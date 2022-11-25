ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal

Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports. Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Gave Love To An Old Ally

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling 124-115 game on Sunday. It was a chance to see two of the best players in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, duke it out with their respective teams. In the end, the Bucks pulled out the win and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Zach LaVine

Sometimes, the decision you don’t make ends up being the best decision of all. NBA teams need to practice similar patience. Let’s say somebody you love offends you. You start writing a text to really let them have it. Before you hit send, you get a follow-up: “OMG. I actually meant this!”. Now, you’re glad you didn’t send that text.
Yardbarker

76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Kristaps Porzingis' career night carries Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 of his career-high 41 points in the first half as the Washington Wizards led wire-to-wire in a 142-127 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Porzingis was 6 of 10 from 3-point range for Washington, which recorded a season-high point total and snapped a three-game...
UTAH STATE
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton, Giannis Antetokounmpo win Player of the Week

Ayton had two massive games this week. In the Suns' win over the Pistons, he shot 11-13 and added 12 rebounds. He was even better in the win over the Jazz, scoring 29 points and grabbing 21 rebounds, including the game-sealing offensive board in the final seconds. When the Suns beat the Lakers, Ayton had only 14 and 15, but he did draw an ejection (and three-game suspension) when Patrick Beverley shoved him in the back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy