Roseville, MI

The Oakland Press

Man shot in Southfield; police seeking suspect

Southfield police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the neck in the 29000 block of Gardenia Lane on Thanksgiving night. The man who was shot is in stable condition at an area hospital, said Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley of the Southfield Police Department. The two men...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Victim run over, killed in parking lot of Madison Heights T-Mobile

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was run over by a vehicle during a fight in the parking lot of a Madison Heights T-Mobile store Friday. Police said the 50-year-old victim was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows when he got out of his Saturn Ion in the parking lot near 14 Mile and I-75 around 6:30 p.m.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Body found in trunk of car involved in police chase in Dearborn

Dearborn police found a dead body inside the trunk of a car that sped away from authorities during an attempted traffic stop Sunday. Police had tried pulling the vehicle over for an endangered person investigation when the suspect fled before crashing into a home. They exchanged gunfire with police before dying.
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Fleeing Oakland County couple rams Shelby Twp. police car

An Oakland County couple was arrested on several felony criminal charges last week after they rammed a Shelby Township police car with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise and drugs in their vehicle, police and prosecutors said. Driver Wellington Inoa, from Pontiac, was arraigned Sunday before Magistrate Ryan Zemke,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

SUV crashes through Brush Street barrier, falls onto I-75

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An SUV managed to bust through an overpass barrier over I-75 and fall onto the highway below early Tuesday morning in Detroit. Michigan State Police redirected traffic for several hours while it cleared the freeway, which was covered with debris from the falling vehicle. The incident...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for kicking woman in head multiple times in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say kicked a woman in the head multiple times earlier this month. According to police, the assault happened at 7875 E. Jefferson, which is a liquor store, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The suspect left in a...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield teen missing since last week

A Southfield 16-year-old has been missing since Nov. 23, and police are asking the public for information in locating him. According to the Southfield Police Department, the teen, Damarion Thomas, voluntarily left his Southfield home last Wednesday. Damarion is described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman critically injured in I-69 crash in Genesee County

GENNESEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was critically injured in a crash that shut I-69 down for nearly two hours Friday evening. The Davison Township woman was driving a Ford Escape when she entered I-69 at Irish Road around 4:50 p.m., Nov. 25, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive Sunday, Nov. 27. She appears to be the driver that caused the crash with a Chevrolet Silverado, Rendon said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

