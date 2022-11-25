Read full article on original website
Panera Bread permanently closes its doors in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Panera Bread in Grand Island closed over the weekend, and on Monday, everything inside, including ovens and other cooking devices, were put on trucks and were taken away. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” said a sign on the door. “Please visit us in...
James Lindau
AXTELL — James Earl Lindau, 78, of Axtell passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Grace Fellowship in Kearney with Pastor Mitch Ivey officiating. A memorial book signing with family present will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Axtell.
Former Divas location gets a facelift, now a med spa in downtown Kearney
KEARNEY — Opening a med spa in Kearney was a defining moment for Julie and Emma Keaschall. It was one of the reasons they decided to name their new business Redefine Medical Aesthetics. “We love helping people. We kind of came about it through our name, Redefine. What defines...
Skala: Despite heartache, joy and thanksgiving
My heart was pierced this week by the abrupt loss of a brilliant, smiling college friend to a brain aneurysm. She and her husband had retired to Scottsdale, Arizona, a few years ago just before wildfires devoured their home in Santa Rosa, California. I was still reeling when, two days...
Kearney Rescue Cats is the cat's meow, works to reduce population of stray, feral cats
KEARNEY — Not long ago, an older couple in rural Shelton was feeding nine stray cats. When the husband died, his widow could no longer feed the cats. The widow called Kearney Rescue Cats, a nonprofit group that traps stray and feral cats, gets them spayed or neutered and vaccinated and then returns them to where they were found.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for November 27
NEW YORK — Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred in and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie "Fame" and then belted out the era-defining hit "Flashdance … What a Feeling" from 1983's "Flashdance," has died. She was 63.
Grand Island firefighters battle blaze near highway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Central Nebraska firefighters were kept busy the day before Thanksgiving. First responders were called to grass fire near Schimmer Drive on Highway 281 near Grand Island Wednesday afternoon. Grand Island Fire and Rescue fought the blaze along Grand Island Rural Fire, taking approximately 15 minutes to...
Hastings man turns around a prediabetes diagnosis
HASTINGS, NE - Diabetes is a life-long health condition that disrupts how a person’s body turns food into energy. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in the United States more than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes, which puts them at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
UPDATE: I-80 westbound back open in Buffalo County following crash
MINDEN, Neb. — UPDATE:. I-80 westbound is now back open at Exit 279. A crash has closed westbound I-80 at Exit 279. According to Nebraska 511, between Exit 279: NE 10; Minden and NE 10 (three miles east of Kearney) I-80 westbound is closed.
A rather tranquil start to the week turns windy and wintry on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a cool and cloudy day, things will be quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows tomorrow morning will be rather seasonal ranging from the mid to upper 20s. We will see one more decent day tomorrow before the weather takes a wintry turn. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the work week with high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 50s. The cooler spot will be far north where highs will only be in the upper 40s where a cold front passes through early in the afternoon. The front will pass through south central spots late afternoon and early evening. Behind the front will come much colder air which will set the stage for snow during the day on Tuesday. Thicker clouds will move in during the evening and overnight Monday. Expect lows Tuesday morning in the upper teens northwest to mid 30s southeast.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
State Fire Marshall investigating a possible arson in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire that happened in Buffalo County on Saturday night. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff, the fire started in a pasture about three miles west of the Minden Interchange, and just south of I-80. BSC said there was no real damage from the fire.
Snow, freezing drizzle possible in Kearney, Buffalo County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Hall County and much of the state, which could impact the Tuesday morning commute. The advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. Tuesday and is set to last until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings.
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
Felony charge dismissed in Hwy 34 car-pedestrian crash
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A felony charge against an Aurora man has been dismissed after the State failed to meet its burden of proof for the charge, said Hamilton County Judge Lynelle Homolka in court documents. According to officials, 50-year-old Phillip Wiles was charged in Hamilton County Court with...
Driver caught with meth pipe, weed, open liquor bottles, gun & a big knife, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested a man whose SUV was full of drugs, weapons and liquor. This happened just after midnight on Saturday, near West 4th and North Eddy Streets. Officers say they first noticed Sergio Lopez-Perez was driving with bad tail...
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (26) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
2-a-Days: Shelton basketball teams hope to return to state tournament
SHELTON — The 2021-22 basketball season was one to remember for the Shelton Bulldogs. Both teams qualified for the state tournament, the girls making their first-ever appearance and the boys making their third appearance since 1928. And the girls brought home the Class D1 runner-up trophy. To move up...
