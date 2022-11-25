World Cup 2022: Can Wales still go through after Iran defeat?

Wales fans were left crushed by their side's surprise 2-0 defeat to Iran at the World Cup 2022, with Rob Page's side having taken just one point from a possible six in Qatar thus far.

Following Monday's 1-1 draw with the USA – thanks to a late penalty from talisman Gareth Bale – the Dragons were hoping to give their chances of qualification from Group B a massive boost against Iran on Friday. They were the hot favourites to seal all three points for that game.

Yet a red card to goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, with the scores at 0-0, proved costly. Depleted Wales were hit by two late goals and went back-to-back games without a win. The defeat leaves them bottom of a group also containing England, who they face on Tuesday.

But, despite their setbacks, Wales can still qualify for the knockout rounds. That is because they can still reach four points with a win against group leaders England. However, they would also need the USA to lose to England and then defeat in their final group game. Should that happen, and Wales overcome England by enough goals, Bale & Co. would reach the knockouts.

But if Iran defeat the USA, it won't matter how Wales perform against England – they, and the USA, will be out.

So, to summarise, Wales need to beat England convincingly and hope the USA topple Iran. But they can still progress. It's not over yet Wales fans...