Illinois State

Can I drive while high in Illinois?

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries.

Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois?

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

The answer is: no.

Driving under the influence of marijuana still counts as an impairment and is illegal , according to Illinois Legal Aid .

Any person with a THC level of 5 ng or more per millimeter of blood can still be charged with a DUI.

Blood tests can detect THC in the blood for between 3 and 4 hours after use, and THC metabolites can be found in the bloodstream for several days after use.

State law says that marijuana cannot be smoked in public places, such as hospitals, government places, streets and parks, according to Health Care Weekly . Residents are able to smoke at a private residence, which includes their home or friend’s homes. However, it cannot be done if a minor is present.

Illinois residents over 21 years of age are legally limited to possessing 30 grams of marijuana flower, or up to 500 milligrams of THC, the active ingredient that causes a “high.”

For edibles, or cannabis-infused gummies, chocolates, or other products, possession is limited to 500 grams.

The state permits a user to possess 5 grams of cannabis concentrates, such as waxes or oils.

However, the law allows for a person to possess a maximum amount of flower (30 gm), THC (500 mg), and edibles (500 gm) all at the same time.

Comments / 37

James Steevens
3d ago

I see those commercials almost every day on TV for Illinois. Drive sober or get pulled over lol. Being high is treated the same as being drunk. Do that stuff at home because the police are getting worse about it. They now have marijuana testing kits as they didn't use to have that.

Reply(6)
7
Vito Ferrier
3d ago

next article: can I drink whiskey, while driving irradically and brandishing a firearm in Illinois?

Reply(2)
12
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

