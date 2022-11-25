ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Ending Explained: Who is Killed? Who is Left Stranded?

By Mara Kleinberg
Move over Titanic ! A new, disastrous boat movie is here – and now available to stream! Directed by Ruben Östlund and starring Harris Dickinson, Woody Harrelson, and the late Charlbi Dean , Triangle of Sadness tells the story of a group of elites on a yacht. Sounds peaceful, right? Wrong. What was initially supposed to be a relaxing vacation for the rich turns into a scummy, hellish, Lord of the Flies -esque situation where they are forced to figure out a means of survival on a deserted island.

Since its screening at Cannes (for which it won the Palme d’Or award), Triangle of Sadness has received high praise and acclaim from critics. Filled with wit, beautiful cinematography, and vomit (yes, you heard that right), this film will surely keep you on your toes and leave you professing “I sell shit” right after you see it. Just be aware that you may experience a serious visceral reaction as you watch; other than that, you should be good.

Curious to learn more about this film? We’ve got everything you need to know below about the synopsis and the ending. If you aren’t ready to watch, read on to find out what happens.
What is the Triangle of Sadness Plot Summary?
Triangle of Sadness is broken into three parts. The movie starts out with Carl (Harris Dickinson), a male model, attending a casting call with other models. It’s a bizarre sequence in which an interviewer asks the guys to get together and practice modeling for both a “smiley brand” (H&M), where the consumer can pretend to be them, and a “grumpy brand” (Balenciaga) where they are looking down at their consumer. When Carl actually goes into the call to meet with the casting director, we get the origin of the film’s title, as he is told to “relax [his] triangle of sadness,” referring to the area between his eyebrows on his face. The scene then cuts to the credits and the title “Part 1: Carl & Yaya” flashes on screen.

We first see them at what appears to be a “socially conscious” fashion show, where terms and phrases such as “everyone’s equal,” “act now,” “love now,” appear on the screen in the back. Yaya (Charlbi Dean) is a much more successful model than Carl, who sits in the back watching her on the catwalk. Incidentally, this is what causes their first big argument, as following the fashion show, the two of them struggle to decide who is going to pay for dinner. Carl argues that Yaya said she would pay last time, and though she knows she makes more than he does, Yaya argues that it’s stupid, but admits she needs to know that she can be taken care of if ever she has to stop working.

Following the resolution of the argument, the scene cuts to a completely new location: the open seas and a yacht, as “Part 2: The Yacht” appears on screen. This time, the world of the film no longer revolves just around Yaya and Carl but around the crew and the other vacationers. The first scene on the yacht showcases the crew, and specifically the servers, who are told the rules by Paula (Vicki Berlin), the head of staff. “It’s always ‘yes sir!’ ‘Yes ma’am!’” she tells them, as the service workers hype themselves up for a huge tip from the guests. As Yaya and Carl relax on the deck and enjoy what the yacht has to offer (they get to be on the cruise for free because Yaya is an influencer), they meet the other guests: Dmitry (Zlatko Burić) who “sell[s] shit,” his wife Vera (Sunnyi Melles), along with his luxury wife Ludmilla (Linda Anborg); elderly couple Clementine (Amanda Walker) and her bomb-selling husband Winston (Oliver Ford Davies); wheelchair-bound Therese (Iris Berben), whose stroke leaves her struggling to speak (the only phrase she says throughout is “in den wolken” meaning “up in the clouds” or the word “nien” meaning no), and her husband Uli (Ralph Schicha); and lonely traveler Jarmo (Henrik Dorsin).

To the wait staff, crew, and servers, the guest are all very demanding. The downfall of the ship comes from their own stupidity, beginning when Vera demands that server Alicia (Alicia Eriksson) and the rest of the staff go swimming, meaning even the cooks have to take a dip, and on the day of the fancy captain’s dinner with the alcoholic captain Thomas Smith (Woody Harrelson) no less. Pretty soon, it becomes a festival of vomit as the guests struggle to eat their food and use the restroom, while the ship appears to be on unsteady waters, Meanwhile, Thomas and Dmitry end up locked in the ship’s control room in a war of words, trading capitalist and socialist quotes and spewing historical phrases and beliefs. “Every bomb that’s dropped, somebody makes a million dollars,” captain Smith fittingly reads from a book, right before a group of pirates throw bombs on the ship, causing it to explode. Only a few of the crew and guests survive, ending up on a nearby island “a few hours later,” and bringing us to the final part: “Part 3: The Island.”
What is the Triangle of Sadness Ending Explained?
The survivors of the explosion are the following guests and crew combined: Dmitry, Carl, Yaya, Yarmo, Therese, Paula and engine room worker Nelson (Jean-Christophe Folly). The next day, a new face arrives in a big lifeboat with water and extra snacks: toilet manager Abigail (Dolly de Leon). Initially, Paula bosses her around, ordering her to give out her snacks and her water to everyone. But by nightfall, Abigail, who had caught the fish that everyone had for dinner and made the fire herself, becomes the leader. “Who am I?” she asks them. “Captain,” each person must say in order to get rewarded with another small piece of fish.

So begins their life on the island and their daily routines. Initially, Carl and Nelson are assigned to watch Therese, while Yaya and Paula are allowed to sleep in the lifeboat with Abigail. Finding pretzel sticks in the backpack Abigail left behind, Carl and Nelson share them with Therese, but are questioned the next day by Abigail and the other ladies and punished for eating them and not sharing. Dmitry attempts to be somewhat helpful, giving Abigail his watches as a promise of wealth “once they get back,” but other than guiding them with a flashlight, serves no real purpose. Just as Yaya’s looks granted her and Carl the opportunity to travel for free on the yacht, Carl’s looks give him the opportunity to have extra food and a comfortable place to sleep with Abigail, who directly calls for him to stay with her. At first, he checks in with Yaya to ask what he can and cannot do, but pretty soon, it becomes routine for him to stay with Abigail in exchange for snacks.

As days pass, the group seems to work together well, but the guys continue to remain without a job or a real purpose for the island; at one point, they kill a female donkey to prove they can do something for the group. During a night of celebration to honor the men’s successful hunt, Carl and Abigail sit close to each other, much to the displeasure of Yaya, who, in a fit of jealousy, kisses Yarmo before walking off. Later that night, viewers finally see what happens inside the lifeboat, with the reveal that Carl and Abigail do have a consensual sexual relationship, with Abigail “buying sex with the common food.” They struggle to decide whether or not they want their relationship to be public and be seen as a couple. Carl doesn’t know if he should break up with Yaya or not and Abigail doesn’t want to come between the two of them.

The next day, Yaya tells Abigail she’s going to take a walk and explore the island, and Abigail agrees to come with her. During the walk, Yaya tells her how impressed she is with Abigail’s work on the island and how she “managed to run a fucking matriarchy” and “domesticated all the old alpha males.” This sequence is interrupted by Therese, who meets a peddler selling brand-name bags, indicating that the yacht residents are not the only ones on the island. This is soon confirmed by Yaya, who shows Abigail an elevator to a luxury resort on the island. The two hug and Yaya decides that they should go, but Abigail refuses, claiming she has to pee. This is where things become deadly, as Abigail must decide whether she wants to go back to her old life, or maintain her role as the captain. She chooses the latter and grabs a rock, moving slowly towards Yaya, who offers her a job working as her assistant. The scene cuts to a shot of Carl running on the same path that Yaya and Abigail were on, presumably trying to find the two of them.

Community Policy