Watchung, NJ

Deck the Halls: Where To Get Your Christmas Trees

For many, Christmas just isn’t Christmas without a tree! If you prefer the real deal, an artificial tree just won’t do. We’ve got great local spots to find a real tree as well as New Jersey tree farms that offer a family-friendly Christmas experience. 114 Daum Road,...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Montclair Township Animal Control and Montclair Police Warn Drivers of Deer Crossing

Montclair, NJ – Seeing more deer lately? There’s a reason. Deer rutting season. the period between the middle of October to early December when deer mate, is in full swing. Bucks chasing after the scent of nearby female deer can often be oblivious to traffic, causing them to dart across the streets without being aware of any approaching vehicles.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

