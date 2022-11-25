Read full article on original website
Related
4 World Cup matches in 1 day? An AP reporter’s challenge
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s World Cup is the most compact in history, with all eight stadiums radiating from the capital city in a country smaller than the U.S. state of Connecticut and the two farthest stadiums barely 41 miles (66 kilometers) apart. That led to a question...
Qatar official says ‘400-500’ migrant workers died on World Cup projects
The Qatari official responsible for delivery of the 2022 World Cup has said the number of migrant workers who have died on World Cup-related projects is “between 400 and 500”. Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary general of the Supreme Committee for delivery and legacy, made the admission in an...
Iran Threatened Soccer Stars’ Families With Torture Before U.S. Game: Report
The families of the Iranian soccer team have been threatened with imprisonment and torture ahead of Iran’s World Cup game against the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a report. An unnamed source involved in security at the tournament told CNN that the Iranian players’ loved ones would “face violence” if the players did not “behave.” The threats were allegedly made to players during a meeting called by members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the Iranian team refused to sing their national anthem before their first World Cup game. The move was an apparent show of solidarity with protesters who have been detained in Iran during demonstrations that erupted in the wake of the death of a young woman in the custody of the country’s “morality police.” The players sang their national anthem before their second game against Wales.Read it at CNN
ExaGrid Wins “Storage Company of the Year” and “Vendor Channel Program of the Year” at 13th Annual 2022 SDC Awards
MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- ExaGrid ®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company was honored with two awards at the 13 th annual SDC Awards ceremony, Angel Business Communications’ premier IT awards – the Storage, Digitalisation + Cloud Awards, held in London on November 24, 2022. ExaGrid won “Storage Company of the Year” and “Vendor Channel Program of the Year,” making it the third year in a row for each. These new award wins add to ExaGrid’s previous four wins this past fall, totaling six industry awards in 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005098/en/ ExaGrid Wins “Storage Company of the Year” at 13th Annual 2022 SDC Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
World Cup live scores, updates: USMNT faces win-or-go-home match vs. Iran
The USMNT faces a must-win situation against Iran in its Group B finale at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Comments / 0