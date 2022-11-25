Read full article on original website
feastmagazine.com
8 St. Louis-made gifts for the foodie in your life
Perfect for the java enthusiast in your life, gift a bag of whole bean or ground coffee that’s locally roasted, or give the gift of coffee for the year by purchasing a monthly subscription box from Course Coffee Roasters. Each month, those enrolled in the subscription program will receive a different bag of coffee beans produced around the globe and roasted at Course Coffee Roasters.
FOX2now.com
Itch’n to be Stitch’n pieces together unforgettable memories
ST. LOUIS – One part vodka and four parts water, and if you don’t want to spray it on your fabric, it serves other purposes. Miss Loretta is a firecracker in the shop. Itch’n to be Stitch’n, is a quilt store in Staunton, Illinois. Chelsea stopped by and found they piece together good times.
'We believe no one should be alone on Thanksgiving,' Pride STL gives out free Thanksgiving meals
ST. LOUIS — One outreach group from St. Louis's LGBTQ community gave hot meals and good company to more than 200 people on Thanksgiving. Pride STL along with Vivent Health, MEPSI, TransParent, Black Pride St. Louis, The Shades Project, PROMO, St. John's Episcopal Church, and Tower Grove Pride to hold a dinner at St. John’s Episcopal Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The groups offered dine in, pickup or delivery for anyone who wanted a meal, or was in need of one.
KMOV
Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
Illinois Business Journal
Island-inspired restaurant Hawaiian Bros expands to O’Fallon
Fast-growing tropical-themed restaurant continues to surf into the greater St. Louis area. Hawaiian Bros, the fresh and quick-rising, island-inspired restaurant brand, officially brought the island vibes to O’Fallon, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Following its grand opening, the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce presented a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the new O’Fallon location, 1630 W Highway 50.
Jefferson Barracks still needs sponsors for holiday wreaths for headstones
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A widow grieving her first Thanksgiving without her husband of 57 years visited his grave at Jefferson Barracks, a national military cemetery, on Thursday morning so she wouldn't be alone without him. "He was a great guy," Pat Foushee said holding back tears. "We loved...
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood’s Forest Glen Residents Prove You Can Always Go Home
Author Thomas Wolfe wrote: “You can’t go home again.” He clearly didn’t grow up on Forest Glen Lane in Kirkwood. There are 22 homes on this quaint little street, located off Geyer Road just south of St. Louis Community College-Meramec. Six of the houses are second or third-generation residents.
lhstoday.org
Twisted Sugar: Local Sweets Shop Has Grand Opening
Craving to try something new and sweet? Maybe a cookie or a soda? Well you’re just in luck, right down the road in Dardenne Prairie at the intersection of Bryan and South Outer, a new mixed sodas and cookie shop called Twisted Sugar just had their grand opening last Saturday, Nov. 19. This will be their first location in the state of Missouri.
St. Ferdinand Parish cancels annual Thanksgiving dinner, citing lack of volunteers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Ferdinand Parish has made the decision to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for 2022. The Florissant parish said on its website that the dinner had been canceled because it lacked volunteers to help with planning, and no longer had someone to roast the turkeys.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
This popular school safety app has St. Louis roots
CLAYTON, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping search for solutions to the active shooter problem plaguing American schools, and it turns out a popular school safety app used by people across the globe has roots in St. Louis. If you check its website, you’ll see that the...
gladstonedispatch.com
Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.
Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
Get a chance to see your holiday home displays on-air
Are you planning on putting up lights at your home this holiday season?
brentwoodmo.org
A Message from Mayor Dimmitt
You may have read in the November 18, 2022, St. Louis Post-Dispatch an article entitled “St. Louis County police departments pursue auto-theft task force.” (Here’s the link to that article.) I would like to provide a little background for the subject matter of this article. For a number of years, we have lived with the fact that criminals are coming through our neighborhoods in the early morning hours trying to steal items from cars. Police refer to this as “car clotting.” However, during the last few years we have witnessed a change from a lone individual to a more organized group effort: cars with four or five armed people coming into our residential neighborhoods trying to steal either cars or guns. The Brentwood Police Department has been urging our residents to 1) lock their cars, 2) remove valuables and 3) never, ever confront these individuals. Our police tell us to call 911 and let them, the professionals, deal with these criminals.
wgel.com
A December To Remember In Pocahontas!
This Saturday, December 3, is the second annual December to Remember Holiday Home tour in Pocahontas!. WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin will be there, broadcasting live from the Strand Theatre from 10 AM to noon. Stop by and register for the Cash Call, Secret Word, and Wheel of Meat!. Santa will...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Very Brazen & Very Frightening”
Motor vehicle thefts in Webster Groves are on a steep incline, increasing nearly 60% in the past year, with items being stolen from vehicles increasing nearly 35% in that time. The problem is not unique to Webster. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the significant uptick in both vehicle...
16-year-old injured in shooting Monday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Monday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the 8400 block of North Broadway. The shooting occurred just before 7 a.m., police said. The teen...
KSDK
St. Charles Christmas Traditions open now through Christmas Eve
Enjoy unique storytelling, history and a holiday feast at the St. Charles Christmas Traditions. They are open now through Dec. 24.
Delivery drivers targeted in St. Louis City
At least two delivery drivers have recently been robbed in the city of St. Louis.
5 On Your Side
