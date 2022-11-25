Tim Allen on his role as Buzz Lightyear: ‘Actually, it’s Santa Claus now’

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Walmart shooting suspect wrote 'death note' before killing spree
The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, published an alleged "death note" found on the phone of the Walmart shooting suspect Friday.
Social Security update: First of two checks totaling $1,755 to arrive in five days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income have less than a week before they receive their first of two payments in December.
Mauna Loa eruption: Hawaii Big Island volcano erupting as ash fall warnings issued
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano located in Hawaii, began erupting late Sunday night, prompting officials to issue a warning to residents who live in the surrounding area of possible lava flow.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitter isn’t taking well to Stephen King ditching the Elon Musk bashing to sing Chief Twit’s praises
Stephen King has been sort of a digital folk hero lately for continuously calling out new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on his bumbling takeover of the social media site. Now he’s catching heat for the opposite: praising Musk for his handling of Tesla. King has tweeted out things like...
White House unveils holiday decor that captures ‘very idea of America’
First lady Jill Biden unveiled a first look at the White House’s annual holiday decorations on Monday, revealing this year’s theme as “We the People.”
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 21
Family adventure flick Slumberland is the No. 1 movie on Netflix on Monday, Nov. 21. What can be said about this soporific adaptation of the Little Nemo comic from the early 1900s? The movie got put through the Netflixifier, and not even Jason Momoa's considerable charisma can give it vitality. Nevertheless, people are watching it, and it moved into the top spot today after spending the weekend at No. 2 behind Where the Crawdads Sing.
Gizmodo
Maybe James Cameron Won't Make 5 Avatar Movies After All
How many Avatar movies does one person need in a single lifetime? For years—pretty much since the film debuted in 2009, becoming the highest-grossing movie in the world—that number was five, according to director James Cameron. Now, he seems to be hedging his bets on his giant, lanky blue cat people.
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct $300 tax rebate checks is just three days away in Delaware
A Delaware resident who hasn't yet received a rebate has just three days to apply for the state's 2022 relief check.
Irene Cara dead: Flashdance and Fame star dies at 63
The woman behind two of the biggest movie soundtrack songs of the 1980s has died. Irene Cara, best known for her vocals on the title tracks to Fame and Flashdance, died at her home in Florida, according to a statement posted on her Twitter. "This is the absolute worst part...
Is ‘The Son’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
What better way to recover from a hearty Thanksgiving feast than to watch two of our favorites, Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern? The screen icons star alongside each other in The Son, Florian Zeller’s latest drama. The new film follows a 17-year-old boy who moves in with his father...
Trump in damage control mode after dinner with infamous white nationalist
Former President Donald Trump responded after receiving backlash for dining with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, saying he "didn’t know Nick Fuentes."
EW.com
Gwendoline Christie says Wednesday is 'the first time I've ever felt beautiful on screen'
Gwendoline Christie was walking through a field when she got the text saying Tim Burton wanted to meet with her about Netflix's new series Wednesday. If that weren't enough of a shock, Burton later offered her the part of Principal Larissa Weems. And he'd give her the freedom to help create the character.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
Stimulus update: Massive tax refund checks of up to 14% being sent out in Massachusetts
Select residents in Massachusetts will receive a one-time tax refund set at 14% of their state personal income tax liability by the middle of next month.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Netflix’s Top 5 All-time Most Popular Holiday Movies, And What to Watch This Season
“We were emotional this morning,” says “Falling for Christmas” director Janeen Damian the day following the premiere of the Netflix film, which dropped Nov. 10. She and Lindsay Lohan, that is. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party They were on the phone, she says, rejoicing in the critical feedback. Lohan, the film’s star, received glowing reviews for her return to the screen. The actress, now 36, plays Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged hotel heiress who has a skiing accident, gets amnesia and ends up in the care of a “blue-collar lodge...
Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years following rape conviction
Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu was sentenced to two prison terms adding up to 13 years on Friday following his sex crime convictions.
Wednesday: Netflix’s Addams Family series sets surprising Rotten Tomatoes milestone
Netflix’s new Addams Family adaptation Wednesday has set an unlikely milestone on Rotten Tomatoes.The series stars Jenna Ortega (X) as Wednesday Addams, based on the character first created by cartoonist Charles Addams.Wednesday is the latest in a long line of Addams Family adaptations, which has included multiple TV series, a live-action film franchise, and two recent animated films.Alongside Ortega, Luiz Guzmán plays Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990s film adaptations, also features as one of Wednesday’s teachers.The series has received mixed reviews, with The Independent’s Nick Hilton describing it as...
