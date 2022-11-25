ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ClutchPoints

Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move

The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Mariners looking at key OF free agency replacement after Mitch Haniger decision

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly interested in free agent OF Michael Conforto, per Jon Morosi. Conforto was once regarded as one of the better outfielders in baseball, but was unable to strike a deal in free agency last offseason. It was later reported that an injury was the root cause for teams’ hesitancy in signing him. After sitting out the entire 2022 campaign, Conforto has once again begun to receive interest this offseason.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid

The New York Yankees are involved in pretty much every rumor the MLB hot stove is churning out right now. Despite the fact that they are doing everything they can to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency, the Yankees are looking at every position on the free agent market right now, and once Judge ends […] The post 3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jose Abreu free agency takes a homey twist

Ever since arriving stateside in 2014 after years of plying his trade in Cuba, Jose Abreu has been one of the premier power-hitting first basemen in the entire MLB. Abreu, in nine seasons for the Chicago White Sox, has hit 243 home runs and has driven in 863 runs, and he’s been good for a .860 career OPS.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Jose Abreu joins Astros for 2023 World Series defense in big free agency bombshell

The Houston Astros are still celebrating their World Series victory, but that hasn’t stopped the front office from fortifying the roster as they attempt to run it back for another title in 2023. In a major free agency bombshell on Monday, Bob Nightengale reports that the Astros have agreed to terms with former AL MVP […] The post Jose Abreu joins Astros for 2023 World Series defense in big free agency bombshell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners to sign RHP Trevor Gott

The Mariners are in agreement with reliever Trevor Gott on a one-year contract, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (on Twitter). Financial terms have not yet been reported. Gott is a Sports One Athlete Management client. Seattle’s 40-man roster count will jump to 38 once the deal is finalized.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Mets receive mixed bag of free agency updates on key pitchers

The New York Mets already locked up closer Edwin Diaz to a massive contract extension this offseason. With Diaz under contract, the Mets’ focus has shifted to developing a strong all-around bullpen. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are interested in re-signing reliever Adam Ottavino. However, Seth Lugo’s future in New York is in question.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera makes huge 2023 retirement announcement

Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera announced that 2023 will be his final season in the big leagues, per Talkin’ Baseball. Cabrera, who recorded his 3,000th career hit as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2022, is one of the best players of the past generation. Miguel Cabrera has spent his entire career between […] The post Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera makes huge 2023 retirement announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

YES Network wants Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly for Yankees, but there’s a catch

The YES Network is reportedly open to bringing New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly into the fold, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. YES president of programming and production John Filippelli revealed the network’s thoughts on Mattingly and Jeter. “You don’t say no to Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly, if […] The post YES Network wants Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly for Yankees, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

