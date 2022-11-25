It was August,1980. 34-year old Head Nurse Marcia Marshall was working at the Mental Health Institute (MHI) in Mt. Pleasant. She needed to change the dressing on the hands of a patient, “Billy.” Billy had been in a scuffle earlier in the day with another patient and had injured his hands. He was now heavily sedated with his wrists in restraints, attached to a thick belt. He was asleep in the day room. Marcia woke him up and said, “C'mon, Billy, I need to change your dressing.” He lumbered down the hall, following Marcia to the treatment room. Billy was a big man, not obese, but big and hefty. Another patient, was trying to come in the room. Marcia shut the door to keep him out, something she would later regret.

