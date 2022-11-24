ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Holidazzle Starts This Weekend in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- This year's Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis kicks off Friday. The event in Loring Park runs for four three-day weekends through December 18th. You'll be able to find over 30 food and shopping options. Holidazzle will have fireworks each Saturday at 7:15 p.m. There will also be entertainment and holiday music on stage, amusement rides including a carousel and large slide, visits and photos with Santa, the Fulten Beer Garden, and a roller skating rink.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Red Kettle Kickoff Tuesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to start the 2022 Red Kettle campaign. The kickoff event for this year’s campaign is this Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Sauk Rapids Coborn’s. Primerica Financial Services sponsors the kickoff, where officials will help...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash

HILLMAN (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison county early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Highway 27 north of Hilman. Forty-four-year-old Renee Pewaush of Onamia was driving west when her vehicle went off the...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy