School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
kisu.org
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
Police calls reporting suspicious people and circumstances poured in last week, offering a glimpse into a community gripped by fear since four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Idaho police urge returning students to report 'anything out of the ordinary'
Police implore returning college students to come forward and report 'anything out of the ordinary' before four University of Idaho students were slaughtered in their sleep.
Idaho student murders: Police shoot down more rumors, but still no answers as killer remains on the loose
The Moscow Police Department dismissed reports that a red Mustang or an overdose earlier this year could be connected to the murders of four college students on Nov. 13.
Local police say two other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon,” Moscow police said Friday in a press release. “While these cases share similarities with the King...
Idaho student murders: University to have 'increased security' for final weeks of semester
The University of Idaho announced that there will be increased security for the remainder of the fall semester after four students were stabbed to death.
Post Register
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
Moscow, Idaho community on edge as students return from break, police see more 911 calls pouring in
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
University of Idaho murders timeline: What we know about the slaughter of four students
This is what is known so far about the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home Nov. 13, according to police.
Idaho murders: Was Kaylee Goncalves the killer's main target? Police respond
Police reveal new details about why they believe the slayings of four University of Idaho students in their sleep in mid-November was a "targeted" attack.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------ heard a gunshot that maybe came from behind her house. one shot. Happened just now. ------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18163 Extra Patrol. Incident Address: 700 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 08:01:12. ------------------------------------------------------
koze.com
Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
Steve Goncalves, father of Idaho murder victim, speaks out as police try to find a suspect
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, shared his thoughts on the Idaho murder investigation and the hunt for the killer on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
Idaho Student murders update: Police say why key details are being withheld from the public
Authorities are withholding key details from the public as they continue to investigate the murders of four University of Idaho students, including information about a suspect profile.
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
koze.com
LPD Searching For Suspect in Alleged Child Abduction Attempt
Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was reported at the Lewiston Community Center on Friday. According to a news release, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Main Street at 5 p.m. to respond to an attempted child abduction. Officers found an unknown male attempting to...
Idaho investigators rule out connection between college murders and other unsolved stabbings
Detectives looking into a quadruple homicide of a group of University of Idaho students have ruled out a connection between the attack and two other similar stabbings.
koze.com
Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment
NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
