Related
9to5Mac
Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more
We're how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today's best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple's all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple's latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale.
New York Post
The best Apple iPhone deals this Cyber Monday from Amazon, more
Can you hear that? The holidays are calling. Gift-giving season is upon us, are you ready? Don’t worry if you haven’t started just yet; it’s Cyber Monday, the best day to save on whatever you’re thinking of gifting. We have a lot of suggestions for you this Cyber Monday, on everything from KitchenAid to vacuums.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Today's best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Best Black Friday deals on Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro: Get a MacBook Air for $799
Forget the Apple Store. The best Black Friday deals on Apple MacBook, Apple MacBook Air and Apple MacBook Pro this...
Engadget
The best Cyber Monday deals on tablets that we could find
If you're looking...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops
November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we've already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.
ZDNet
Forget the iPad: Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is down to $149 for Black Friday
If you're an iPhone user, then the iPad is the automatic choice if you're looking for a tablet. For Android users, things aren't so clear-cut. One of the best Android-powered tablets out there is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, offering everything you need from a budget tablet -- plenty of power, a nice display, and decent battery life.
Grab the Apple Pencil 2 for 31% off on Amazon before Cyber Monday ends tonight
One of the best digital art tools out there, the Apple Pencil 2 is $40 off this Cyber Monday week on Amazon—get it for $89.
dexerto.com
Apple Pencil 2 Cyber Monday deal: Get a brand-new stylus for under $100
You can get the Apple Pencil 2 for under $100 with this Cyber Monday deal, where you can save 31% on this stylus. Apple Cyber Monday deals are tough to come by, usually, the discounts on their products are not quite as huge as the rest of the shopping event. However, you do encounter the odd gem. This time around, we've spotted that you can get 31% off the Apple Pencil 2. It will work on many of the recently-released iPads and can level up your tablet into a full-scale digital drawing surface.
A rugged Samsung tablet for THIS cheap? It's a Cyber Monday miracle!
Samsung's ruggedly reliable Galaxy Tab Active lineup is selling for deliciously low prices for Cyber Monday. Take a look at these exciting offers.
Embrace your inner bookworm this Cyber Monday by saving $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite
The Kindle Paperwhite is the middle child, but still a top performer when it comes to reading e-books, thanks to its clear 6.8-inch E Ink display, warm lighting, and 16GB of storage. This way, with the highly-portable Kindle Paperwhite, you can keep all of your favorite e-books in one place at arm's length at all times.
Samsung’s entire Galaxy Tab S8 lineup plunges to unbelievably low prices for Black Friday
Samsung has long been leading the way for Android tablets, which is evident from its entire tablet lineup that feels much more mature than anything else on the market. The nifty One UI features for tablets like DeX make Galaxy tablets a formidable force against iPad dominance. That's precisely why the Galaxy Tab S8 series makes for the best Android tablets we've ever used. And for this Black Friday, you can grab one for yourself at a never-seen-before price, saving you as much as $300 — or even more if you trade in an old tablet.
5 best Apple Cyber Monday deals: AirPods Pro 2, M2 iPad Pro, and MacBooks
Shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide a great opportunity to buy new Apple products at heavily discounted prices. We might prefer Android smartphones over iPhones, but it is tough to beat the fantastic performance of some Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods Pro.
ZDNet
Cyber Monday 2022: Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best Cyber Monday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
Gizmodo
Amazon Makes More Money From Ads Than Prime
Pull up Amazon to search for a product, and there's one thing you're guaranteed to see no matter what you want to buy: ads. That isn't a fluke. The Amazon website and the app are so full of ads that it actually makes it harder to shop, according to recent reports from both Vox and the Washington Post. But if the company's recent profits are any indication, don't expect things to change any time soon. These days, Amazon makes more money from advertising than from Prime.
Digital Trends
Get an iPhone SE for $99 for Cyber Monday, because why not?
It's a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America's best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That's $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you'll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone. So be sure to act soon and take advantage of this fantastic phone deal while it lasts.
