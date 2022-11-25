ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder - confirmed by the company in a statement on Sunday night - has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as “TT”, “unexpectedly” died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and...
The Weeknd raises over £4m for world hunger charity

The Weeknd has donated a sum of $5m (around £4.1m) to charity after raising money from his US tour.The singer donated the money to the World Food Programme USA, of which he is a U.N. World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador.The charity describes itself as “the world’s largest humanitarian organisation saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity, for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change”.A cheque was presented by The Weeknd – who’s real name is Abel Tesfaye – in LA after he performed a show...

