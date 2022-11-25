Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Street causing two nations to battle it out for Guinness World Record becomes local landmark
Breaking a Guinness World Record is one mean feat to accomplish, which is exactly one very unusual street did - by being crowned the world's steepest street. The street of Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, a seaside resort better known for its castle, won the quirky accolade in 2019. The...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Teenagers injured as car crashes into tree outside Aylesbury nursery
Two teenagers were left injured after a car crashed into a tree in Aylesbury. The crash took place outside Chiltern View Nursery - garden centre - on Wendover Road at around 12.16am on Saturday (November 26). Both of the injured men were 19 years old and were passengers in the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
HSBC to close 114 branches across the UK - full list
Banking giant HSBC has said it will close 114 branches across the UK from April next year as customers using them have fallen significantly since the pandemic. Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Milton Keynes boy
Police say they are growing 'increasingly concerned' for a missing Buckinghamshire teen. Daniel, aged 17, was last seen in Milton Keynes at around 6am today (November 28). In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: "He is around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall, very slim, with long, dark brown, curly hair. It is not known what Daniel may be wearing however he typically wears black tracksuit bottoms, green jacket and black canvas shoes with a black rucksack or green holdall."
