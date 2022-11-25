How these local organizations work to cut through barriers to help people fight addiction

Oregon ranks 2nd nationally for people with substance use disorders, which is nearly one in five Oregonians, but 50th in access to services for treatment, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Oregon also ranks first in both prescription opioid and methamphetamine use and fifth for alcohol abuse, according to the same report.

Some community organizations are working to improve these statistics by providing comprehensive locally-based treatment. Receiving care in the community someone lives in can be a lot more approachable than going to a larger treatment facility or hospital.

One such place is Ideal Option, with outpatient clinics in Eugene and Salem that help support people recovering from addiction through medication-assisted treatment and working with community partners to remove barriers to access services and create smoother systems for care at the local level.

Community outreach manager Josh Lair emphasized the importance of community care because it meets people where they are at.

Lair said he believes one reason programs like Ideal Option are successful is because they help increase accessibility to services and resources for recovery as well as decrease stigma around seeking care. Ideal Option was founded 10 years ago in Washington and now serves patients in 81 clinics across 10 states.

“We give them more opportunity, we give them a better fighting chance,” said Lair.

Some services individuals may need while working toward becoming free of substance abuse include medical care and treatment stability, medication assisted treatment, mentoring, housing, counseling and transportation.

Individuals such as those experiencing homelessness or with low-incomes face increased barriers to accessing including finding transportation, affording medical care, signing up for insurance and having stable housing.

Investing in recovery services at the community level

Ideal Option organizes events to help bring together a variety of community resources for recovery. Just getting the services all in one spot can be helpful, Lair said.

During a recent event with five other community organizations, attendees could surrender substances for safe disposal, learn about community resources, and see a provider to begin treatment.

Local organizations like Ideal Option can help patients interact with agencies like the Department of Human Services to try to resume custody of their children, the Department of Motor Vehicles to get a drivers license or other form of identification, or the Department of Corrections to fulfill parole and probation requirements.

“Imagine trying to get signed up for all of those things,” said Lair.

Some Idea Option partners include HIV Alliance, an organization to support people living with HIV/AIDS and prevent new infections; Bridgeway Recovery Services, which provides inpatient and outpatient medical care and counseling to support recovery; and Morrison Child and Family Services, which supports recovery in youth and families through culturally-responsive, trauma-informed care.

Lair also said there is consistent training with local law enforcement, including how to administer the life saving drug, Narcan, when someone is overdosing on opiates.

“The tide is turning,” said Lair. “Law enforcement is really looking at ways to integrate services.”

Marion County’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program takes individuals with frequent low-level drug-related and quality of life offenses and puts them into community-based treatment programs rather than the criminal justice system.

Transitional housing can be a critical resource for individuals, and Lair believes there needs to be more housing options like Soaring Heights recovery homes.

“We provide safe, secure transitional housing for individuals transitioning to a substance-free, self-supporting life,” said Eric Rasor, executive director at Soaring Heights.

Rasor and his wife, Victoria Meredith, a certified drug and alcohol counselor, work closely with community partners to help individuals on a case-by-case basis.

Average stays at Soaring Heights are six to eight months, Rasor said, but they give people up to 18 months to stay at a small fee to cover household expenses.

Soaring Heights has provided housing services to 38 individuals so far this year, 16 of which have already moved to permanent housing.

Decreasing stigma

Lair struggles with a substance use disorder, but has been living a substance free life for nearly 12 years.

By sharing his story, Lair hopes to raise awareness about substance use. He said “everyone knows” about his addiction.

“We need to get rid of the stigma and really start to come alongside of people as a community and help them, not shame them,” he said.

Lair explained how big a deal it is for someone to be in a place where they want to seek help. That should not be seen as bad, he said.

One of his goals is having more events to integrate services into one spot. He also discussed the possibility of a drop-in center to help people access care.

“Getting help is what we want for people,” said Lair.

