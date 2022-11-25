Read full article on original website
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
‘Best cities for singles’: North Carolina cities among top rankings, new report says
Fayetteville is the best city in North Carolina for singles, according to a new report from WalletHub.
North Carolina 11th worst in the country for teacher shortage, new data finds
North Carolina is receiving a high mark for something no state wants: a teacher shortage.
STEVE RAO: Indian-Americans strengthen North Carolina amid systemic challenges
EDITOR'S NOTE: Steve Rao is a council member at large and Former mayor pro tem of Morrisville. He served on the board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the N.C. League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. In August, I joined over 1,000...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message
Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
Royal Farms to open 6+ stores in North Carolina
Baltimore's homegrown convenience-store chain is headed farther south. Royal Farms recently announced that it plans to open at least six stores in eastern North Carolina in early 2023
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
luminanews.com
39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla Announces 2022 Winners
Wrightsville Beach, NC – The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla, Zambelli Fireworks, and Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie launched the coastal holiday season on Thanksgiving weekend at Wrightsville Beach. “I have to give it to the captains; they truly brought their ‘A-game’ this year,” said Flotilla Chairman Levi Boyd....
WLOS.com
Grab the camera! Submissions being accepted for North Carolina wildlife photo contest
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Whether you're a professional with the latest equipment or an amateur with a phone, photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to enter a wildlife photography contest happening in North Carolina. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife...
The wealthiest person in Tampa Bay is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to look at the wealthiest person in Tampa Bay, Ronald Wanek, and his charitable efforts. So let's take a quick look at his story.
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Valley home prices poised for big drop
Metro Phoenix home prices dipped as the number of sales dropped in October, but a bigger slide for the area’s housing market is expected in November. The Valley’s median home price slipped $1,000 last month to $438,000, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service. But the median...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row
After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
mynews13.com
Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
Fuquay-Varina police use steady blue lights to deter criminals this holiday season
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Police in Fuquay-Varina will use blue lights on patrol cars to deter criminal activity this holiday season. According to the Fuquay-Varina Police Department, a "steady blue cruise light" will be installed on all patrol vehicles. The blue lights will appear on both sides of the light...
249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference
While the United Methodist Church practices welcoming LGBTQ+ communities into their congregations, the church does not celebrate same-sex marriage.
Christmas Carousel Holiday Market draws crowd at North Carolina State Fairgrounds
The 35th Christmas Carousel Holiday Market brought eager crowds to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
NC Sen. Newton new majority leader; Berger gets nod again
RALEIGH, N.C. — Incoming and returning Republicans to the North Carolina Senate chose on Monday a key lawmaker on tax, voting and energy issues to become the chamber's majority leader for the next two years. The Senate Republican Caucus, meeting privately, elected Sen. Paul Newton of Cabarrus County to...
Severe weather in North Carolina still possible late into year
This is yet another reminder that if conditions are right, severe weather can happen at any time, even in the Carolinas.
