ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

How these local organizations work to cut through barriers to help people fight addiction

By Sydney Wyatt, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4uWr_0jNNO6c700

Oregon ranks 2nd nationally for people with substance use disorders, which is nearly one in five Oregonians, but 50th in access to services for treatment, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Oregon also ranks first in both prescription opioid and methamphetamine use and fifth for alcohol abuse, according to the same report.

Some community organizations are working to improve these statistics by providing comprehensive locally-based treatment. Receiving care in the community someone lives in can be a lot more approachable than going to a larger treatment facility or hospital.

One such place is Ideal Option, with outpatient clinics in Eugene and Salem that help support people recovering from addiction through medication-assisted treatment and working with community partners to remove barriers to access services and create smoother systems for care at the local level.

Community outreach manager Josh Lair emphasized the importance of community care because it meets people where they are at.

Lair said he believes one reason programs like Ideal Option are successful is because they help increase accessibility to services and resources for recovery as well as decrease stigma around seeking care. Ideal Option was founded 10 years ago in Washington and now serves patients in 81 clinics across 10 states.

“We give them more opportunity, we give them a better fighting chance,” said Lair.

Some services individuals may need while working toward becoming free of substance abuse include medical care and treatment stability, medication assisted treatment, mentoring, housing, counseling and transportation.

Individuals such as those experiencing homelessness or with low-incomes face increased barriers to accessing including finding transportation, affording medical care, signing up for insurance and having stable housing.

Investing in recovery services at the community level

Ideal Option organizes events to help bring together a variety of community resources for recovery. Just getting the services all in one spot can be helpful, Lair said.

During a recent event with five other community organizations, attendees could surrender substances for safe disposal, learn about community resources, and see a provider to begin treatment.

Local organizations like Ideal Option can help patients interact with agencies like the Department of Human Services to try to resume custody of their children, the Department of Motor Vehicles to get a drivers license or other form of identification, or the Department of Corrections to fulfill parole and probation requirements.

“Imagine trying to get signed up for all of those things,” said Lair.

Some Idea Option partners include HIV Alliance, an organization to support people living with HIV/AIDS and prevent new infections; Bridgeway Recovery Services, which provides inpatient and outpatient medical care and counseling to support recovery; and Morrison Child and Family Services, which supports recovery in youth and families through culturally-responsive, trauma-informed care.

Lair also said there is consistent training with local law enforcement, including how to administer the life saving drug, Narcan, when someone is overdosing on opiates.

“The tide is turning,” said Lair. “Law enforcement is really looking at ways to integrate services.”

Marion County’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program takes individuals with frequent low-level drug-related and quality of life offenses and puts them into community-based treatment programs rather than the criminal justice system.

Transitional housing can be a critical resource for individuals, and Lair believes there needs to be more housing options like Soaring Heights recovery homes.

“We provide safe, secure transitional housing for individuals transitioning to a substance-free, self-supporting life,” said Eric Rasor, executive director at Soaring Heights.

Rasor and his wife, Victoria Meredith, a certified drug and alcohol counselor, work closely with community partners to help individuals on a case-by-case basis.

Average stays at Soaring Heights are six to eight months, Rasor said, but they give people up to 18 months to stay at a small fee to cover household expenses.

Soaring Heights has provided housing services to 38 individuals so far this year, 16 of which have already moved to permanent housing.

Decreasing stigma

Lair struggles with a substance use disorder, but has been living a substance free life for nearly 12 years.

By sharing his story, Lair hopes to raise awareness about substance use. He said “everyone knows” about his addiction.

“We need to get rid of the stigma and really start to come alongside of people as a community and help them, not shame them,” he said.

Lair explained how big a deal it is for someone to be in a place where they want to seek help. That should not be seen as bad, he said.

One of his goals is having more events to integrate services into one spot. He also discussed the possibility of a drop-in center to help people access care.

“Getting help is what we want for people,” said Lair.

Sydney Wyatt covers healthcare inequities in the Mid-Willamette Valley for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions, and tips to her atSWyatt@gannett.com, (503) 399-6613, or on Twitter@sydney_elise44

The Statesman Journal’s coverage of healthcare inequities is funded in part by theM.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, which seeks to strengthen the cultural, social, educational, and spiritual base of the Pacific Northwest through capacity-building investments in the nonprofit sector.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning

Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
OREGON STATE
92.9 The Bull

The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon

Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon RSV hospitalizations leave state, hospitals and parents juggling uncertainty and fear

Amid the worst RSV season on record, Oregon pediatric hospitals are already stretching staff thin to care for all young patients who need specialized care. But health officials believe the situation is going to get worse in coming weeks, and it’s unclear what the state and hospitals will do if the influx of respiratory syncytial virus cases reaches a tipping point.
OREGON STATE
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon

Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data

Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Dozens More Affordable Homes Will Be Built by Two Oregon Enterprises

Affordable Homes: Dozens of homes priced for low-income families are being constructed in Eugene and Lincoln City as part of two separate projects designed to alleviate Oregon’s housing issue. While the Eugene development will offer reasonably priced homes for sale, the Lincoln City project is meant to house those...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned

Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy