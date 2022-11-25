ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

​​Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor

By Andrea Blackstone
Baltimore Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wypr.org

Little Italy: Reflections of life-long resident Mary Ann Campanella

And now, another installment in our occasional series, Midday in the Neighborhood, which we are producing in conjunction with our partners at the Baltimore Banner. Today, we turn our focus to Little Italy, a historic neighborhood filled with great places to eat, and families whose legacies extend back for generations.
BALTIMORE, MD
anash.org

Baltimore Fathers Join Their Sons at Cheder

Cheder Chabad of Baltimore hosted fathers of talmidim in grades 5-7 for a special Rosh Chodesh davening, followed by a special musical ensemble led by fifth-grade talmidim and a lavish breakfast. On Thursday morning Cheder Chabad of Baltimore hosted fathers of talmidim in grades 5-7 for a special Rosh Chodesh...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Sucks to be single in these U.S. cities, study finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles, Monday. Some singles are closer to a happily ever after than they think, but it depends on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Being thankful, expressing gratitude can positively affect mental health

This time of year, many people reflect on all the things we're grateful for -- and being thankful and expressing gratitude can actually have a positive effect on your mental health. Dr. Lakeita Carter, a licensed psychologist in private practice in Baltimore County, explains.
CBS Baltimore

Bea Gaddy Center feeds around 15,000 for Thanksgiving in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Bea Gaddy Center is making sure no one is forgotten this Thanksgiving. For the past 41 years, staff members and volunteers have spent the holiday providing hot meals for people in the community."Hopefully I'm able to put a smile on someone's face, Sylvia Booker, a first-time volunteer. "My favorite thing about this event is basically coming down to enjoy the energy. It's positive energy, good people," said Frank Stewart Jr.It all started in the backyard of the late Bea Gaddy's home in 1981, with a mission to serve those in need."It's really heartwarming," said Cynthia Brooks, executive director of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

Towson to remain smoke free despite forthcoming marijuana legalization; future of non-smoking consumption remains unknown

While many Towson University students say they support the state’s forthcoming recreational marijuana legalization, university officials say the campus will remain smoke-free and it’s too early to make decisions on non-smoking consumption. Sixty-seven percent of Marylanders voted on Nov. 8 to adopt an amendment to the state’s constitution...
TOWSON, MD
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Stories from the Stoop: Jessica

Take a listen to this Stoop Story from Jessica about a stripped-down Thanksgiving gathering. Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Nottingham MD

Diablo Doughnuts coming to Overlea/Fullerton

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new doughnut shop will soon be coming to Overlea/Fullerton. Diablo Doughnuts will be opening a new location at Belair Beltway Plaza in early 2023. The bakery was started by a former tattoo artist, Michael Rolsan. Diablo doughnuts is “a small batch artisan shop with nice people, local ingredients, and good old-fashioned doughnuts with a twist,” according to the official website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ONE AND ALL

I pray that you have enjoyed your week so far. I want to send out my heartwarming condolences to friends and their families who have recently lost a loved one. Prayers go out to you and your family. I want to say happy birthday to myself. I will be celebrating...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Support the PMJ Foundation and give back to neighbors in need

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For over 20 years, a local organization has serviced thousands of families supplying essential needs during its annual give back campaign. The PMJ Foundation is hosting their holiday drive and wants to encourage you to give back to those in need. Founder Preston Mitchum, Jr. shares...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southeast Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot and killed last week. Police say 42-year-old Travis Curry was killed on November 23, 2022, in the 500 block of North Rose Street. Police say he was found inside a building, shot in the chest. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village

The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
BALTIMORE, MD

