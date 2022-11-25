ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PetBar Inc. offers self-washing, full-service grooming for pets

PetBar Inc. offers spa and grooming services for pets. (Adobe Stock) Trophy Club’s PetBar Inc. opened Nov. 18 at 2210 SH 114, Ste. 200, according to a company representative. The dog grooming spa offers self-washing, full washing and full-service grooming, according to its website. 817-900-8743. www.petbarinc.com/locations/trophy-club/. Reporter, Grapevine, Colleyville...
Improvements on Louisiana Street and 3 more projects around McKinney to know

Road projects are ongoing in McKinney. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction continues on the East Louisiana Street infrastructure improvements project, which includes reconstruction of Louisiana Street between SH 5 to Murray Street and a roundabout at the intersection of Louisiana Street and Greenville Street. Work will continue to occur along Louisiana between Throckmorton and Murray streets, and detours will be provided to maintain traffic, said Blake Sills, McKinney’s interim capital improvements project manager. Underground utility reconstruction is underway on Green Street. The overall project is expected to be complete in summer 2023, Sills said.
MCKINNEY, TX
