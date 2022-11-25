ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Small Business Saturday events in north central West Virginia

By Alexandra Weaver
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After you’ve hit the big box stores and gotten those larger-ticket items on your list and before it’s time to pull out the laptop for Cyber Monday, remember to load up on unique gifts and stocking stuffers on Small Business Saturday.

According to the Morgantown Area Partnership , when you spend $100 at a local business, $48 stays in the local economy, whereas when you spend $100 at a large online store like Amazon, only $1 stays local.

Here are some events and deals in north central West Virginia that 12 News was able to track down.

Main Street Morgantown

Morgantown’s Small Business Saturday event will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and include a “Cookies with Santa” meet and greet, food vendors, a holiday vintage market and moonlight market, as well as a gift wrapping service fundraiser. There will also be a public restroom and information booth.

Downtown meters and lots are free from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27.

Click here to see the different promotions that Morgantown businesses are offering.

Click here to see deals that the Morgantown Area Partnership is promoting and click here to see deals that Visit Mountaineer Country.com is promoting.

How to watch the ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’ movie

Monongalia/Preston County businesses holding sales

Harrison County businesses holding sales

Main Street Fairmont

Fifteen local businesses have partnered so that customers can make a purchase from one of them, then show their receipt to another participating location and receive a 10% discount on their second purchase. Those businesses are:

  • Adams Office Supply
  • Classy Creations
  • Ebo’s
  • Eye Candy Beauty Supply
  • Fox’s Pizza Den
  • Hanna’s Clay Creations
  • Inspired Vision
  • The Junk Trunk
  • Loving WV
  • Mama Di Roma’s
  • Mattress Central
  • Savvy Consignment
  • The Joe
  • The Rambling Root
  • ZvapeZ
Holiday Programming on WBOY

Marion County businesses holding sales

From the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce

The US Cellular location at 79 Valley Pointe Dr. in Elkins is holding a local food drive during its small business Saturday event. Those who bring in a nonperishable food donation will get 16 parmesan bread bites for free and will get 20% off an accessory of their choice.

Christmas parades in north central West Virginia

Randolph County businesses holding sales

Businesses in other counties holding sales

American Express also has a tool on its website that you can use to find small businesses near you.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

