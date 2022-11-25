Kevin Durant sent the whole NBA Twitterverse into frenzy after his ridiculous performance on Monday night propelled the Brooklyn Nets to a crucial win over the Orlando Magic. It’s not surprising to see Durant drain buckets at a high rate, especially since he has been considered one of the best scorers of his generation. However, what he did in the showdown with Orlando was pure magic. Not only did KD explode for 45 points, but he did so in a highly efficient manner after going 19-of-24 from the field. While he committed six turnovers, he did more than make up for it with his seven rebounds, five assists, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO