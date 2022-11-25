Read full article on original website
The reason why Roman Reigns didn’t wear red with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series 2022
During an appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast, WWE ring gear designer Sarath Ton explained why Roman Reigns didn’t wear red with The Bloodline at Survivor Series 2022…. “The Bloodline, I did all the red. You will notice that there was one member of the Bloodline who wasn’t...
Roman Reigns was reportedly “very heated” over a spot in the 2022 men’s War Games match
As seen during the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, The Bloodline was victorious in the men’s War Games match. According to Fightful Select, Reigns was “very heated” after a spot involving Kevin Owens and the site noted the following…. “It was rumored among those that we spoke...
Triple H addresses WWE creative plans being changed at the last minute
During a press conference after the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H addressed WWE creative plans being changed at the last minute…. “The process is different and it’s constantly evolving because you just really can’t, about the time you say ‘Alright, this is what we’re doing. It’s written in stone, that is what we’re doing,’ somebody gets injured and the whole thing changes. And when one piece changes, creative is like dominoes. However many people you have on your roster when one piece moves, it changes the dynamic of the whole deck. You have to be constantly moving with it. You’re setting yourself up for long-term, medium-term, and short-term, knowing that it can change on a week-to-week basis, given injuries, given you put something out there that you think is getting this kind of reaction and it gets this kind of reaction, and it’s like ‘Oh my god we’re onto something different here, we’re going to head in that direction.’ You want everybody to know where we’re heading.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
AEW star addresses reports of backstage drama and says “there are a lot of fabrications”
During an appearance on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Anthony Bowns of The Acclaimed addressed reports of there being backstage drama in AEW…. “That’s the problem with the media sometimes, people like to throw these headlines out there and they read one and they’ll read it from another site and they’ll read it from a third site and all of a sudden they’ve built this perception of ‘Oh my God, its chaos.’ It’s nothing like you’re reading. I really enjoy our locker room. I will read the dirt sheets from time to time just to see how accurate they are and surprisingly they are not accurate. Please take what you read on the internet with a grain of salt because there are a lot of fabrications, a lot of people need clicks for their website, so they are going to put the most dramatic headline that there is out there. Just know that all is well, the company is doing well, it’s a fun place to be. I really enjoy coming to work every single week, it’s exciting. There hasn’t been a moment where I’m like ‘Oh, this is dreadful, oh my God, there is so much drama.’ Not like that at all.” (quote courtesy of ProWrestling.net)
Alexa Bliss addresses her lack of championship reigns in WWE as of late
Alexa Bliss and Asuka had a brief reign as WWE women’s tag team champions in 2022. Prior to that, Alexa’s last title reign was with Nikki Cross in the spring of 2020. Alexa’s last singles title reign was when she held the RAW women’s title in 2018.
