Popular Serena & Lily-Style Bistro Chairs Are Under $310 on Amazon for Black Friday

By Beth Ann Mayer
 3 days ago
Serena & Lily's Riviera dining chairs are as iconic and cravable as drinking a perfect cappuccino while reading the Sunday paper (Real talk: probably on your phone).

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

They also retail for almost $400—per chair. The classic Parisian bistro chairs with rattan frames are a worthwhile splurge. But if you're looking to keep some money in your wallet for the aforementioned perfect cup of cappuccino, you'll want to lay eyes on this guiltless alternative. The Safavieh Outdoor Collection Rosen Navy and White French Bistro Stacking Arm Chair is currently on sale for $306.18 on Amazon. That's a 48% and $306.17 discount from the usual $585 price tag. The biggest bonus: You get two chairs, not one.

The navy-and-tan color scheme will never go out of style, and the stackable nature of the chairs makes them easy to store away—not that you'll want to.

The chairs boast a 4.4-star rating out of 5 on Amazon, with users praising the chairs' sturdiness (4.7 stars) and value for money (4.4 stars).

One user came right out and said it: The chairs were perfect for people who wanted Serena & Lily Riviera-style chairs without the hefty price tag.

"Gorgeous chairs. They come fully assembled. They were very sturdy and comfortable," one 5-star reviewer raved.

"[I] bought two of these for my patio, and they are so adorable. [They are] just like ones...in Paris. They are low maintenance, sturdy and light. [They] go great with a little side table for sitting outside reading or having coffee," spilled another.

"I’m obsessed with these chairs. I have them as statement chairs at the ends of my table with Ikea benches on the sides. They are perfect for my modern/bohemian look and look amazing with the wicker chandelier over the table. They are outdoor chairs but still look good inside, and they are super comfortable," gushed someone else. Safavieh Outdoor Collection Rosen Navy and White French Bistro Stacking Arm Chair, Originally $585, Now $306.18 on Amazon

