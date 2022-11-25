ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

milfordmirror.com

Two CT towns make Travel + Leisure's '20 Best Weekend Getaways in New England' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut towns have made it into Travel + Leisure's "20 Best Weekend Getaways in New England" list. The article, which was published on Nov. 27, names everywhere from North Conway, N.H., to North Adams, Mass., as places that merit a "a quick escape from the city or a romantic trip."
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'

As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.3 Lite FM

New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut

A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index.
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Do you know when the first snow in Connecticut typically falls? How much snow does this state experience on average, and what might some extreme winter weather conditions bring to this location? Bordered by New York and Massachusetts, Connecticut is well-known for its idyllic New England towns and coastline. But what are the winters like in this particular state?
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Freebie Friday: Holiday fun for the family in CT

(WTNH) — It’s Black Friday, and while a lot of people’s minds are on shopping, News 8 has some free festivities to kick off your holiday weekend. Black Friday kicks off three days of savings in stores and online, but here’s a look at a few free family events. On Friday night in Hartford, Winterfest […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Holiday Train Show, Glow Lights Festival & Christmas in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! See the world premiere musical comedy Christmas in Connecticut at The Goodspeed, based on the 1945 Warner Brothers film. It’s running through December 30. The Winter Wonderettes are back at the Ivoryton Playhouse. The spirited story features 1960s versions of holiday classics like […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

More state funding coming to energy assistance programs to help Eversource and UI customers in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders have reached deals with Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) to provide relief as customers face increases of as much as 50% in their monthly electric bills. The customer relief plan will provide immediate relief to low and middle-income families ahead of winter. However, Eversource and UI customers will still […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

With more residents struggling to get by, food banks see a decrease in donations

Inflation is making the holiday season more difficult for many, including area food banks, soup kitchens, and the people they serve, leading to Connecticut Foodshare to tap into its reserves to help smaller food banks meet the needs of their clients. Connecticut Foodshare: www.ctfoodshare.org. Cornerstone Foundation in Vernon: www.cornerstone-cares.org. Enfield...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Knights of Columbus hold coat drive for kids

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An annual tradition is helping keep local children stay warm once again this winter. The Knights of Columbus held their annual ‘coats for kids’ drive Friday. Since 2009 the organization has collected more than 949,000 coats for kids in need across the U.S. and Canada.                Statewide today they set up […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
vineyardgazette.com

Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: State leaders must hold out-of-state energy generators accountable

The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Week 12 Connecticut high school football top performers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 12:. Brandon Alvarado, Wilcox/Kaynor: His six carries went for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-2 win over VG Techs. Johnathan Angione, McMahon: Scored...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, November 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. November was jampacked with celebrity news, including influencer Logan Paul making multiple appearances in the state and singer Luke Combs being inducted into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Are shoppers turning out for Black Friday in Connecticut?

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, Black Friday is finally here! Retailers are discounting items for shoppers looking to check off their holiday shopping lists. The holiday shopping season comes this year amid record inflation, and experts are suggesting that it could impact holiday shopping turnout. Black Friday is usually […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

