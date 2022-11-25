Read full article on original website
Creighton men's soccer advances to elite eight
TULSA, Okla. - For the third consecutive match in the NCAA Tournament the Creighton Men's Soccer team delivered the game-winning goal in the final ten minutes of regulation, besting Tulsa 2-1 on Saturday, November 26 to advance to the Elite Eight. The win pushed Creighton to 12-4-6 on the season,...
Wildcat women storm back from 24 down to win at Colorado Mesa, 62-59
Wayne State College rallied from a 46-22 deficit early in the third quarter as the Wildcats stormed back to shock host Colorado Mesa 62-59 Saturday evening at the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Women’s Basketball Classic in Grand Junction, Colorado. The win moves Wayne State to 4-1 while the host Mavericks...
HUSKER BATHROBES: And the winner is...
*End of season winner receives a pair of Husker bathrobes. Email your contact info (name, address, phone) to songs@106kix.com along with your weekly Husker pick.*. Nick Stevenson makes his Husker prediction each week:. Sat, Aug 27: Northwestern. NW 31-28. (Nick: NE 24-13, Abe: NW 27-20) Sat, Sep 3: North Dakota....
Wayne State men rally for 89-87 win in Florida
The Wayne State men’s basketball team overcame a 20-point first half deficit and 58 percent shooting by host Eckerd College as the Wildcats rallied in the second half for a 89-87 victory over the Tritons at the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic Men’s Basketball Tournament Saturday evening in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Wildcats improve to 6-1 with the win while Eckerd suffers its first loss of the season and is now 3-1.
Waterfowl death at Lewis & Clark State Recreational Area leads to advisory
CROFTON, Neb. -- A mass waterfowl death at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northeast Nebraska has prompted state officials to urge caution to potential vistors. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bird die-off was reported on Tuesday. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow expected for the southeastern counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for the southeastern counties in our area Monday evening through Tuesday evening as a storm system is set to bring accumulating snow and gusty winds to the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued...
Newman Grove mayor dies at 47
ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
South Sioux City offers Bryan Principal Superintendent position
Rony Ortega has been offered the superintendent position at South Sioux City Community Schools this past week. According to the Sioux City Journal, the board held a final interview with each candidate, and on Wednesday the offer to Ortega was announced. Ortega, who has been the Bryan High School Principal...
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The...
KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE
A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
South Dakota inmate death at Mike Durfee State Prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A state prison inmate has died of what state officials say appears to be natural causes. 68-year old Gregory Wyman died at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield on Saturday. Wyman was serving sentences from Lawrence County for sexual contact with a child.
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
Northeast Nebraska teen found
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
Vehicle crash that led to heavy smoke around area sends one to hospital
NORFOLK, Neb. --A northeast Nebraska fire department was kept busy on Saturday morning responding to a crash. The Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to 2100 Pasewalk Avenue for a report of smoke near a bank. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming near the Madison County Bank near Hy-Vee.
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
Additional case of bird flu in Nebraska reported in Dixon County
An additional case of bird flu has been reported in Nebraska on Saturday. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, this additional case marks Nebraska's 13th case of bird flu. The 13th farm affected is a Dixon...
Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
Woman walking on Interstate 29 fatally injured after being hit by semi-truck
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 29. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 39-year-old female was walking in the driving lane of Interstate 29 early Saturday morning north of North Sioux City, in Union County. The driver of a Kenworth Construction semi, pulling trailers, was northbound on the interstate when he struck her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. I-29 was closed in that area for about 45 minutes.
A woman died after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
