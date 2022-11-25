ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

Black Friday deals bring in shoppers to Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — At Tanger Outlets in Lancaster, Black Friday deals started bright and early. “We got up at 6:30 to get here and to try to beat the crowds and get out before there are long lines in the store,” Meredith Young of Lancaster said. Shoppers...
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Weis Markets Joins Customers To Celebrate Giving Tuesday

>Weis Markets Joins Customers To Celebrate Giving Tuesday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Weis Markets is joining with customers to support local nonprofits during the National Day of Giving Tuesday, November 29th. Each Weis store team has selected a nonprofit to receive customer donations, which stores will match up to 500-dollars per location. Customers can donate by adding on to their total receipt when they check out, or by rounding up to the next dollar. A company spokeswoman says local organizations chosen by Weis locations are primarily food pantries, emergency shelter services and animal rescue organizations.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday

YORK, Pa. — Downtown York was bustling with activity for Small Business Saturday. Hundreds of people flocked to dozens of local businesses to support their neighbors. “I like coming to stores where you can talk to people and not shop online, which is kind of impersonal," said Andrea Smith, who shopped locally with friends.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

When are stores open for Black Friday shopping this year?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A growing number of stores are reverting to being closed on Thanksgiving Day, saving the shopping madness for the next day: Black Friday. Check out these Central Pa. and national retailers' Black Friday hours to plan your shopping route and get the best deals. WHAT IS...
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Ice Skating Rink Opens In Lancaster

(Lancaster Co., PA) -- Beginning this Friday, there'll be a temporary ice skating rink in Lancaster. A news release from a company called Flight On Ice Entertainment says the outdoor rink at 142 Park City Center will be in the parking lot outside the former Bon Ton store. Promoters say the rink had been scheduled to open earlier but couldn't be due to bad weather during the ice-making process. The rink will remain open through February 26th of next year. Prices for admission will vary from ten to 12-dollars and will be slightly less for skate rental.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Online Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play online ticket sold in Lebanon County won a $100,000 prize for the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced this week. The online ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 1-2-31-39-66, and the red Powerball 25 to...
abc27.com

Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Christmas tree lightings bring in the holiday season

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday night, Middletown will be bringing in the holiday season with their annual Christmas tree lighting. The lighting will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. There will be horses and carriages, vendors, food, music, and holiday cheer. Gettysburg also...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Lancaster Farming

Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat

DOVER, Pa. — Few people will forget the scramble for store-bought goods in early 2020, caused by shortages across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the nation’s population, hindering workers and supply chains. Since that time, many consumers have changed the way they shop for food, turning their focus to locally available products, instead of relying on chain stores that sometimes still have shortages.
DOVER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Traffic delays expected on stretch of Pa. Turnpike Monday night

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Monday that drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on Interstate 76 should be prepared for slow-moving and stopped traffic between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, Berks County, and the State Route 29 Interchange, Exit 320, Chester County overnight. The stopped traffic would be due to intermittent,...
FOX 43

USPS lays out holiday shipping deadlines

YORK, Pa. — Officials with the United States Postal Service (USPS) say they are already seeing a high demand for package deliveries as they kick off Black Friday and Cyber Monday. “Right now, is where we really start to ramp up with the influx of people ordering online, especially...
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg local news

