ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kisu.org

Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police say two other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon,” Moscow police said Friday in a press release. “While these cases share similarities with the King...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
MOSCOW, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!

The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------ heard a gunshot that maybe came from behind her house. one shot. Happened just now. ------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18163 Extra Patrol. Incident Address: 700 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 08:01:12. ------------------------------------------------------
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders

MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
MOSCOW, ID
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

LPD Searching For Suspect in Alleged Child Abduction Attempt

Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was reported at the Lewiston Community Center on Friday. According to a news release, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Main Street at 5 p.m. to respond to an attempted child abduction. Officers found an unknown male attempting to...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment

NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
KAMIAH, ID
Fox News

Fox News

876K+
Followers
4K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy