Pen City Current
HTC girls start with win over WACO
FORT MADISON - Tony Johnson wasn’t sure what he was going to get out of his Holy Trinity girls basketball team in Monday’s season opener against WACO. His mind was eased when the Crusaders scored the first 14 points of the game. That early start steadied Holy Trinity...
ktvo.com
2 killed in weekend southeast Iowa crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a weekend crash in southeast Iowa. It happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 34 near Racine Ave. in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a westbound van driven by Sean M. Reid, 48, of Stockport, Iowa, traveled off the roadway, crossed the eastbound lanes and entered the ditch.
Pen City Current
Career Advantage Center hosts more than 400 students
LEE COUNTY - More than 400 Lee County 8th and 9th graders have attended the Lee County Career Advantage Center during the fall of 2022. Students came from Fort Madison, Keokuk, and Central Lee school districts. In addition, a dozen business and industry partners have provided the students with three unique experiences.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – John Stephen Franklin, 69, Montrose
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, with Reverend John Franklin Heath officiating. Burial will be at Granger Cemetery...
bleedingheartland.com
Clark farm on Muscatine Island
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
Pen City Current
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – Dale Parren, 71, Niota
Cremation has been entrusted to Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home of Nauvoo. Burial will be held at a later date at the Woodville Cemetery in Rogue Rover, Oregon. Dale Parren, 71, of Niota, Illinois, passed away at 4:39 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Donna Jean Knox, 65, Fort Madison
Donna Jean Knox, 65, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. She was born on June 28, 1957 in Fort Madison, IA to Kenneth & Doris Carter Holtkamp. She was a nurse for many years in Fort Madison and the surrounding area. She loved John Wayne, matching games on her cell phone, reading and spending time with her family. She shared a love of Star Wars with her grandson, Kyle. She was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys & Iowa Hawkeye Fan.
KCRG.com
Two dead following Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Kristal Lee Ryun, 51, Keokuk
Kristal Lee Ryun, 51, of Keokuk passed away at 4:45 AM Saturday November 20, 2022 at Prestige Health Care Center in Fairfield. In accordance with her wishes her body has been cremated. A visitation with family present from 1 to 4 pm will be on Saturday December 3, 2022, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk.
Pen City Current
After 42 Years, Retired Nurse Thanks Men Who Saved Her Life
It was August,1980. 34-year old Head Nurse Marcia Marshall was working at the Mental Health Institute (MHI) in Mt. Pleasant. She needed to change the dressing on the hands of a patient, “Billy.” Billy had been in a scuffle earlier in the day with another patient and had injured his hands. He was now heavily sedated with his wrists in restraints, attached to a thick belt. He was asleep in the day room. Marcia woke him up and said, “C'mon, Billy, I need to change your dressing.” He lumbered down the hall, following Marcia to the treatment room. Billy was a big man, not obese, but big and hefty. Another patient, was trying to come in the room. Marcia shut the door to keep him out, something she would later regret.
khqa.com
3 Kahoka teens injured after ejected in crash
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Three teenage boys from Kahoka, Mo., were injured in a single SUV accident early Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m., the teens were traveling eastbound on Route H about two miles west of Winchester when their Isuzu Trooper ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and ejected all three boys, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
muddyrivernews.com
Candlelight memorial service set for Sunday at O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
QUINCY — The O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home, 1435 State, will have a candlelight memorial service on Sunday, Dec. 4. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., with the service beginning 4 p.m. The holiday season often is difficult for people who have lost a family member or friend. Pastor...
‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says
A Muscatine company that operates a large, gas-powered dryer to process sand that it sells has failed for decades to obtain permits to update and operate it.
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County single-vehicle crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sean M. Reid, 48, was driving a vehicle westbound on Highway 34 near mile marker 246. For an unknown reason, Reid’s vehicle went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, […]
muddyrivernews.com
Assistant state’s attorney says negotiations with Gholston in first-degree murder case will end Dec. 9
QUINCY — Judge Debra Wellborn hadn’t heard much lately about the Devere Gholston case, so she took it upon herself to schedule a status hearing for Monday afternoon in Adams County Circuit Court. Gholston, 27, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of residential...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg department responds to two fires
The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires within a 12-hour period this weekend. The first structure fire occurred Friday, Nov. 25th, at 8:44 p.m., at 1094 Garden Lane, according to a Saturday release. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were showing from the single-story structure.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man jailed, faces charges of domestic battery, unlawful restraint
QUINCY — A Quincy man is in the Adams County Jail after deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night. Deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to 428 Timber Ridge Lane, east of Quincy off State Street. Deputies learned a female resident had contacted a third party and requested police assistance. Upon arrival, deputies determined the woman was being held against her will and the victim of domestic battery.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 24, 2022
Brennan C Johnson, 18, Quincy, was arrested for DUI alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 10th and Chestnut on 11/09/22. 176. Aaron M Nokes, 37, Camp Point IL, was arrested on a ticket on file for domestic battery...
Comments / 0