I receive informative emails from the Audubon Society and Cornell University, both highly respected avian institutions focusing on birds and their changing populations. Apparently and alarmingly in 2022, many species are in a significant state of decline; across the U.S. there are downward trends in all habitats. From my Hopkinton backyard I have seen all of the species listed below and probably more. I am concerned that with the continued rapid pace of development in our town, accompanied by the thorough and dramatic removal of trees and related to the process, the shrinking of woodlands, natural open areas and ecosystems likely will impact the birds that breed here, winter here and remain here through the seasons.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO