Mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin over past 7 days as BNB hits 6% market dominance

Related
Another $2B worth of Bitcoin withdrawn from Coinbase over weekend
Coinbase experienced withdrawals totaling roughly $2 billion worth of BTC over the weekend of Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, bringing the total amount withdrawn since Nov. 24 to $3.5 billion. Roughly $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) was withdrawn from the exchange between Nov. 24 to Nov. 25. The exchange’s...
Op-Ed: FTX killed crypto, long live Bitcoin
The FTX collapse has revived the narrative that “Bitcoin maximalists were right all along.”. Given the size of the troubled exchange and the number of entities caught up in its web, the FTX scandal has dominated headlines of late. Worse still, each passing day seemingly brings further twists that...
Research: Binance led 2017 ‘dumb money’ Bitcoin investment; FTX leads 2022 cycle
Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawal patterns on centralized exchanges have changed significantly over the past five years. CryptoSlate analysis of Glassnode data on BTC’s average withdrawal price on top exchanges like Coinbase, Gemini, Binance, FTX, and Bitfinex reveals an interesting pattern. The chart above showed that in the early days of...
Bitcoin records biggest negative hash rate adjustment in a year
The Hash Ribbon, an indicator for determining miner capitulation based on when the market reaches a bottom, ended on Aug. 18 after 2 months of dwindling miner participation. The end of the period marked the third-longest capitulation in history, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. However, the crypto industry’s recent...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 25-27: Top 10 assets see losses in red market
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $21.1 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $819.2 billion, down 2.70% over the reporting period. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap decreased by 1.94% and 3.40% to $311.95 billion and $143.60 billion, respectively. All the top 10 cryptocurrencies...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: More Bitcoin leaves Coinbase; Kraken CEO deems Binance’s proof of reserves ‘pointless’
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 28 includes Kraken CEO saying Binance Proof-of-Reserve is pointless without proof of liabilities, Coinbase losing Bitcoin worth $2 billion over the weekend, and BlockFi filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. CryptoSlate Top Stories. According to Glassnode, crypto exchanges have lost over $15 billion...
36% of Australians want more crypto regulations: IRCI report
In its 4th issue, the Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index (IRCI) 2022 studied over 2,000 Australians to gauge their attitude towards digital assets. The study found out 92% of Australians knew about cryptocurrencies, with 25.6% of them having owned a digital coin. While the sample comprised only 2,000 people, the annual...
Taking a deep dive on how the Bitcoin fundamentals look on-chain as the dust settles from the FTX fallout
Bitcoin is currently down 75% from its all-time high (ATH), with a max drawdown of 76.9% from the fallout of FTX on Nov. 9th. However, this is not unusual in Bitcoin’s history. During the 2014-15 bear market, Bitcoin retracted over 85% from its ATH, and lasted for around 286 days in max capitulation.
Op-Ed: How the crypto industry is responding to the FTX collapse
Millions of cryptocurrency traders who previously used FTX are left wondering if they’ll ever receive their funds after the exchange collapsed and subsequently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It could take years for the digital asset industry to recover. So is it all doom and gloom? Or is there...
Andre Cronje reveals how DeFi saved Fantom; FTM surges 17%
Fantom (FTM) has grown by over 17% following Andre Cronje’s revelation that its Foundation has $340 million worth of assets and annual earnings of over $10 million. Cronje said Fantom was cash positive, and it was still scaling up. Cronje says DeFi saved Fantom. Cronje said the Foundation might...
JP Morgan believes regulation will lead to convergence of crypto, TradFi
Wallstreet banking giant JP Morgan & Chase believes there are significant changes coming to the crypto industry in 2023 in the form of regulation, which will likely cause a convergence between crypto and the traditional financial industry, according to its latest Global Markets Strategy report. JP Morgan reflected upon the...
Kraken’s Powell says Binance Proof-of-Reserve is pointless without liabilities
Former Kraken CEO Jesse Powell criticized Binance’s Proof of Reserve, calling it an “ignorant or intentional misrepresentation.”. Powell argued that the Merkle Tree was pointless if there were no external auditors to ensure that the exchange did not include accounts with negative balances. He added that “the statement of assets is pointless without liabilities.”
XT.COM lists KUB in its main zone
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of KUB on its platform in the...
LINE-founded cryptocurrency exchange BITFRONT announces closure
BITFRONT, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by LINE — one of the largest social media in Asia — announced its closure. As of March 31, 2023, the withdrawal of cryptocurrencies held on the platform will be halted, and all personal user information collected by the firm will be deleted within 40 days.
Energy is the master resource but it could be Bitcoin that reigns supreme
Nothing shines a light on the importance of energy as much as a fast-approaching winter. When the temperature drops, the scarcity of energy becomes obvious and global efforts to preserve it begin. This year, the fight for energy is more aggressive than it’s ever been. The fiscal and monetary...
Take Control of Cloud Costs and Maximize Cloud Benefits: Aptum Cloud Impact Study
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Aptum, a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, has announced Part 3 of its annual Cloud Impact Study 2022, titled Taking Control of Cloud Costs. The findings reveal cloud computing has resulted in higher-than-expected costs for 73% of IT decision-makers – a notable increase of 28% from just over half (57%) of companies in 2021. The report explores the common financial drivers behind cloud computing, and the causes of its unplanned expenses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005205/en/ Cloud cost leaks can be avoided with a proper strategy and plan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BitBoy alleges O’Leary was key player in Celsius collapse along with FTX
Youtuber Bitboy Crypto, aka Ben Armstrong, alleged the FTX exchange and Canadian entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary were pivotal figures in taking down Celsius. The crypto lending and borrowing platform halted withdrawals on June 13 to stabilize operations amid “extreme market conditions.”. Weeks before that, rumors were circulating all was...
Jokes about wrapped ETH depeg cause brief panic on Twitter
Crypto influencers started a joke about wrapped Ethereum (WETH) losing its peg and becoming insolvent over the weekend, causing a brief panic within the community. The joke started on Nov. 26 when blockchain developer Cygaar tweeted that WETH was about to become insolvent and that they would bail out anyone at a rate of 0.5 ETH for one WETH.
Bitcoin miners wipe out entire 2022 balances in capitulation
Miner balances across wallets started the year at 1.82 million BTC and are now back to the same levels, according to on-chain data tracked by Glassnode. The amount of Bitcoin accumulated by Miners in 2022 has been surpassed by the volume sold, wiping out any increase in miner balances. The...
VRJAM Announces The Initial Exchange Offering Of Its Revolutionary Metaverse Currency, Vrjam Coin
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United kingdom, 28th November, 2022, Chainwire — VRJAM, the leading platform for Web3 live events, today announced the launch of...
