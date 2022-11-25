Read full article on original website
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Nets star Kevin Durant has NBA Twitter going crazy with his 45-point explosion vs. Magic
Kevin Durant sent the whole NBA Twitterverse into frenzy after his ridiculous performance on Monday night propelled the Brooklyn Nets to a crucial win over the Orlando Magic. It’s not surprising to see Durant drain buckets at a high rate, especially since he has been considered one of the best scorers of his generation. However, what he did in the showdown with Orlando was pure magic. Not only did KD explode for 45 points, but he did so in a highly efficient manner after going 19-of-24 from the field. While he committed six turnovers, he did more than make up for it with his seven rebounds, five assists, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook styles on Pacers with hilarious dance after ferocious and-one layup
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors over the past few months, most notably in a potential trade to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. However, even if for just one night, Westbrook is proving that he belongs in purple and gold after asserting his authority on an overmatched Pacers interior.
2 ways Kemba Walker signing changes Mavs and makes them better
After sitting out the second half of the 2021-22 NBA season with the New York Knicks and dedicating the entire offseason to recovering from an ailing knee injury and getting back into playing shape, Kemba Walker was officially waived by the Detroit Pistons. With Walker now set to join the Dallas Mavericks, his long-awaited return to the NBA court comes at the perfect time for a struggling Dallas team.
NBA Twitter erupts after Pacers rookie sends LeBron James, Lakers home crying with a game-winning triple
The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers, involved in countless trade rumors over the past few months, were locked in a tight battle on Monday night. LeBron James and the Lakers appeared primed to take their fifth win in six games as they entered the fourth quarter with a nine-point advantage over a team that […] The post NBA Twitter erupts after Pacers rookie sends LeBron James, Lakers home crying with a game-winning triple appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Ben Simmons gets tough injury update in game vs. Magic
Ben Simmons exited during the second quarter of the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Orlando Magic on Monday and was quickly ruled out with left knee soreness. Simmons missed four games with soreness and swelling in the same knee earlier this season. The three-time All-Star had resembled his old self in recent weeks, averaging 13.6 […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons gets tough injury update in game vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
De’Aaron Fox puts NBA on notice amid Kings’ strong start
The Sacramento Kings have been quite a revelation this season. There’s no denying that it’s still early in the campaign, but based on what we’ve seen from this team so far, it’s hard for Kings fans not to get excited about their playoff chances this season. Sacramento star De’Aaron Fox clearly feels the same way. […] The post De’Aaron Fox puts NBA on notice amid Kings’ strong start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin backtracks on LeBron James hot take ahead of Lakers clash
Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin has taken the NBA by storm. Some might even go as far as saying that he’s the best rookie in his class thus far. One thing you can say for sure about Mathurin is that he is not lacking in self-confidence. Even before the season started, the 20-year-old decided to […] The post Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin backtracks on LeBron James hot take ahead of Lakers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota gets glimmer of hope with latest injury update
The Minnesota Timberwolves did not have a great start to the week. Not only did they lose to the Washington Wizards on the road Monday night, but they also saw star big man Karl-Anthony Towns leave the game with an apparent lower-body injury. Towns sustained the injury while running down the floor in the third […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota gets glimmer of hope with latest injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Sixers superstar Joel Embiid playing vs. Hawks?
The Philadelphia 76ers are rolling despite their star players suffering from injuries. The team’s top three scores were out ahead of Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return and a short road trip, yet they held their ground and played well despite tough circumstances. As the Sixers prepare to face the Hawks for the third time this […] The post Is Sixers superstar Joel Embiid playing vs. Hawks? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis combine for ridiculous day the NBA had only seen twice before in history
Two unicorns each had an extremely rare performance Monday night. On one hand, there’s Kevin Durant, who exploited for 45 points on 19-for-24 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 39 minutes to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 home win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
Kevin Durant explodes for 45 points to carry Nets in win over Magic
Kevin Durant is no stranger to putting the Brooklyn Nets on his back. With his team marred by internal dysfunction and injuries over the last season-plus, Durant’s brilliance has remained the one constant in Brooklyn’s hopes of contending. Monday was another one of those nights for Durant. The former MVP dropped 45 points on 19-of-24 […] The post Kevin Durant explodes for 45 points to carry Nets in win over Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Like looking in the mirror’: Luke Kornet reveals hilarious reason behind celebration after one-man dunk show vs Hornets
Luke Kornet woke up on the right side of the bed Monday. The Boston Celtics big man was feeling it against the Charlotte Hornets, as he was flying out there on the court. Although he scored just nine points coming off the bench, Luke Kornet went perfect from the field, going 4-for-4 on his field-goal attempts, including a pair of dunks. After one of his rim attacks, Kornet even brought out the bird celebration that’s mostly attributed to former NBA high-flyer Stromile Swift. Following the 140-105 blowout victory over Charlotte, Luke Kornet revealed that the celly was the idea of teammate Grant Williams. Kornet also jokingly said that he shares the same “explosive athleticism” with Swift.
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero spills on ‘full circle’ postgame interaction with Seattle hero Kevin Durant
The Orlando Magic definitely struck gold when they selected Paolo Banchero first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Having recently only turned 20 years old in mid-November, Banchero has come out of the gates as one of the best scoring rookies the league has ever seen. Alas, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets gave Banchero […] The post Magic rookie Paolo Banchero spills on ‘full circle’ postgame interaction with Seattle hero Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors star Scottie Barnes provides telling update on injury that kept him out 2 games
Scottie Barnes came off the bench for the Toronto Raptors for the first time this season on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The reigning Rookie of the Year made his way back from a two-game injury absence, and coach Nike Nurse deemed it would be best to have his prized youngster come off the bench against the Cavs.
REPORT: Raptors get major Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes boosts ahead of Cavs matchup
Pascal Siakam has missed the last 10 games for the Toronto Raptors due to a lingering groin injury. Well, that’s going to be the extent of his hiatus after it was confirmed that the All-Star forward will be available to play on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. NBA insider Eric Koreen of The Athletic reported […] The post REPORT: Raptors get major Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes boosts ahead of Cavs matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant’s savage ‘When I wake up’ comment after Nets win
LeBron James couldn’t help but laugh at Kevin Durant’s comments following the Brooklyn Nets’ crucial win over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Durant led the way for Brooklyn as they took down Orlando, 109-102. With Ben Simmons forced to exit early due to a knee injury, Durant carried the offensive load and exploded for 45 points on an insane 19-of-24 shooting from the field–including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.
