Fort Madison, IA

Pen City Current

HTC girls start with win over WACO

FORT MADISON - Tony Johnson wasn’t sure what he was going to get out of his Holy Trinity girls basketball team in Monday’s season opener against WACO. His mind was eased when the Crusaders scored the first 14 points of the game. That early start steadied Holy Trinity...
WAYLAND, IA
ktvo.com

2 killed in weekend southeast Iowa crash

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a weekend crash in southeast Iowa. It happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 34 near Racine Ave. in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a westbound van driven by Sean M. Reid, 48, of Stockport, Iowa, traveled off the roadway, crossed the eastbound lanes and entered the ditch.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Career Advantage Center hosts more than 400 students

LEE COUNTY - More than 400 Lee County 8th and 9th graders have attended the Lee County Career Advantage Center during the fall of 2022. Students came from Fort Madison, Keokuk, and Central Lee school districts. In addition, a dozen business and industry partners have provided the students with three unique experiences.
LEE COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Clark farm on Muscatine Island

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
MUSCATINE, IA
Pen City Current

Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – Dale Parren, 71, Niota

Cremation has been entrusted to Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home of Nauvoo. Burial will be held at a later date at the Woodville Cemetery in Rogue Rover, Oregon. Dale Parren, 71, of Niota, Illinois, passed away at 4:39 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.
NIOTA, IL
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Donna Jean Knox, 65, Fort Madison

Donna Jean Knox, 65, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. She was born on June 28, 1957 in Fort Madison, IA to Kenneth & Doris Carter Holtkamp. She was a nurse for many years in Fort Madison and the surrounding area. She loved John Wayne, matching games on her cell phone, reading and spending time with her family. She shared a love of Star Wars with her grandson, Kyle. She was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys & Iowa Hawkeye Fan.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCRG.com

Two dead following Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Kristal Lee Ryun, 51, Keokuk

Kristal Lee Ryun, 51, of Keokuk passed away at 4:45 AM Saturday November 20, 2022 at Prestige Health Care Center in Fairfield. In accordance with her wishes her body has been cremated. A visitation with family present from 1 to 4 pm will be on Saturday December 3, 2022, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

After 42 Years, Retired Nurse Thanks Men Who Saved Her Life

It was August,1980. 34-year old Head Nurse Marcia Marshall was working at the Mental Health Institute (MHI) in Mt. Pleasant. She needed to change the dressing on the hands of a patient, “Billy.” Billy had been in a scuffle earlier in the day with another patient and had injured his hands. He was now heavily sedated with his wrists in restraints, attached to a thick belt. He was asleep in the day room. Marcia woke him up and said, “C'mon, Billy, I need to change your dressing.” He lumbered down the hall, following Marcia to the treatment room. Billy was a big man, not obese, but big and hefty. Another patient, was trying to come in the room. Marcia shut the door to keep him out, something she would later regret.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
khqa.com

3 Kahoka teens injured after ejected in crash

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Three teenage boys from Kahoka, Mo., were injured in a single SUV accident early Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m., the teens were traveling eastbound on Route H about two miles west of Winchester when their Isuzu Trooper ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and ejected all three boys, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
KAHOKA, MO
WHO 13

2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County single-vehicle crash

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sean M. Reid, 48, was driving a vehicle westbound on Highway 34 near mile marker 246. For an unknown reason, Reid’s vehicle went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, […]
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg department responds to two fires

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires within a 12-hour period this weekend. The first structure fire occurred Friday, Nov. 25th, at 8:44 p.m., at 1094 Garden Lane, according to a Saturday release. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were showing from the single-story structure.
GALESBURG, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy man jailed, faces charges of domestic battery, unlawful restraint

QUINCY — A Quincy man is in the Adams County Jail after deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night. Deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to 428 Timber Ridge Lane, east of Quincy off State Street. Deputies learned a female resident had contacted a third party and requested police assistance. Upon arrival, deputies determined the woman was being held against her will and the victim of domestic battery.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 24, 2022

Brennan C Johnson, 18, Quincy, was arrested for DUI alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 10th and Chestnut on 11/09/22. 176. Aaron M Nokes, 37, Camp Point IL, was arrested on a ticket on file for domestic battery...
QUINCY, IL

