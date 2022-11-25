ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Fathers Join Their Sons at Cheder

Cheder Chabad of Baltimore hosted fathers of talmidim in grades 5-7 for a special Rosh Chodesh davening, followed by a special musical ensemble led by fifth-grade talmidim and a lavish breakfast. On Thursday morning Cheder Chabad of Baltimore hosted fathers of talmidim in grades 5-7 for a special Rosh Chodesh...
BALTIMORE, MD
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Zoo Lights Run Until January 1

Maryland Zoo Lights is taking place at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore (One Safari Place, Baltimore, MD 21217) until January 1st. The walk-through exhibit began last week and will include dinosaurs until December 4th. Ticketing information and more available below:. GENERAL ADMISSION. A walk-thru event* that allows you to travel...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sunday soaker in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. November 27 — A new weather-maker moves in Sunday and will impact post-holiday travels in Maryland. Rain returns Sunday with soaking rain at times during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. The heaviest rain is likely around midday with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Delmarva Review: The Entropy of Little Things by Martina Kado

Author’s Note: I live just outside of Baltimore, in a historically blue-collar neighborhood surrounded by water and wildlife. Sometimes it feels like living in a novel Gabriel Garcia Márquez and Kurt Vonnegut could have written together: filled with the magic and tragicomedy of the universe. As people and animals were dying around me, I wrote this narrative meditation on the disheartening matter-of-factness of transience and finding comfort in tiny acts of kindness and each new day.
BALTIMORE, MD
Leon's Backroom Bar treats patrons to free Thanksgiving dinner

The owner of a popular Baltimore bar did something very special for customers on Thanksgiving. Ron Singer, owner of Leon's Backroom Bar, said not everyone has someone to spend Thanksgiving with, and so he wanted to show those people that there is someone who cares. "If this makes people feel...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sucks to be single in these U.S. cities, study finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles, Monday. Some singles are closer to a happily ever after than they think, but it depends on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize

BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Fighting Violence with Martial Arts

It's a martial arts group looking to help Baltimore kids fight violence, by teaching fighting techniques. The Agoge Project isn't just teaching boxing and Jujitsu, it's teaching respect and discipline, to try to change the culture of violence in Baltimore. "It's been a really good experience for me, it's helped...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wes Moore, 40 + more volunteers give out food and clothes on Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE -- Governor-elect Wes Moore was out in the community Thursday morning to give back to those in need on Thanksgiving.He was at the City of God fashion boutique, which held its eighth annual give-back event. Moore was there alongside other volunteers to hand out hot food and warm clothes to people.After they served breakfast, there was some live music and entertainment. People who showed up even got food boxes to take with them.The governor-elect said community events like these are what Thanksgiving is all about."Today is great just hanging out at the City of God," Moore said. "This is really a celebration of family. It's a celebration of community. It's a celebration of why Baltimore is so special, in this conversation. So, I could not think of a better way to spend part of Thanksgiving than being out here with my family out here in Baltimore and just celebrating the city we love."Moore was one of more than 40 volunteers from around the city who came out to help others on Thanksgiving.
BALTIMORE, MD
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJLA) - A Starbucks employee from Maryland has been suspended after the word “monkey” was reportedly printed as the name on a Black customer’s drink label. Customer Monique Pugh believes the Nov. 19 incident was racially motivated. She says she was the only Black woman...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Security scheduling conflict puts Baltimore's Christmas Parade plans at risk

BALTIMORE -- There is a scheduling conflict with the Mayor's Christmas Parade.It's set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 4. But that's the same time the Ravens play the Broncos at home.Tom Kerr is the brains behind the Mayor's Christmas Parade. He has been at it for 49 years. Kerr said the city called him Monday saying there are not enough police officers to staff the Ravens game and the parade."He said, 'We want to know what day you are changing the Christmas parade to,' and I said, 'This is the biggest parade in the state,'" Kerr said.Kerr said with more than...
BALTIMORE, MD
Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD
'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have

BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers. The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday. WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals. People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person. "It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals.""There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good...
COLUMBIA, MD

