Winter doesn’t settle over the Eastern Shore with a hush, but with a clamor. The rush of wind in the loblollies, the crack of ice rime on the shoreline, the roar of a thousand Canadas and snow geese funneling into the cornfields. Suddenly the people are gone, and in their place, nature’s noises barge right in. The winter is when the Bay feels biggest and most immediate. There’s nothing between you and the full force of a Chesapeake ruled by the weather and the hardiest beasts and birds, and nobody there to distract you. It’s all yours.

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO