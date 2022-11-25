Read full article on original website
Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move
The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Being Discussed For Notable Job
Yankees fans could be seeing a lot more of Derek Jeter if the YES Network has its way. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES has discussed going after popular Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to add to next year's broadcasting lineup. "You don’t say...
Mariners looking at key OF free agency replacement after Mitch Haniger decision
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly interested in free agent OF Michael Conforto, per Jon Morosi. Conforto was once regarded as one of the better outfielders in baseball, but was unable to strike a deal in free agency last offseason. It was later reported that an injury was the root cause for teams’ hesitancy in signing him. After sitting out the entire 2022 campaign, Conforto has once again begun to receive interest this offseason.
White Sox sign former Guardians star, add to rotation in a big way
The Chicago White Sox struck gold by signing former Cleveland Guardians star Mike Clevinger, a low-leverage move that could pay huge dividends. It’s a rather huge offseason in the South Side of Chicago, as the White Sox failed to live up to expectations under Tony La Russa. Rotation depth...
3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid
The New York Yankees are involved in pretty much every rumor the MLB hot stove is churning out right now. Despite the fact that they are doing everything they can to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency, the Yankees are looking at every position on the free agent market right now, and once Judge ends […] The post 3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops bold take on potential benching for Jordan Love
After Sunday night’s devastating 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers now just have a 3% chance to make it to the playoffs. Be that as it may, Aaron Rodgers isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel just yet. Rodgers took a massive hit...
Minnesota Twins have ‘definite interest’ in signing ace starting pitcher
If you’ve spent much time watching the Minnesota Twins over the past decade, you’ve likely noticed a lack of a
RUMOR: Jose Abreu free agency takes a homey twist
Ever since arriving stateside in 2014 after years of plying his trade in Cuba, Jose Abreu has been one of the premier power-hitting first basemen in the entire MLB. Abreu, in nine seasons for the Chicago White Sox, has hit 243 home runs and has driven in 863 runs, and he’s been good for a .860 career OPS.
Twins Sign Johan Camargo To Minor League Deal
The Twins are in agreement with Johan Camargo on a minor league contract, per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic.
Jose Abreu joins Astros for 2023 World Series defense in big free agency bombshell
The Houston Astros are still celebrating their World Series victory, but that hasn’t stopped the front office from fortifying the roster as they attempt to run it back for another title in 2023. In a major free agency bombshell on Monday, Bob Nightengale reports that the Astros have agreed to terms with former AL MVP […] The post Jose Abreu joins Astros for 2023 World Series defense in big free agency bombshell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten Confident In Andrew Friedman & Dave Roberts
After setting a franchise record with 111 wins, the Los Angeles Dodgers only won a single playoff game before they were eliminated in the National League Division Series by the San Diego Padres, a team they had no trouble with all year. With another instance of falling short in the...
Rams' Payout to Lions in Matthew Stafford Trade Quickly Rising
The Detroit Lions are on track to be selection No. 3 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams.
Mariners to sign RHP Trevor Gott
The Mariners are in agreement with reliever Trevor Gott on a one-year contract, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (on Twitter). Financial terms have not yet been reported. Gott is a Sports One Athlete Management client. Seattle’s 40-man roster count will jump to 38 once the deal is finalized.
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in two more top sluggers in MLB free agency
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, swinging a trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
Chicago Cubs ‘considering’ one-time All-Star outfielder in MLB free agency
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly ‘considering’ going after a former All-Star outfielder who missed all of the 2022 season. The
Mets receive mixed bag of free agency updates on key pitchers
The New York Mets already locked up closer Edwin Diaz to a massive contract extension this offseason. With Diaz under contract, the Mets’ focus has shifted to developing a strong all-around bullpen. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are interested in re-signing reliever Adam Ottavino. However, Seth Lugo’s future in New York is in question.
Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera makes huge 2023 retirement announcement
Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera announced that 2023 will be his final season in the big leagues, per Talkin’ Baseball. Cabrera, who recorded his 3,000th career hit as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2022, is one of the best players of the past generation. Miguel Cabrera has spent his entire career between […] The post Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera makes huge 2023 retirement announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera reveals challenging mission in final season of legendary career
Legendary Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has confirmed his plans to retire following the 2023 season. He will retire after an unbelievable 21 years in the Major Leagues. Cabrera became the first American League batter to win the Triple Crown since 1967 when he accomplished the feat in 2012. He...
YES Network wants Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly for Yankees, but there’s a catch
The YES Network is reportedly open to bringing New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly into the fold, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. YES president of programming and production John Filippelli revealed the network’s thoughts on Mattingly and Jeter. “You don’t say no to Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly, if […] The post YES Network wants Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly for Yankees, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
