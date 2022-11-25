Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Man shot in Southfield; police seeking suspect
Southfield police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the neck in the 29000 block of Gardenia Lane on Thanksgiving night. The man who was shot is in stable condition at an area hospital, said Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley of the Southfield Police Department. The two men...
fox2detroit.com
Victim run over, killed in parking lot of Madison Heights T-Mobile
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was run over by a vehicle during a fight in the parking lot of a Madison Heights T-Mobile store Friday. Police said the 50-year-old victim was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows when he got out of his Saturn Ion in the parking lot near 14 Mile and I-75 around 6:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in trunk of suspect car after driver got in shoot-out with Dearborn police
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene that unfolded in east Dearborn Sunday afternoon remains under investigation after a dead body was found in the trunk of a car that fled police during an attempted traffic stop. The suspect driver died after exchanging gunfire with Dearborn police, authorities said.
Body of 31-year-old woman found in trunk of car; More details revealed in Dearborn crash-turned-shootout
Michigan State Police released new details regarding a bizarre chain of events that took place in Dearborn on Sunday – starting with a police chase, a car crash and gunfire, and ending with the body of a 31-year-old woman found in car’s trunk.
Detroit police looking for suspect who fatally shot man who failed to hold elevator door in Greektown
The search is on for a man who Detroit police officials say shot someone to death after they failed to hold the elevator door for him around 2 a.m. Sunday.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in trunk of car involved in police chase in Dearborn
Dearborn police found a dead body inside the trunk of a car that sped away from authorities during an attempted traffic stop Sunday. Police had tried pulling the vehicle over for an endangered person investigation when the suspect fled before crashing into a home. They exchanged gunfire with police before dying.
The Oakland Press
Fleeing Oakland County couple rams Shelby Twp. police car
An Oakland County couple was arrested on several felony criminal charges last week after they rammed a Shelby Township police car with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise and drugs in their vehicle, police and prosecutors said. Driver Wellington Inoa, from Pontiac, was arraigned Sunday before Magistrate Ryan Zemke,...
fox2detroit.com
Driver dead, body found in trunk after Dearborn police chase ends in crash
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead and a person's body was found in the car's trunk following a Dearborn police pursuit that ended in a crash. The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon on Tireman near Wyoming on the Detroit-Dearborn border. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on...
Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
Woman hospitalized after collision with two vehicles Thanksgiving night
SANILAC COUNTY, MI – A 66-year-old Peck woman was injured on Thanksgiving after rear-ending one vehicle and later striking another in a three-vehicle collision. Sanilac County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to a crash Thursday, Nov. 24, on Brockway Road near Galbraith Line Road in Sanilac County’s Speaker Township.
fox2detroit.com
SUV crashes through Brush Street barrier, falls onto I-75
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An SUV managed to bust through an overpass barrier over I-75 and fall onto the highway below early Tuesday morning in Detroit. Michigan State Police redirected traffic for several hours while it cleared the freeway, which was covered with debris from the falling vehicle. The incident...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
Detroit News
Police investigating chase that ended in wrong-way crash on I94 in Roseville
Roseville — Police are investigating a crash after a police chase Thursday ended with a driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 94 in Roseville and plowing head on into another car. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-94 near 12 Mile. Police were chasing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect, person of interest involved in fatal shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and person of interest involved in a shooting in Midtown. On Nov. 19, 2022, around 1:38 a.m., a suspect fired shots outside of Third Street Bar in Midtown and fatally wounded a 34-year-old man.
fox2detroit.com
Family of 15-year-old shot after Detroit tree lighting increases Crime Stoppers cash reward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The 15-year-old shot near the Christmas tree lighting in Downtown Detroit will continue his road to recovery from home. The teen, who we are not naming, was released from Detroit Children’s Hospital Monday night. His father who asked not be identified is pleading for justice.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for kicking woman in head multiple times in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say kicked a woman in the head multiple times earlier this month. According to police, the assault happened at 7875 E. Jefferson, which is a liquor store, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The suspect left in a...
fox2detroit.com
Woman killed in shoot-out with Dearborn police, missing Tennesee woman found dead in trunk
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are a few new details after a woman was killed by Dearborn police in a shoot-out and another woman, who was reported missing ten days ago from Tennessee, was found dead in the trunk of the car. UPDATE (Monday night): The driver was identified...
The Oakland Press
Southfield teen missing since last week
A Southfield 16-year-old has been missing since Nov. 23, and police are asking the public for information in locating him. According to the Southfield Police Department, the teen, Damarion Thomas, voluntarily left his Southfield home last Wednesday. Damarion is described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately...
Woman critically injured in I-69 crash in Genesee County
GENNESEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was critically injured in a crash that shut I-69 down for nearly two hours Friday evening. The Davison Township woman was driving a Ford Escape when she entered I-69 at Irish Road around 4:50 p.m., Nov. 25, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive Sunday, Nov. 27. She appears to be the driver that caused the crash with a Chevrolet Silverado, Rendon said.
3 teens shot after leaving a Sweet 16 party in Detroit, police say
According to Detroit police, three teenagers were shot Saturday night after leaving a Sweet 16 party on the 19100 block of Joy Road.
