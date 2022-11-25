HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a cool and cloudy day, things will be quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows tomorrow morning will be rather seasonal ranging from the mid to upper 20s. We will see one more decent day tomorrow before the weather takes a wintry turn. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the work week with high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 50s. The cooler spot will be far north where highs will only be in the upper 40s where a cold front passes through early in the afternoon. The front will pass through south central spots late afternoon and early evening. Behind the front will come much colder air which will set the stage for snow during the day on Tuesday. Thicker clouds will move in during the evening and overnight Monday. Expect lows Tuesday morning in the upper teens northwest to mid 30s southeast.

