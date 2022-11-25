Read full article on original website
Two CT towns make Travel + Leisure's '20 Best Weekend Getaways in New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut towns have made it into Travel + Leisure's "20 Best Weekend Getaways in New England" list. The article, which was published on Nov. 27, names everywhere from North Conway, N.H., to North Adams, Mass., as places that merit a "a quick escape from the city or a romantic trip."
Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'
As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index.
First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Do you know when the first snow in Connecticut typically falls? How much snow does this state experience on average, and what might some extreme winter weather conditions bring to this location? Bordered by New York and Massachusetts, Connecticut is well-known for its idyllic New England towns and coastline. But what are the winters like in this particular state?
Freebie Friday: Holiday fun for the family in CT
(WTNH) — It’s Black Friday, and while a lot of people’s minds are on shopping, News 8 has some free festivities to kick off your holiday weekend. Black Friday kicks off three days of savings in stores and online, but here’s a look at a few free family events. On Friday night in Hartford, Winterfest […]
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Holiday Train Show, Glow Lights Festival & Christmas in Connecticut
(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! See the world premiere musical comedy Christmas in Connecticut at The Goodspeed, based on the 1945 Warner Brothers film. It’s running through December 30. The Winter Wonderettes are back at the Ivoryton Playhouse. The spirited story features 1960s versions of holiday classics like […]
More state funding coming to energy assistance programs to help Eversource and UI customers in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders have reached deals with Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) to provide relief as customers face increases of as much as 50% in their monthly electric bills. The customer relief plan will provide immediate relief to low and middle-income families ahead of winter. However, Eversource and UI customers will still […]
With more residents struggling to get by, food banks see a decrease in donations
Inflation is making the holiday season more difficult for many, including area food banks, soup kitchens, and the people they serve, leading to Connecticut Foodshare to tap into its reserves to help smaller food banks meet the needs of their clients. Connecticut Foodshare: www.ctfoodshare.org. Cornerstone Foundation in Vernon: www.cornerstone-cares.org. Enfield...
Knights of Columbus hold coat drive for kids
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An annual tradition is helping keep local children stay warm once again this winter. The Knights of Columbus held their annual ‘coats for kids’ drive Friday. Since 2009 the organization has collected more than 949,000 coats for kids in need across the U.S. and Canada. Statewide today they set up […]
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut
Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
Opinion: State leaders must hold out-of-state energy generators accountable
The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
Week 12 Connecticut high school football top performers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 12:. Brandon Alvarado, Wilcox/Kaynor: His six carries went for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-2 win over VG Techs. Johnathan Angione, McMahon: Scored...
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, November 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. November was jampacked with celebrity news, including influencer Logan Paul making multiple appearances in the state and singer Luke Combs being inducted into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
Are shoppers turning out for Black Friday in Connecticut?
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, Black Friday is finally here! Retailers are discounting items for shoppers looking to check off their holiday shopping lists. The holiday shopping season comes this year amid record inflation, and experts are suggesting that it could impact holiday shopping turnout. Black Friday is usually […]
Small shifts in power hide big changes within CT General Assembly
More than half of the seats in the CT House and nearly two-thirds in the Senate will have turned over since 2018, some more than once.
Flu season in CT coming earlier, hitting harder this year
Leaders at children’s hospitals worry that more flu cases will make the crowding situation worse in intensive care and emergency departments.
Connecticut lawmakers set to convene Monday for special session
HARTFORD, Conn. — State lawmakers will head back to work at the Capitol Monday for a special session. The Connecticut General Assembly was called into special session by Governor Lamont to address several issues that will affect residents this winter. A special session is a period when the legislative...
Face the Facts: Hero Pay – What Qualifying Essential Workers Can Expect
The promise of a $1,000 bonus for frontline workers who headed to work when everyone else was in the safety of their homes during the pandemic, what has been dubbed Hero Pay, has turned into quite a headache for state lawmakers recently, and now they're trying to fix it. State...
