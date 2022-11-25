Read full article on original website
Related
wuft.org
The Point, Nov. 28, 2022: Florida reinsurance rates increasing
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1. “The camp is a microcosm of both this year’s housing crisis and the cracks in the local shelter system. Its uncertain future hints at what may be ahead for many more.”
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
News4Jax.com
86-year-old man missing from Alachua County found in Georgia
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 86-year-old man has been found safely in Georgia. Deputies say he was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in his vehicle. Deputies believed he was traveling to Tampa. Hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that...
WCJB
Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of a hatchet attack in Pinellas County died on Saturday night after the accused murderer was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:04 p.m. Lisa Ann Rogers was pronounced deceased at Bayfront Hospital. As...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville hit-and-run claims cyclist
A cyclist died in a hit-and-run collision along the 3300 block of S. Main Street. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, a citizen discovered both vehicle and bicycle debris on the west side of the roadway and sidewalk around 9:38 a.m. on Monday and found a body in the wooded area near the debris.
WCJB
Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry man was arrested after a teen girl came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her. According to the arrest report, Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old said he got drunk and tried to touch her inappropriately in a vehicle. Bryant reportedly told the victim he would take her to a cabin in Dixie County to “run away with her.”
WCJB
VIDEO: Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading Alachua County deputies on a high-speed chase in the middle of the night with his lights off. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tristan Kalas, 22, sped through a red light at the intersection of West Newberry Road and the Oaks Mall nearly causing a crash. After the deputy turned on their emergency lights, Kalas shut off his lights.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested at Walmart blames Black Friday theft on recent eviction
A Fruitland Park woman arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield blamed the theft of $355 in merchandise on her recent eviction. Bevals Aleen Hinton, 45, went to the store on Black Friday and loaded $424 worth of merchandise into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded to the self-checkout lane and scanned $74 worth of merchandise. She paid for that merchandise and proceeded to roll the cart to the exit without paying for the other items, which were mostly food and household products.
WCJB
Former head of UF veterinary health says demand for vets will rise
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The former head of the university of Florida’s Veterinary School says the demand for pet health care is expected to explode. James Lloyd, the former dean of the UF College of Veterinary Medicine, said the market for pet health care will grow 33 percent by 2029.
WCJB
Sisters share their experience following inmate death at Marion County Jail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The death of 46-year-old inmate Scott Whitley III at the Marion County Jail is reminding some of a situation that is all too familiar. Two sisters--Pattie Stephens and Elizabeth Feltz--lost their brother when he was serving time at the Marion County Jail for driving without a license. They say that both Whitley and their brother’s death was part of a pattern of neglect going on inside the jail.
ocala-news.com
Male Cardinal At Whispering Sands In Ocala
This happy cardinal was spotted singing outside a window at Whispering Sands in Ocala. He’s usually partnered with a blue jay friend. Thanks to Chinao Fletcher for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says ‘greedy developers’ are destroying city’s beauty
I’ve lived in Ocala for over 20 years. I moved here because of all the beautiful farmland and open spaces. I used to have a relaxing drive over to the stores while taking in majestic scenes of horses running across fields and grazing in the grass. Nowadays, all you...
City of Ocala and developer of Lake Louise doing a land swap
On Nov. 15 the city of Ocala approved a land swap between the city and Lake Louise, LLC, owned by Developer John Rudnianyin, of approximately .77 acres on the consent agenda. The reason for the land swap was not discussed. However, the contract between the parties indicated that the city and developer “agreed that the value and usability of both the Lake Louise Parcel and the City Parcel would be enhanced by adding to the City Parcel a portion of the Lake Louise Parcel and adding to the real property owned by Lake Louise to the west of the City Parcel a portion of the City Parcel.”
WCJB
Thousands of people headed to the 2022 Craft Festival to support local artists
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While Black Friday and small business Saturday came to an end, many people still had a chance to support artists at the annual Craft Festival. For more than 20 years, thousands of people have come to the festival at the Stephen O’Connell Center. “I think I...
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commission struggles to fill officer positions
The Gainesville City Commission currently has five of its six charter officer positions vacant. City Auditor Ginger Bigbie tendered her resignation earlier this month. Four of the city’s charter officer positions are currently held by interim staff. And when Bigbie leaves in January, just one charter officer position will be held by a non-interim.
Marion County Principal and Assistant Principal of the year announced
Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) has announced that West Port High School’s Ginger Cruze has been honored as Marion County’s Principal of the Year and Harbour View Elementary School’s Jennifer Pollard has been named Marion County’s Assistant Principal of the Year. According to a press release,...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after getting caught driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say Terrell Gladin, 38, was riding a blue motorcycle when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 on Saturday night. The officer turned on their...
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Florida will really cost you
The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is one of the best-rated public universities in the country. University of Florida tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $6,381 for in-state students and $28,659 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national averages for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for intentionally hitting man with his car
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after hitting someone with his car on Friday night. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ernesto Morales Alejo, 19, was involved in a fight with another man at Hitchcock’s Market in Newberry around 8 at night. Morales Alejo...
Comments / 0