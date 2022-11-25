ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Girlfriend Suggestion

The legendary NFL quarterback is officially on the open market following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Fans have some ideas on who the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback should date. One suggestion in particular is going viral on social media on Sunday morning. "If I were Tom Brady, I'd call...
The Spun

Look: Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Tom Brady's Photo

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen might be divorced, all love is not lost between them. Earlier this week, Brady, 45, revealed his "inspiration" for continuing to play football. Brady shared a photo of his son, Jack, whom he had with his first girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. “❤️ My Inspiration ❤️,”...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers Report

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly playing through a pretty concerning injury. The Green Bay Packers quarterback admitted last week that he's been playing through a fractured thumb injury for several weeks now. That injury is actually much more serious than even Rodgers admitted. "Aaron Rodgers' thumb injury is actually more serious...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ latest disappointment should come at no surprise

Last week the Kansas City Chiefs were set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers with just Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Travis Kelce as the receiving options. Then, Toney left the game early with a hamstring injury. Toney’s health -or lack thereof- is big reason...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Why Does the NFC Suddenly Feel So Winnable?

The Minnesota Vikings have a 9-2 record through Thanksgiving with 6.5 to 1 odds to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. That probability is the fourth-highest in the conference behind the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. Sure, the Vikings are holstering the fancy 9-2 record, implying through sheer wins and losses that they’re a good football team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Watch: Kevin O'Connell claps back at Kirk Cousins prime-time cynics

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken his fair share of criticism for his underwhelming record as a starting QB in prime-time games. But after Thursday’s 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving, first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell came to his quarterback’s defense during Minnesota’s postgame celebration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

