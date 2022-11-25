ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Wbaltv.com

Being thankful, expressing gratitude can positively affect mental health

This time of year, many people reflect on all the things we're grateful for -- and being thankful and expressing gratitude can actually have a positive effect on your mental health. Dr. Lakeita Carter, a licensed psychologist in private practice in Baltimore County, explains.
Baltimore Times

​​Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor

When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
BALTIMORE, MD
Lancaster Farming

A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground

The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
ODENTON, MD
studyfinds.org

Keep your cat indoors! Felines carry ‘uncontrollable drive’ to hunt wildlife, scientists warn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Plenty of domestic cats spend most of their time outdoors, exploring the surrounding neighborhood and hunting smaller prey. Others are relegated to “indoor cat” status, and only know the four walls of their owner’s home. It’s easy to sympathize with indoor cats, but researchers from the University of Maryland suggest that our feline friends are actually much better off living inside.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership

HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
macaronikid.com

Sign Up to Receive One of Our 3rd Annual Spread the Light Bags!

Macaroni KID Columbia-Ellicott City-Western Howard is excited to announce our 3rd Annual Spread the Light to bring joy and kindness to our community is coming to you the week of December 12th with hopes to spread light throughout the end of the year. I am so excited to announce that...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

Delmarva Review: The Entropy of Little Things by Martina Kado

Author’s Note: I live just outside of Baltimore, in a historically blue-collar neighborhood surrounded by water and wildlife. Sometimes it feels like living in a novel Gabriel Garcia Márquez and Kurt Vonnegut could have written together: filled with the magic and tragicomedy of the universe. As people and animals were dying around me, I wrote this narrative meditation on the disheartening matter-of-factness of transience and finding comfort in tiny acts of kindness and each new day.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Little Italy: Reflections of life-long resident Mary Ann Campanella

And now, another installment in our occasional series, Midday in the Neighborhood, which we are producing in conjunction with our partners at the Baltimore Banner. Today, we turn our focus to Little Italy, a historic neighborhood filled with great places to eat, and families whose legacies extend back for generations.
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Four Winter Walks

Winter doesn’t settle over the Eastern Shore with a hush, but with a clamor. The rush of wind in the loblollies, the crack of ice rime on the shoreline, the roar of a thousand Canadas and snow geese funneling into the cornfields. Suddenly the people are gone, and in their place, nature’s noises barge right in. The winter is when the Bay feels biggest and most immediate. There’s nothing between you and the full force of a Chesapeake ruled by the weather and the hardiest beasts and birds, and nobody there to distract you. It’s all yours.
KENT COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Frederick Police Warns Community of Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam

Per Frederick Police Department: In November of 2022, the Frederick Police Department investigated two occurrences related to a virtual kidnapping ransom scam. During these investigations, it was found the suspect(s) called the victims advising a family member was being held captive, demanding a ransom be paid for their release. In both cases, the suspects ordered the victims to stay on the phone until the ransom was electronically wired to a location in Mexico.
FREDERICK, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Bethesda Man

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old man from Bethesda. Phillip Richard Hornor was last seen the morning of November 26, 2022, in the 6000 block of South...
BETHESDA, MD

