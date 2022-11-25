ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's where to find your Christmas trees, wreaths in the Willamette Valley

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

If you're looking for Christmas trees and other goods to fill your home with holiday cheer, farms in the Willamette Valley have a variety of options to pick from.

Oregon is the biggest producer of Christmas trees in the U.S., according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture. Noble and Douglas firs are the most produced in the state, but farms have a diverse set of trees for people to choose from.

Check out these Christmas tree farms in the Mid-Willamette Valley.

More: Christmas tree permits now available for Oregon national forests

Bauman's Farm & Garden

  • Address: 12989 Howell Prairie Road NE, Gervais.
  • Open: Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
  • Trees: U-cut limited to Douglas, noble and specialty firs, as well as trees 2 feet and under. Five-to-nine-foot nobles and Douglas' are available as pre-cuts.
  • Extras: Free shake and bale with every Christmas tree. Wreaths and poinsettias are available for sale.
  • Contact: 503-792-3524 or baumanfarms.com/trees-wreaths .

Bigfoot Christmas Trees

  • Address: 2100 Cherry Knoll Road, Dallas.
  • Open: Daily Friday through Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
  • Trees: Noble, Douglas, grand and Nordmann firs.
  • Extras: Shakers and balers are available at no extra charge. Wreaths, honey and various other items are available for sale.
  • Contact: www.facebook.com/Bigfoot-Christmas-Trees-305060712852874 .

Hiatt Christmas Trees

  • Address: 13318 Triumph Road SE, Sublimity.
  • Open: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4.
  • Trees: Tabletop to 8-foot noble, Nordmann, Douglas and Turkish fir Christmas trees; available trees will be tagged. Tabletop pre-cut trees are $15. Pricing for 5-foot and taller trees start at $40.
  • Extras: Complimentary cutting, shaking, baling and loading of your tree. Credit and debit cards accepted.
  • Contact: www.HiattChristmasTrees.com

Skyline Christmas Tree Farm

  • Address: 7300 Skyline Road SE, Salem.
  • Open: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and each Thursday through Sunday through Dec. 18.
  • Trees: Douglas, grand, noble, Nordmann and Turkish fir, also spruce, pre-cut and u-cut.
  • Extras: Complimentary shaking and baling of all trees. Holiday store sells ornaments, fresh garland and wreaths, honey and other items.
  • Contact: 503-399-8203 or www.skylinechristmastreefarm.com .

Drakes Crossing Christmas Trees

  • Address: 1700 Silver Falls Drive NE, Silverton.
  • Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays until Christmas.
  • Trees: Noble fir trees, u-cut or we-cut available. All trees are $60.
  • Extras: All proceeds benefit Silver Crest School.
  • Contact: www.Facebook.com/DrakesCrossing

Tucker Tree Farm

  • Address: 7000 O'Brien Ave. S, Salem.
  • Open: Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Mondays.
  • Trees: Noble firs pre-and u-cut. Nordmann and Douglas firs are all pre-cut.
  • Extras: Garland and wreaths for sale. Cutting assistance is available. Online shop allows delivery in Marion-Polk counties for $50.
  • Contact: 503-931-4115 or tuckerschristmastreessalemor.com.

Behind the scenes: Growing Christmas trees is difficult but 'beautiful' labor by these Oregon workers

Tucker Tree Farm West

  • Address : 250 Doaks Ferry NW, Salem.
  • Open : Thursdays from noon to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Trees : Nobles, Nordmanns and Douglas Firs. Pre-cut, u-cut, we-cut all available.
  • Extras : Gift shop is open. Everything the main Tucker Farm has, including wreaths, garlands, gifts.
  • Contact : 503-931-4115 or tuckerschristmastreessalemor.com .

Ballyntyne Tree Farm

  • Address: 2556 Ballyntyne Road S, Salem
  • Open: Nov. 29 through Dec. 13, Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Trees: Douglas, noble and grand firs.
  • Extras: Complimentary baling of all trees. Saws available for cutting.
  • Contact: www.ballyntynetreefarm.com .

White Christmas Tree Farm & Nursery

  • Address: 7856 Abiqua Road NE, Silverton.
  • Open: Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, email Chuck White at caw@teleport.com or call 503-580-1258. Tree farm opens Friday.
  • Trees: Douglas, noble, Nordmann and grand firs. U-cut, we-cut and pre-cut available.
  • Extras: $60 for a 6- to 7-foot tree; $75 for trees up to 8-foot with delivery and setup. Larger trees are also available at an additional price.
  • Contact: whitechristmastreefarm.com

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Here's where to find your Christmas trees, wreaths in the Willamette Valley

