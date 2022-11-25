Can I drive while high in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries.

Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois?

The answer is: no.

Driving under the influence of marijuana still counts as an impairment and is illegal , according to Illinois Legal Aid .

Any person with a THC level of 5 ng or more per millimeter of blood can still be charged with a DUI.

Blood tests can detect THC in the blood for between 3 and 4 hours after use, and THC metabolites can be found in the bloodstream for several days after use.

State law says that marijuana cannot be smoked in public places, such as hospitals, government places, streets and parks, according to Health Care Weekly . Residents are able to smoke at a private residence, which includes their home or friend’s homes. However, it cannot be done if a minor is present.

Illinois residents over 21 years of age are legally limited to possessing 30 grams of marijuana flower, or up to 500 milligrams of THC, the active ingredient that causes a “high.”

For edibles, or cannabis-infused gummies, chocolates, or other products, possession is limited to 500 grams.

The state permits a user to possess 5 grams of cannabis concentrates, such as waxes or oils.

However, the law allows for a person to possess a maximum amount of flower (30 gm), THC (500 mg), and edibles (500 gm) all at the same time.

