Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Construction for Resia apartment complex in Fort Worth delayed
Resia is planning to construct a 470-unit apartment complex in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Resia) The construction of a planned multifamily development in Fort Worth has been pushed back due to design changes. Resia, headquartered in Miami, Florida, plans to construct a $45 million apartment complex at...
Plans under review for new north Plano Kroger
Kroger plans to open a new store in north Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Plans are in the works for a new Kroger in Plano on the northwest corner of Coit Road and Ridgeview Road, just south of SH 121, according to Kroger and city of Plano officials. The new store would...
Northwest ISD signs municipal services agreement with city of Fort Worth for Pike Middle School
This is a rendering of the new Pike Middle School that is scheduled to open in August 2024. (Rendering courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees signed a municipal service agreement with the city of Fort Worth, which is the next step in annexing 18.5 acres of land for a new Gene Pike Middle School.
PetBar Inc. offers self-washing, full-service grooming for pets
PetBar Inc. offers spa and grooming services for pets. (Adobe Stock) Trophy Club’s PetBar Inc. opened Nov. 18 at 2210 SH 114, Ste. 200, according to a company representative. The dog grooming spa offers self-washing, full washing and full-service grooming, according to its website. 817-900-8743. www.petbarinc.com/locations/trophy-club/. Reporter, Grapevine, Colleyville...
Improvements on Louisiana Street and 3 more projects around McKinney to know
Road projects are ongoing in McKinney. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction continues on the East Louisiana Street infrastructure improvements project, which includes reconstruction of Louisiana Street between SH 5 to Murray Street and a roundabout at the intersection of Louisiana Street and Greenville Street. Work will continue to occur along Louisiana between Throckmorton and Murray streets, and detours will be provided to maintain traffic, said Blake Sills, McKinney’s interim capital improvements project manager. Underground utility reconstruction is underway on Green Street. The overall project is expected to be complete in summer 2023, Sills said.
