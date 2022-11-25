Read full article on original website
Cyber Monday expected to cap off big weekend of online shopping
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thanksgiving weekend is all but gone, but shoppers still have holiday deals to look forward too. Despite high inflation, consumers spent big this holiday weekend. Economic experts like Dr. Fariborz Ghadar with Penn State University are expecting more records this Cyber Monday. "I definitely think it's...
Black Friday deals bring in shoppers to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — At Tanger Outlets in Lancaster, Black Friday deals started bright and early. “We got up at 6:30 to get here and to try to beat the crowds and get out before there are long lines in the store,” Meredith Young of Lancaster said. Shoppers...
Weis Markets Joins Customers To Celebrate Giving Tuesday
>Weis Markets Joins Customers To Celebrate Giving Tuesday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Weis Markets is joining with customers to support local nonprofits during the National Day of Giving Tuesday, November 29th. Each Weis store team has selected a nonprofit to receive customer donations, which stores will match up to 500-dollars per location. Customers can donate by adding on to their total receipt when they check out, or by rounding up to the next dollar. A company spokeswoman says local organizations chosen by Weis locations are primarily food pantries, emergency shelter services and animal rescue organizations.
Black Friday crowds at 5 a.m. are still ‘very much a thing’ at some retailers
Standing in line before the stores open on Black Friday is as much a Thanksgiving tradition as pumpkin pie for some families - especially when those stores are offering deals or incentives that are in-person only. Even with expanded online sales and week-long promotional deals, some shoppers still show up...
York businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday
YORK, Pa. — Downtown York was bustling with activity for Small Business Saturday. Hundreds of people flocked to dozens of local businesses to support their neighbors. “I like coming to stores where you can talk to people and not shop online, which is kind of impersonal," said Andrea Smith, who shopped locally with friends.
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
Dauphin County fire department kicks off Christmas tree sale to benefit company
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County fire company has officially kicked off its biggest fundraiser of the year. Colonial Park Fire Company in Lower Paxton Township is once again selling Christmas trees to support their volunteer firehouse. Their Douglas Fir and select-cut Frazier Fir trees range from five...
When are stores open for Black Friday shopping this year?
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A growing number of stores are reverting to being closed on Thanksgiving Day, saving the shopping madness for the next day: Black Friday. Check out these Central Pa. and national retailers' Black Friday hours to plan your shopping route and get the best deals. WHAT IS...
Lebanon County business uses Small Business Saturday to give back
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local shop in Lebanon County is using Small Business Saturday as a way to help the community. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats in Palmyra encourages the community to shop local, as well as give local. The business asked for non-perishable food items that will be...
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $100K sold to online Lebanon County player
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was recently awarded to an online player from Lebanon County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket was sold for the Wednesday, Nov. 23, drawing matching four of the five white balls: 1-2-31-39-66, and the red Powerball, 25, to win […]
Ice Skating Rink Opens In Lancaster
(Lancaster Co., PA) -- Beginning this Friday, there'll be a temporary ice skating rink in Lancaster. A news release from a company called Flight On Ice Entertainment says the outdoor rink at 142 Park City Center will be in the parking lot outside the former Bon Ton store. Promoters say the rink had been scheduled to open earlier but couldn't be due to bad weather during the ice-making process. The rink will remain open through February 26th of next year. Prices for admission will vary from ten to 12-dollars and will be slightly less for skate rental.
Online Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play online ticket sold in Lebanon County won a $100,000 prize for the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced this week. The online ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 1-2-31-39-66, and the red Powerball 25 to...
Lancaster kicks off holiday season with Christmas tree lighting
LANCASTER, Pa. — The countdown to Christmas is on in Lancaster. On Friday, people from all over Lancaster and beyond, gathered at Penn Square for the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting festival to kick off the holiday season. “I’m so excited to be celebrating with all these awesome people,"...
Lancaster Cemetery offers unique holiday tradition: Letters from Krampus
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You've likely heard of sending letters to Santa Claus, but what about letters to Krampus?. The horned half-man, half-goat creature originated in Austria's Alpine region to scare children who have misbehaved during the Christmas season. For the second year in a row, The Lancaster Cemetery...
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
Midstate Christmas tree lightings bring in the holiday season
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday night, Middletown will be bringing in the holiday season with their annual Christmas tree lighting. The lighting will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. There will be horses and carriages, vendors, food, music, and holiday cheer. Gettysburg also...
Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat
DOVER, Pa. — Few people will forget the scramble for store-bought goods in early 2020, caused by shortages across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the nation’s population, hindering workers and supply chains. Since that time, many consumers have changed the way they shop for food, turning their focus to locally available products, instead of relying on chain stores that sometimes still have shortages.
Traffic delays expected on stretch of Pa. Turnpike Monday night
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Monday that drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on Interstate 76 should be prepared for slow-moving and stopped traffic between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, Berks County, and the State Route 29 Interchange, Exit 320, Chester County overnight. The stopped traffic would be due to intermittent,...
Pentatonix coming to Hershey for holiday show
Pentatonix will be bringing their holiday tour to Hershey for a performance at the GIANT Center.
USPS lays out holiday shipping deadlines
YORK, Pa. — Officials with the United States Postal Service (USPS) say they are already seeing a high demand for package deliveries as they kick off Black Friday and Cyber Monday. “Right now, is where we really start to ramp up with the influx of people ordering online, especially...
