​​Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor

BALTIMORE -- The Bea Gaddy Center is making sure no one is forgotten this Thanksgiving. For the past 41 years, staff members and volunteers have spent the holiday providing hot meals for people in the community."Hopefully I'm able to put a smile on someone's face, Sylvia Booker, a first-time volunteer. "My favorite thing about this event is basically coming down to enjoy the energy. It's positive energy, good people," said Frank Stewart Jr.It all started in the backyard of the late Bea Gaddy's home in 1981, with a mission to serve those in need."It's really heartwarming," said Cynthia Brooks, executive director of...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO