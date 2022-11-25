ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ on Disney+ Is a Marvelous Christmas Gift

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

Marvel Studios’ weirdest and wildest superhero team is back in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+. This is the real deal: a legit Christmas story written and directed by James Gunn and starring all of the actors from the feature film… plus one Kevin Bacon. But is Marvel Studios’ first attempt at a holiday special (other than Hawkeye , which was a holiday series ) out of this world? Or did Kevin Feige just leave us a lump of coal?
THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: It’s Christmastime on Earth — which normally doesn’t mean a blasted thing when you’re camped out on a floating Celestial head in middle of nowhere space. It’s hard to keep track of your home planet’s holidays when you’re an intergalactic superhero like Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). Plus as Kraglin (Sean Gunn) tells it, Peter had Christmas ruined forever by a big blue grinch named Yondu (Michael Rooker, who appears in animated wraparound segments done in a kinda unsettling Ralph Bakshi style). After learning about Christmas and how tween Peter had his makeshift tree stuffed into a space trashcan by his kidnapper/father figure, Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) come up with a wonderful, awful idea. They’re gonna fly to Earth and get Peter the greatest gift of all: his hero, Kevin Bacon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdg4k_0jNNRkJn00
Photo: Disney+

Yes, they’re going to give Peter Quill Kevin Bacon for Christmas. That’s where the special starts, and it only gets more strange from there.

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Obviously the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, considering pretty much everyone involved in those movies was involved with this special (it was filmed back-to-back with next year’s GOTG v3 movie). On the Christmas front, though, there’s a surprising amount of Elf in this one… if Buddy was bulletproof, super strong, and was considered one of the deadliest beings in the galaxy. But the GOTG Holiday Special matches Elf’s fish-out-of-water anarchy, albeit amped up to 11, and it also shares Elf’s unwavering sincerity.

Performance Worth Watching: Pom Klementieff’s Mantis is the real standout here, as she’s essentially the lead character of the entire special. After stealing plenty of scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War , we finally get to spend a lot of time with her. We see her playful side, her angry side, and — for all the Marvel Comics experts out there — we finally get to see MCU Mantis have the master martial arts skills that were so crucial to her character in the 1970s comics. Also can I point out how smart it is to center the character who is an empath as well as a literal spreader of cheer (when she wants to be) in a holiday special?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIFdS_0jNNRkJn00
Photo: Disney+

Memorable Dialogue: Since I can’t fit 39 minutes of transcription in this section, I will highlight the moment where we hear from offscreen Karen Gillen’s Nebula shout in a gravel throated voice, “ Can’t outrun me, Bacon !!”

A Holiday Tradition: Peter Quill tried (and failed) to create a holiday tradition with the Ravagers back after he was first abducted, but Yondu threw a fit because Ravagers don’t do gifts because Ravagers don’t accept handouts (eyeroll).

Two Turtle Doves: You’ll have to go back into the past for the perfect companion piece to this special — and no, it’s not the Star Wars Holiday Special . Go on and look up the ’90s X-Men animated series on Disney+ and watch Season 4, Episode 17: “Have Yourself a Morlock Little X-Mas.” You won’t regret it.

Does the Title Make Any Sense?: Yes. I mean, it could’ve riffed on the “vol.” riff that the films are using and maybe name itself after an album? Guardians of the Galaxy Presents: Christmas in the Stars ? Nah, this is a holiday special through and through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXHul_0jNNRkJn00
Photo: Disney+

Our Take: I loved it. Done. Oh — I have to write more? Listen: I’m an easy mark for this special. The Guardians are my favorite MCU sub-franchise, I love Mantis, I love Christmas, I love Christmas specials, I love Christmas music, and I especially love Christmas specials that embrace sentimentality and sincerity without hesitation. When it was announced that Gunn would be writing and directing this special, it just made sense: so much of Gunn’s work in these superhero universes is about finding the emotional core of a story and the heart of the characters and then amplifying them via jokes, rock songs, and unfiltered moments of emotion. In short, Gunn has always had the stuff that you need to write an instant classic Christmas special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special delivers in every single way. Again, as someone who gets incredibly emotional when he sees characters be genuinely moved by Christmas light displays, this special did it for me . The special feels like a win for Team Holiday Sincerity. Is most of this special absolute madness, like the extended sequence where Drax and Mantis rake in cash by posing with tourists on Hollywood Boulevard? Absolutely — but it’s never cynical or insincere. Those are the traits that make the classics feel like classics , and this special has that. The reason for the season is togetherness, goodwill, fellowship, love, family, giving — all that sappy stuff, and those are the exact emotions that Mantis is trying to express by kidnapping living legend Kevin Bacon from his Hollywood home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXR2I_0jNNRkJn00
Photo: Disney+

And true to the films, Gunn’s song selections are all spot-on — like where Gunn places The Waitresses “Christmas Wrapping” in the special, or how Gunn uses Smashing Pumpkins’ underrated “Christmastime” for the emotional core of the whole damn thing. Again, like Elf’s soundtrack, this feels like the mix that director has been playing during the holidays on Spotify, his iPhone, his iPod, his Discman, and his Walkman… and now he’s made us a copy. Or I guess sent us a link. Whatever — I want this soundtrack on vinyl.

Like everything else in the MCU, it’s very easy to see a holiday special as unnecessary, excessive, and capitalistic. The same is said of Christmas, too. But I think that both Christmas and this special will pull out what you bring with you. You can see it as a waste of time and bah humbug it, or you can let the defenses that you carry with you all year long down a little and feel a little bit of what this special is earnestly sharing. I can’t help it, y’all. I’m a believer.

Our Call: STREAM IT. This is the best gift Marvel could have given us for the holidays.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Christmas Mystery’ on HBO Max, A Yuletide Mystery That’s Fun For The Whole Family

A Christmas Mystery on HBO Max is your classic yuletide whodunnit. 100 years ago, a set of jingle bells fell from Santa’s sleigh in the town of Pleasant Bay, Oregon, bringing prosperity to everyone who lived there. When the bells go missing from the museum that holds them, everyone in town panics and 11-year-old Violet Pierce is determined to find out who stole them.
OREGON STATE
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Noel Diary’ on Netflix Drops Justin Hartley into a Christmas Drama

Netflix’s The Noel Diary brings Richard Paul Evans’ 2017 holiday story to life, with Justin Hartley (This Is Us) and Barrett Doss (Station 19) in the lead roles. These two have lots of issues to unpack as well as bond over — and knowing how these movies go, they’ll probably find love along the way. So, is The Noel Diary worth putting at the top of your Christmas list? Or should you keep The Noel Diary locked in a Christmas box?
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘#Xmas’ on Hallmark Drops Claire Bowen into a Modern Spin on ‘Christmas in Connecticut’

Hallmark enters the world of Instagram influencers — I mean, Hubgram influencers — in #Xmas, a riff on the classic “we gotta lie about our relationship at Christmas” plot starring Claire Bowen (Nashville) and Brant Daugherty (Pretty Little Liars). Does this holiday romcom deserve all the likes, or will you need to block this one from your TV screen?
OREGON STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix, A Sharp Modern Take on the Eldest Addams Sibling

The Addams Family (snap, snap) has been a hallmark of the horror-loving crowd for years. Whether in the form of the classic TV series or the live-action films, people can’t seem to get enough of this macabre family. Matriarch Morticia and the fiery Gomez may be the reasons some fans are so into the property, but it’s the eldest Addams sister who’s otherwise captured viewers’ attention: Wednesday. Though played to perfection by Christina Ricci in the past, the torch has been passed to a newcomer for Netflix’s add-adaptation. Is she fit to wear Wednesday’s all-black wardrobe? WEDNESDAY: STREAM IT OR...
Decider.com

Is ‘The Son’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

What better way to recover from a hearty Thanksgiving feast than to watch two of our favorites, Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern? The screen icons star alongside each other in The Son, Florian Zeller’s latest drama. The new film follows a 17-year-old boy who moves in with his father...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Alone Together’ on Hulu, Katie Holmes’ Sweet But Tepid COVID Romance

Now on Hulu, Alone Together was written and directed by Katie Holmes, who also stars, in her first role since The Secret: Dare to Dream prompted in us many a derisive chuckle. It must be stated up front that Alone Together is a COVID movie, set in New York during the early days of the pandemic, when lockdowns were just getting revved up and the city’s hospitals were rapidly reaching capacity. It’s also a romance that at least partially answers the question as to what Jim Sturgess has been up to since the immortal Geostorm – so now he’s been...
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Swimmers’ on Netflix, A Harrowing Refugee Drama Shoehorned into an Inspirational Sports Tale

Netflix’s The Swimmers takes a ripped-from-the-headlines true story and turns it into narrative cinema. You can almost hear Bob Costas narrating an Olympic clip package when you know the logline of Yusra Mardini’s journey. A swimmer at the 2016 Rio games escapes from Syria – through water, no less – and manages to make the cut to compete after training as a refugee in Berlin.
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4 Premiere on Paramount Network? How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Live

The holiday weekend isn’t going to stop the freight train of pulsating intrigue known as Yellowstone. In tonight’s all-new episode (Season 5, Episode 4: “Horses in Heaven”), the Dutton family find themselves in a bit of hot water (what else is new?) after Beth’s (Kelly Reilly) barroom brawl with Hailey Brewer (Ashley Platz). “You just sit here and hope she doesn’t file formal charges,” Jamie (Wes Bentley) tells Beth during the episode preview. “Then you are going to stop her,” Beth replies. Who doesn’t love a little sibling sass, right? Tonight’s Yellowstone will be followed by the second episode of Sylvester Stallone’s...
Decider.com

Will There Be a ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 on Netflix?

Wednesday Season 1 is finally out on Netflix. The comedy/mystery series makes for a perfect winter binge — and quite a quick and exciting binge considering there’s only eight episodes. Wednesday brings the Addamses alive for a new generation, and now that audiences have met this iteration of the iconic family, they’ll definitely want to see more Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the rest of the cast.
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ on Disney+ Lets Street Dance Superstars Reimagine the Classic Ballet

Disney+ brings the spectacle of The Hip Hop Nutcracker to homes across the globe via a brand new holiday special. The legendary Rev Run emcees the event, which remixes Tchaikovsky’s score and features performances from dancers ranging from Mikhail Baryshnikov to Jabbawockeez. But does the magic of the acclaimed live show translate from the stage to the screen, or should you wait for a production to come to your town?
Decider.com

The Holy Trinity of Thanksgiving Movies: ‘Planes Trains And Automobiles,’ ‘Addams Family Values’, and ‘Home For The Holidays’

Thanksgiving was never a holiday I celebrated with my family with much gusto. As with other Western holidays, my parents, Taiwanese immigrants, never quite cottoned with the vibe of them, so most of our observance was for the benefit of the kids and increasingly half-hearted. Mostly, I looked at it as a rare day off for my self-employed parents, and a weekend where my friends were unavailable, leaving me to sit in my room and watch parades and I Love Lucy marathons on broadcast television. We did go to Star Trek movies during Thanksgiving break, though; numbers 6-10 were released at this festive time of year after finding success doing so with Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. As Thanksgiving traditions go, it wasn’t the worst.
Decider.com

Where To Watch ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Online In 2022

Looking for a classic comedy to stream over the Thanksgiving holiday? It doesn’t get much better than Planes, Trains and Automobiles! Written and directed by John Hughes, the 1987 film stars the theatrical dream team of Steve Martin (Neal, a curmudgeon) and John Candy (Del, affable but annoying) as two mismatched business men who embark on a hilariously doomed three-day road trip. The legendary ’80s film also features appearances by Michael McKean, Kevin Bacon, Laila Robins, and Ben Stein. “Now are you gonna help me or are you gonna stand there like a slab of meat with mittens?” Where can you watch this...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would’ On Netflix, ‘The Daily Show’ Host Learns About Schadenfreude

Just two weeks from his final appearance as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah has dropped his third stand-up special for Netflix. Would we find out more through this hour about Noah’s decision or his feelings on hosting a late-night talk show? Could we? Should we? Not really. But we might learn a bit more about Noah’s thinking, generally speaking. TREVOR NOAH: I WISH YOU WOULD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: It has been quite a year for Noah already. In April, the South African comedian hosted the Grammys and delivered the keynote address for the...
Decider.com

New Movies On Streaming: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Black Adam,’ + More

Is there such a thing as too many good movies all coming out in the same week? The new movies on VOD this week are chock-full of big names in everything from family-friendly hits like Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, to blockbuster action movies like Black Adam and The Woman King. (Not to mention the fact that there are several more movies out now that we don’t even have time to go into detail about, but all of them feature stellar ensemble casts, including Poker Face, The Estate, and Armageddon Time.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Decider.com

Robert Downey Jr. Recalls Drug Addiction Years in Netflix’s ’Sr.’: “It’s Shocking A Single Movie Came Out Finished”

In his new Netflix documentary, Sr., Robert Downey Jr. gets a chance to say goodbye to his father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., who died last July at the age of 85. And he also gets a chance to have difficult conversations—including a heart-to-heart regarding their years using drugs. The loosely-structured film, directed by Chris Smith (the man behind Netflix’s Fyre documentary), is ostensibly a reflection on the avant-garde director’s career. But it quickly becomes clear that the real story is the relationship between Downey Jr. and his father. Referring to each other as “Jr.” and “Sr.” throughout, father and son have...
Decider.com

Decider.com

49K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy