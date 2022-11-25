ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Reuters

China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
geekwire.com

Black Friday online sales hit record $9.1B amid inflation, up 2.3% from last year

Black Friday online sales hit a record $9.12 billion despite ongoing inflation as categories such as electronics, toys, and exercise equipment posted strong numbers. Online sales on Black Friday were up 2.3% year-over-year, according to Adobe Analytics. Electronics were a “major growth driver,” with sales up 221% over the average day in October; smart home items were up 271%; audio equipment was up 230%; toys were up 285%; and exercise equipment was up 218%.
msn.com

Traders brace for fresh stock market falls as protests grip China

Traders were bracing for a fresh fall in the Chinese stock market on Sunday night amid fears that protests across the country would deepen its economic turmoil. The looming threat of a government crackdown was expected to dampen demand for Chinese assets such as stocks, commodities and currencies when markets open on Monday morning.
kitco.com

Gold price near steady as marketplace eyes China unrest

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading around unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday. The...
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

South African rand weaker as China COVID protests hurt global sentiment

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened early on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs dentedglobal marketsentiment. The protests raised investors' concerns about the growth implications for the world's second-largest economy. At 0710 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand ZAR=D3 traded...
CNBC

Protests against Covid controls erupt across China

BEIJING — Rare protests broke out across China over the weekend as groups of people vented their frustration over the zero-Covid policy. The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier this month had raised hopes of a gradual easing. Nearly three years of controls have dragged down the economy. Youth unemployment has neared 20%.
Investopedia

Early Holiday Sales Beat Modest Expectations

U.S. consumers sifted discounted merchandise for bargains during 2022's first holiday shopping weekend as early indicators pointed to resilient demand despite high inflation and recession worries. Key Takeaways. Early holiday sales data indicated year-over-year growth above estimates. Inflation has hurt shoppers' spending power and is driving this year's focus on...
CNBC

China might not make major changes to its Covid policy any time soon, despite weekend protests

China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
US News and World Report

Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...

