunks, then coat the plastic with sticky, resiny-smelling goop.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Christmas story coming to life through drive-through Charlotte Nativity Festival
WEDDINGTON – The Charlotte Nativity Festival returns the first weekend in December to Weddington. The festival's goal is to bring the community together by sharing the story of Jesus Christ's birth and providing an opportunity to donate to area nonprofits. The free event will be hosted by The Church...
country1037fm.com
Holiday Events At The Union Exchange In Monroe North Carolina
If you’re looking for holiday events this season, The Union Exchange in Monroe, North Carolina offers a lot! The spot is a charming family-run farm and artisan market on New Town Road. So, once you put away the leftovers and shop til you drop, take a moment to gather your crew and visit this fun venue. The Union Exchange welcomes you rain or shine to enjoy the warmth inside the historic Auction Barn, under the outside heated patio or by the cozy fire pit. The artisan market is open Black Friday until 8 p.m. to shop for those uniquely crafted gifts. That’s the kick off for a complete holiday season of fun at The Union Exchange with events through December 18. Enjoy food trucks, music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. There’s Santa visits on two weekends between December 9-18. And, there’s no need for reservations and no entry fee. They welcome pups leashed and outside. So, if Santa pops outdoors, you might grab a Santa pup pic.
Neighbors concerned for wildlife being impaled while hopping fences in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Some neighbors in south Charlotte are upset with their homeowner’s association after spiked fences were installed because they say they’re causing harm to wildlife in the area. Channel 9 reporter Almiya White spoke with residents about one incident over the weekend that raised alarms. Sue...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rezoning Of Dilworth Neighborhood Bar Has Customers Concerned About Future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday afternoon, Dilworth Neighborhood Grille saw its fair share of patriotic soccer fans. “I love it. This place is home base for a lot of teams,” said customer Seth Amott. About 600 people packed the bar to watch a tie between America and England.
WBTV
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
WCNC
The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season. Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost...
lincolntimesnews.com
Right on the heels of the turkey, here comes Santa Claus: Lincoln County Christmas parades begin Sunday
LINCOLN COUNTY – Put away that turkey and break out your holiday spirit – it’s time for annual Christmas parades in the county. The City of Lincolnton kicks off the season with their parade with a Candy Land theme on Sunday. The parade runs down Main Street from Flint to Court Square, then up North Aspen ending at Lincolnton High School. The parade line-up starts at 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Stay downtown for entertainment after the parade and the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. There is no parking on Main Street during the parade so come early, bring a chair and secure your spot along the parade route.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Dry Pro to match Giving Tuesday donations to Charlotte Rescue Mission
CHARLOTTE – Dry Pro Foundation and Crawlspace Specialists, A Groundworks Company, has come alongside Charlotte Rescue Mission to help combat addiction. Dry Pro has agreed to match all gifts given to the nonprofit on Giving Tuesday up to $25,000. “We all know someone who has been affected either directly...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Nov.18-24)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 18 to 24:. Violations include: Employee put on gloves without washing hands; food debris on the milkshake machine had food debris; and individually portioned cheese and buttermilk pancake mix were not cooled quickly enough. Matthews. • Applebees, 9616 E. Independence...
WBTV
Group honors Jason Myers, Chip Tayag with Rowan County holiday display
Officers said the child and two dogs were removed from the vehicle by witnesses. NC's first 'Safe Haven Baby Box' to be unveiled in Ashe County. So far, 21 infants have been placed in baby boxes across the country since the organization was founded in 2017. Former Hornets broadcaster Gerry...
WBTV
Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student
The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
Eater
Where to Eat at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
It’s the holiday travel season, and if you’re traveling through the Carolinas, there’s a good chance that you’ll pass through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) — it’s the one with all those rocking chairs. Airport Council International ranks CLT No. 6 in passenger traffic, and all those travelers need to eat and drink somewhere. Eater presents this dining guide to the 13 most promising places to grab food and drinks at CLT.
