CNBC
People in China are losing patience with Covid controls as protests break out
China has had stringent Covid controls in place for nearly three years and it will be a process for it to get out of its current situation and reopen. CNBC's Evelyn Cheng reports.
China's Covid cases hit record as dissent grows over tough restrictions
China on Thursday reported a record number of daily Covid infections, as a nationwide surge in cases heaps pressure on the country's increasingly unpopular zero-tolerance approach to the virus.
CNBC
China says progress has been made in vaccinating elderly population
While China did not announce any big changes to its zero-Covid policy, officials said more people over 80-years-old are receiving their booster shot. CNBC's Evelyn Cheng reports.
CNBC
China touts vaccination progress as it seeks reopening path; encourages booster shots for seniors
BEIJING — Mainland China announced significant progress Tuesday in getting Covid-19 booster shots for people "over age 80." As of Monday, 65.8% of that age category had received booster shots, an official told reporters. That's up from 40% as of Nov. 11, according to prior disclosures. China also announced...
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
geekwire.com
Black Friday online sales hit record $9.1B amid inflation, up 2.3% from last year
Black Friday online sales hit a record $9.12 billion despite ongoing inflation as categories such as electronics, toys, and exercise equipment posted strong numbers. Online sales on Black Friday were up 2.3% year-over-year, according to Adobe Analytics. Electronics were a “major growth driver,” with sales up 221% over the average day in October; smart home items were up 271%; audio equipment was up 230%; toys were up 285%; and exercise equipment was up 218%.
Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday discount day will get shoppers spending, though it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup.
Asian shares rise except Japan as markets eye China protests
Asian shares are trading mostly higher as market jitters decline over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions
msn.com
Traders brace for fresh stock market falls as protests grip China
Traders were bracing for a fresh fall in the Chinese stock market on Sunday night amid fears that protests across the country would deepen its economic turmoil. The looming threat of a government crackdown was expected to dampen demand for Chinese assets such as stocks, commodities and currencies when markets open on Monday morning.
kitco.com
Gold price near steady as marketplace eyes China unrest
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading around unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday. The...
NASDAQ
South African rand weaker as China COVID protests hurt global sentiment
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened early on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs dentedglobal marketsentiment. The protests raised investors' concerns about the growth implications for the world's second-largest economy. At 0710 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand ZAR=D3 traded...
CNBC
Protests against Covid controls erupt across China
BEIJING — Rare protests broke out across China over the weekend as groups of people vented their frustration over the zero-Covid policy. The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier this month had raised hopes of a gradual easing. Nearly three years of controls have dragged down the economy. Youth unemployment has neared 20%.
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
EasyJet peak bookings return to pre-Covid levels as it cuts losses
Airline says it is struggling at quieter times and has increased ticket prices as fuel and other costs rise
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed As Dollar Firms; Black Friday Sales Off To Solid Start
U.S. stocks closed mixed Friday, in thin pre-market volumes, as investors eyed sharp movements in the U.S. dollar, and the start to the holiday shopping season, amid renewed bets on a softer stance on rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Minutes from the Fed's early November policy meeting, released late...
Investopedia
Early Holiday Sales Beat Modest Expectations
U.S. consumers sifted discounted merchandise for bargains during 2022's first holiday shopping weekend as early indicators pointed to resilient demand despite high inflation and recession worries. Key Takeaways. Early holiday sales data indicated year-over-year growth above estimates. Inflation has hurt shoppers' spending power and is driving this year's focus on...
CNBC
China might not make major changes to its Covid policy any time soon, despite weekend protests
China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
US News and World Report
Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
CNBC
Hoping to beat the tourist crowd on your trip to Japan? That ship has sailed
I thought I managed to beat the tourist crowds on my recent trip to Japan. On my first night in Osaka, I managed to get a picture with the famed Glico sign without anyone else in the background. But perhaps I should've chalked it up to the fact that it...
