Wbaltv.com
Being thankful, expressing gratitude can positively affect mental health
This time of year, many people reflect on all the things we're grateful for -- and being thankful and expressing gratitude can actually have a positive effect on your mental health. Dr. Lakeita Carter, a licensed psychologist in private practice in Baltimore County, explains.
Wbaltv.com
BWI-Marshall anticipates pre-pandemic level of travelers departing after Thanksgiving holiday
LINTHICUM, Md. — Millions of Americans are traveling home from the Thanksgiving holiday amid thousands of canceled flights. While there have been a few delays at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, officials told 11 News airline ticketing and the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints were moving well. More than...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society seeks to raise $10K on Giving Tuesday to cover costs of animal care
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Donations on Giving Tuesday can help every animal at the Baltimore Humane Society. The organization hopes to bring in around $10,000 to help keep its doors open and care for animals in the community. The cost is high to care for pets, and it costs more...
Opinion: Latest explosions a potent argument for building electrification
With a vote by the county council coming up, the gas industry is working hard to keep Montgomery County hooked on fossil fuels. The post Opinion: Latest explosions a potent argument for building electrification appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Baltimore Times
Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor
When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
NBC Washington
‘I Think We Might Be Cousins': Two DC Families Uncover Their Shared Family History
Two D.C. educators named Jason Green share more than the same name. Both have a thirst to teach the next generation, and it wasn’t until recently that they learned that both their family’s history could be traced back to Quince Orchard in 1868. It was a family-reunion almost...
Lancaster Farming
A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground
The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
studyfinds.org
Keep your cat indoors! Felines carry ‘uncontrollable drive’ to hunt wildlife, scientists warn
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Plenty of domestic cats spend most of their time outdoors, exploring the surrounding neighborhood and hunting smaller prey. Others are relegated to “indoor cat” status, and only know the four walls of their owner’s home. It’s easy to sympathize with indoor cats, but researchers from the University of Maryland suggest that our feline friends are actually much better off living inside.
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
This fall's election contest came down to the first of two tie-breakers. The post We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
macaronikid.com
Sign Up to Receive One of Our 3rd Annual Spread the Light Bags!
Macaroni KID Columbia-Ellicott City-Western Howard is excited to announce our 3rd Annual Spread the Light to bring joy and kindness to our community is coming to you the week of December 12th with hopes to spread light throughout the end of the year. I am so excited to announce that...
Owner of new Md. winery giving ‘new life’ to tasting room, property with loads of history
It has been more than five years since the tasting room at 17912 York Road in Parkton, Maryland, was welcoming visitors to sit down and sample some wine. Jessica Shearer, the owner and operator of Bull House Winery, is eager to give people a reason to come back. “I chose...
mocoshow.com
Donations Still Being Accepted for Approximately 50 People, Including 10 Children, Affected by Explosion/Fire
Making Homes Possible (MHP) is still collecting donations after approximately 50 people, including 10 children, from 25 families displaced (most of whom lost everything) one week ago after a fire & explosion on Quince Orchard Blvd, in Gaithersburg. Per Making Homes Possible (MHP): November 16 explosion and fire injured multiple...
talbotspy.org
Delmarva Review: The Entropy of Little Things by Martina Kado
Author’s Note: I live just outside of Baltimore, in a historically blue-collar neighborhood surrounded by water and wildlife. Sometimes it feels like living in a novel Gabriel Garcia Márquez and Kurt Vonnegut could have written together: filled with the magic and tragicomedy of the universe. As people and animals were dying around me, I wrote this narrative meditation on the disheartening matter-of-factness of transience and finding comfort in tiny acts of kindness and each new day.
wypr.org
Little Italy: Reflections of life-long resident Mary Ann Campanella
And now, another installment in our occasional series, Midday in the Neighborhood, which we are producing in conjunction with our partners at the Baltimore Banner. Today, we turn our focus to Little Italy, a historic neighborhood filled with great places to eat, and families whose legacies extend back for generations.
Four Winter Walks
Winter doesn’t settle over the Eastern Shore with a hush, but with a clamor. The rush of wind in the loblollies, the crack of ice rime on the shoreline, the roar of a thousand Canadas and snow geese funneling into the cornfields. Suddenly the people are gone, and in their place, nature’s noises barge right in. The winter is when the Bay feels biggest and most immediate. There’s nothing between you and the full force of a Chesapeake ruled by the weather and the hardiest beasts and birds, and nobody there to distract you. It’s all yours.
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
Nottingham MD
2022 Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum Holiday Plane and Train Garden is now open
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum’s 9th annual Plane and Train Garden is now open. The attraction displays skillfully crafted train garden displays that feature various local sites, including Bengies Drive-In, Marshy Point Nature Center, the Washington Monument, Fort McHenry, and more. Admission is free.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Frederick Police Warns Community of Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam
Per Frederick Police Department: In November of 2022, the Frederick Police Department investigated two occurrences related to a virtual kidnapping ransom scam. During these investigations, it was found the suspect(s) called the victims advising a family member was being held captive, demanding a ransom be paid for their release. In both cases, the suspects ordered the victims to stay on the phone until the ransom was electronically wired to a location in Mexico.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Bethesda Man
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old man from Bethesda. Phillip Richard Hornor was last seen the morning of November 26, 2022, in the 6000 block of South...
