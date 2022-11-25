ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Observer

RXO’s Build Community and Enhance Value For RXR Tenants

When a major tenant at one of RXR’s office buildings sought a way to greet employees returning to the office after months of working remotely during the pandemic, RXR curated a program that was uniquely tailored for the tenant’s team. This included a rotating line-up of musicians, and vendor markets that transformed what could have been an anxiety-ridden experience into something special and memorable for its employees.
Commercial Observer

Sunday Summary: We’re Never Looking at Food Again

Like many of you, we spent the last few days eating. Eating turkey, eating stuffing, eating cranberry sauce, eating mashed potatoes, eating pumpkin pie, eating more pumpkin pie, eating more pumpkin pie. One would think that we would not have had any time since last Sunday Summary to even look...
