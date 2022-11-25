When a major tenant at one of RXR’s office buildings sought a way to greet employees returning to the office after months of working remotely during the pandemic, RXR curated a program that was uniquely tailored for the tenant’s team. This included a rotating line-up of musicians, and vendor markets that transformed what could have been an anxiety-ridden experience into something special and memorable for its employees.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO