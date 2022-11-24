Read full article on original website
Sartell’s Country Lights Festival Kicks Off December 2nd
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell is getting ready to shine bright again this season with the 6th Annual Country Lights Festival. Organizers say the lights have already been turned on, but the official kick-off is set for Friday, December 2nd. The holiday light display runs through December 31st next to...
Small Brewery Sunday Is Being Celebrated At This Waite Park Brewery This Weekend
You have probably heard of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but have you heard of Small Brewery Sunday? It's an initiative from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, and the effort is to bring people into small breweries throughout Minnesota during the holiday weekend, hopefully bringing along an infusion of sales.
Holidazzle Starts This Weekend in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- This year's Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis kicks off Friday. The event in Loring Park runs for four three-day weekends through December 18th. You'll be able to find over 30 food and shopping options. Holidazzle will have fireworks each Saturday at 7:15 p.m. There will also be entertainment and holiday music on stage, amusement rides including a carousel and large slide, visits and photos with Santa, the Fulten Beer Garden, and a roller skating rink.
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
Red Kettle Kickoff Tuesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to start the 2022 Red Kettle campaign. The kickoff event for this year’s campaign is this Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Sauk Rapids Coborn’s. Primerica Financial Services sponsors the kickoff, where officials will help...
Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Lifted
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca has finally been lifted and the highway is again open to traffic in each direction. The project was scheduled to be completed earlier this month, but delays forced the detour to be extended. While the 13 1/2...
St. John’s Prep Brings Thrill of Dungeons and Dragons to Life
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The thrill of the iconic game Dungeons & Dragons comes to life on stage this weekend. St. John's Prep is holding their weekend performance of She Kills Monsters. The show tells the story of Agnes Evans following the death of her sister, Tilly. Agnes finds herself...
Culvert Work to Cause Traffic Delays in Stearns County
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A culvert project that was delayed due to supply chain issues will get underway on a Stearns County road Monday. Crews will be installing culvert extensions near the intersection of County Roads 1 and 17 just west of the Rice Bridge. The project will require...
Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud, Waite Park; Thefts in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the owner came outside to realize his vehicle was gone. The vehicle is a 2011 blue Ford F150 pickup with Minnesota license DBZ 685.
Legacy Funds to Help Fund Stearns and Benton County Park Projects
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some county parks in central Minnesota are getting a financial boost from the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment. Two parks in Stearns County and one in Benton County will share in the $11.4-million in grants to help fund 14 regional parks and trail projects in greater Minnesota.
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
Elk River Police Investigating Fatal Train vs Pedestrian Accident
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Elk River Police Department is investigating a train versus pedestrian accident. Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen says they were called to the scene just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a man dead on the tracks. The police chief says the victim is...
1 Person Seriously Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Royalton. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at Highway 10 and 55th Avenue Northwest intersection. A vehicle driven by 20-year-old Kaden Kurr of Little Falls was going east...
Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash
HILLMAN (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison county early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Highway 27 north of Hilman. Forty-four-year-old Renee Pewaush of Onamia was driving west when her vehicle went off the...
10,000 Fentanyl Pills & 8 Guns Taken Off Minnesota’s Streets On Friday
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office recently posted about a large drug bust that was conducted that netted 10,000 Fentanyl pills and 8 guns. In addition to the seizure, the Sheriff's Office also posted about the arrests that were made in conjunction with the bust!. As part of our ongoing partnership...
What Is The Penalty For Skipping Jury Duty In Minnesota?
I have never been called in for jury duty. Most people tell me to thank my lucky stars that I haven't been forced to miss work to toil in a jury pool, but I think I'd like to try it at least once. One of my buddies was on jury...
Blaine Man Facing Illegal Firearms Charges Following Burglary
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Blaine man is facing illegal firearms charges following a robbery, a burglary, and a car chase that took place over the summer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Carson McCoy has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon.
Stearns County Attorney Doesn’t See Anything Good by Legalizing Marijuana in MN
The Minnesota legislature in 2023 will likely look at a bill that would legalize marijuana in the state for recreational use. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She says:. "I don't see anything good coming out of making more people potheads. You won't find doctors or anyone...
