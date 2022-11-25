Last week Team Gwen Stefani’s Kique had to take part in the Instant Save, so performing as part of the Top 10 was something he was especially looking forward to since he fought so hard to get there, but when it came time for him to take the stage to perform The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name," host Carson Daly announced that Kique had pre-recorded his performance at another location.

6 HOURS AGO