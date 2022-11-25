Here's where to find your Christmas trees, wreaths in the Willamette Valley

If you're looking for Christmas trees and other goods to fill your home with holiday cheer, farms in the Willamette Valley have a variety of options to pick from.

Oregon is the biggest producer of Christmas trees in the U.S., according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture. Noble and Douglas firs are the most produced in the state, but farms have a diverse set of trees for people to choose from.

Check out these Christmas tree farms in the Mid-Willamette Valley.

Bauman's Farm & Garden

Address: 12989 Howell Prairie Road NE, Gervais.

12989 Howell Prairie Road NE, Gervais. Open: Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Trees: U-cut limited to Douglas, noble and specialty firs, as well as trees 2 feet and under. Five-to-nine-foot nobles and Douglas' are available as pre-cuts.

U-cut limited to Douglas, noble and specialty firs, as well as trees 2 feet and under. Five-to-nine-foot nobles and Douglas' are available as pre-cuts. Extras: Free shake and bale with every Christmas tree. Wreaths and poinsettias are available for sale.

Free shake and bale with every Christmas tree. Wreaths and poinsettias are available for sale. Contact: 503-792-3524 or baumanfarms.com/trees-wreaths .

Bigfoot Christmas Trees

Address: 2100 Cherry Knoll Road, Dallas.

2100 Cherry Knoll Road, Dallas. Open: Daily Friday through Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Daily Friday through Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Trees: Noble, Douglas, grand and Nordmann firs.

Noble, Douglas, grand and Nordmann firs. Extras: Shakers and balers are available at no extra charge. Wreaths, honey and various other items are available for sale.

Shakers and balers are available at no extra charge. Wreaths, honey and various other items are available for sale. Contact: www.facebook.com/Bigfoot-Christmas-Trees-305060712852874 .

Hiatt Christmas Trees

Address: 13318 Triumph Road SE, Sublimity.

13318 Triumph Road SE, Sublimity. Open: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4.

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4. Trees: Tabletop to 8-foot noble, Nordmann, Douglas and Turkish fir Christmas trees; available trees will be tagged. Tabletop pre-cut trees are $15. Pricing for 5-foot and taller trees start at $40.

Tabletop to 8-foot noble, Nordmann, Douglas and Turkish fir Christmas trees; available trees will be tagged. Tabletop pre-cut trees are $15. Pricing for 5-foot and taller trees start at $40. Extras: Complimentary cutting, shaking, baling and loading of your tree. Credit and debit cards accepted.

Complimentary cutting, shaking, baling and loading of your tree. Credit and debit cards accepted. Contact: www.HiattChristmasTrees.com

Skyline Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 7300 Skyline Road SE, Salem.

7300 Skyline Road SE, Salem. Open: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and each Thursday through Sunday through Dec. 18.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and each Thursday through Sunday through Dec. 18. Trees: Douglas, grand, noble, Nordmann and Turkish fir, also spruce, pre-cut and u-cut.

Douglas, grand, noble, Nordmann and Turkish fir, also spruce, pre-cut and u-cut. Extras: Complimentary shaking and baling of all trees. Holiday store sells ornaments, fresh garland and wreaths, honey and other items.

Complimentary shaking and baling of all trees. Holiday store sells ornaments, fresh garland and wreaths, honey and other items. Contact: 503-399-8203 or www.skylinechristmastreefarm.com .

Drakes Crossing Christmas Trees

Address: 1700 Silver Falls Drive NE, Silverton.

1700 Silver Falls Drive NE, Silverton. Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays until Christmas.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays until Christmas. Trees: Noble fir trees, u-cut or we-cut available. All trees are $60.

Noble fir trees, u-cut or we-cut available. All trees are $60. Extras: All proceeds benefit Silver Crest School.

All proceeds benefit Silver Crest School. Contact: www.Facebook.com/DrakesCrossing

Tucker Tree Farm

Address: 7000 O'Brien Ave. S, Salem.

7000 O'Brien Ave. S, Salem. Open: Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Mondays. Trees: Noble firs pre-and u-cut. Nordmann and Douglas firs are all pre-cut.

Noble firs pre-and u-cut. Nordmann and Douglas firs are all pre-cut. Extras: Garland and wreaths for sale. Cutting assistance is available. Online shop allows delivery in Marion-Polk counties for $50.

Garland and wreaths for sale. Cutting assistance is available. Online shop allows delivery in Marion-Polk counties for $50. Contact: 503-931-4115 or tuckerschristmastreessalemor.com.

Tucker Tree Farm West

Address : 250 Doaks Ferry NW, Salem.

: 250 Doaks Ferry NW, Salem. Open : Thursdays from noon to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

: Thursdays from noon to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Trees : Nobles, Nordmanns and Douglas Firs. Pre-cut, u-cut, we-cut all available.

: Nobles, Nordmanns and Douglas Firs. Pre-cut, u-cut, we-cut all available. Extras : Gift shop is open. Everything the main Tucker Farm has, including wreaths, garlands, gifts.

: Gift shop is open. Everything the main Tucker Farm has, including wreaths, garlands, gifts. Contact : 503-931-4115 or tuckerschristmastreessalemor.com .

Ballyntyne Tree Farm

Address: 2556 Ballyntyne Road S, Salem

2556 Ballyntyne Road S, Salem Open: Nov. 29 through Dec. 13, Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.

Nov. 29 through Dec. 13, Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. Trees: Douglas, noble and grand firs.

Douglas, noble and grand firs. Extras: Complimentary baling of all trees. Saws available for cutting.

Complimentary baling of all trees. Saws available for cutting. Contact: www.ballyntynetreefarm.com .

White Christmas Tree Farm & Nursery

Address: 7856 Abiqua Road NE, Silverton.

7856 Abiqua Road NE, Silverton. Open: Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, email Chuck White at caw@teleport.com or call 503-580-1258. Tree farm opens Friday.

Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, email Chuck White at caw@teleport.com or call 503-580-1258. Tree farm opens Friday. Trees: Douglas, noble, Nordmann and grand firs. U-cut, we-cut and pre-cut available.

Douglas, noble, Nordmann and grand firs. U-cut, we-cut and pre-cut available. Extras: $60 for a 6- to 7-foot tree; $75 for trees up to 8-foot with delivery and setup. Larger trees are also available at an additional price.

$60 for a 6- to 7-foot tree; $75 for trees up to 8-foot with delivery and setup. Larger trees are also available at an additional price. Contact: whitechristmastreefarm.com

