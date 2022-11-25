ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affton, MO

feastmagazine.com

8 St. Louis-made gifts for the foodie in your life

Perfect for the java enthusiast in your life, gift a bag of whole bean or ground coffee that’s locally roasted, or give the gift of coffee for the year by purchasing a monthly subscription box from Course Coffee Roasters. Each month, those enrolled in the subscription program will receive a different bag of coffee beans produced around the globe and roasted at Course Coffee Roasters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Itch’n to be Stitch’n pieces together unforgettable memories

ST. LOUIS – One part vodka and four parts water, and if you don’t want to spray it on your fabric, it serves other purposes. Miss Loretta is a firecracker in the shop. Itch’n to be Stitch’n, is a quilt store in Staunton, Illinois. Chelsea stopped by and found they piece together good times.
STAUNTON, IL
5 On Your Side

'We believe no one should be alone on Thanksgiving,' Pride STL gives out free Thanksgiving meals

ST. LOUIS — One outreach group from St. Louis's LGBTQ community gave hot meals and good company to more than 200 people on Thanksgiving. Pride STL along with Vivent Health, MEPSI, TransParent, Black Pride St. Louis, The Shades Project, PROMO, St. John's Episcopal Church, and Tower Grove Pride to hold a dinner at St. John’s Episcopal Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The groups offered dine in, pickup or delivery for anyone who wanted a meal, or was in need of one.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Island-inspired restaurant Hawaiian Bros expands to O’Fallon

Fast-growing tropical-themed restaurant continues to surf into the greater St. Louis area. Hawaiian Bros, the fresh and quick-rising, island-inspired restaurant brand, officially brought the island vibes to O’Fallon, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Following its grand opening, the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce presented a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the new O’Fallon location, 1630 W Highway 50.
O'FALLON, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Kirkwood’s Forest Glen Residents Prove You Can Always Go Home

Author Thomas Wolfe wrote: “You can’t go home again.” He clearly didn’t grow up on Forest Glen Lane in Kirkwood. There are 22 homes on this quaint little street, located off Geyer Road just south of St. Louis Community College-Meramec. Six of the houses are second or third-generation residents.
KIRKWOOD, MO
lhstoday.org

Twisted Sugar: Local Sweets Shop Has Grand Opening

Craving to try something new and sweet? Maybe a cookie or a soda? Well you’re just in luck, right down the road in Dardenne Prairie at the intersection of Bryan and South Outer, a new mixed sodas and cookie shop called Twisted Sugar just had their grand opening last Saturday, Nov. 19. This will be their first location in the state of Missouri.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.

Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
brentwoodmo.org

A Message from Mayor Dimmitt

You may have read in the November 18, 2022, St. Louis Post-Dispatch an article entitled “St. Louis County police departments pursue auto-theft task force.” (Here’s the link to that article.) I would like to provide a little background for the subject matter of this article. For a number of years, we have lived with the fact that criminals are coming through our neighborhoods in the early morning hours trying to steal items from cars. Police refer to this as “car clotting.” However, during the last few years we have witnessed a change from a lone individual to a more organized group effort: cars with four or five armed people coming into our residential neighborhoods trying to steal either cars or guns. The Brentwood Police Department has been urging our residents to 1) lock their cars, 2) remove valuables and 3) never, ever confront these individuals. Our police tell us to call 911 and let them, the professionals, deal with these criminals.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
wgel.com

A December To Remember In Pocahontas!

This Saturday, December 3, is the second annual December to Remember Holiday Home tour in Pocahontas!. WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin will be there, broadcasting live from the Strand Theatre from 10 AM to noon. Stop by and register for the Cash Call, Secret Word, and Wheel of Meat!. Santa will...
POCAHONTAS, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Very Brazen & Very Frightening”

Motor vehicle thefts in Webster Groves are on a steep incline, increasing nearly 60% in the past year, with items being stolen from vehicles increasing nearly 35% in that time. The problem is not unique to Webster. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the significant uptick in both vehicle...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
