FOX Carolina

Glymph Memorial Garden honors Gaffney Black Business District

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re following up on a memorial garden set to honor pillars in Gaffney’s Black history. Back in January, $350,000 was allocated from COVID-19 relief funds to create Glymph Memorial Garden. After input from the public, back in March, the garden is almost done.
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate crochet group needs help keeping community warm

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of crafters needs your help keeping the community warm this winter. I Am Not Lost in the Upstate gives away thousands of handmade scarves, blankets and hats every year however, they’ve taken on a new project this month. The groups big event...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Equine flow horse therapy

PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Senior Action group hosts Thanksgiving dinner

laurenscountyadvertiser.net

At Rootimentary, chef plans great food, a place for community

Canvasses of famous art were on the tables awaiting hanging on the restaurant wall and contractors were still finishing last minute details last week, while Rootimentary owner Caleb Satterfield was engaged in his recent all-too-frequent activities – talking on the phone or trying to get off the phone. But...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Shop safe and smart this holiday season

PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools offer free drive-thru flu, COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County Schools is now offering free drive-thru flu and COVID-19 testing. The free testing started Monday and is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations: Fountain Inn High School, Mt. Anderson Support Center and Northside Park.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

One swab, two tests: Greenville County Schools offer free Flu and COVID testing to students and others

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says they’ll be offering free Flu and COVID testing to students, employees, and household contacts. Starting Monday - testing will be available at three different locations. School officials say testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. Testing will be closed on Saturdays.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
clemson.edu

South Carolina hay grower wins in Southeastern Hay Contest

Reed Edwards of FoxPipe Farms in Laurens County, South Carolina has been making hay since 2007 and is a winner in this year’s Southeastern Hay Contest. This was the 18th year for the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia. Clemson University forage specialist Liliane Silva, a Clemson Extension forages specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville, South Carolina, represents Clemson on the contest planning committee. She said this contest is a great way for growers to get recognition for growing good-quality hay.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
furman.edu

Greenville picked No. 1 for ‘The South’s Best Cities on the Rise’

On news of Greenville, South Carolina, taking the No. 1 spot for Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022” (in addition to many other accolades), the people behind #yeahTHATGreenville have crafted an impressive array of images of the city and surrounding areas. And no Greenville image mash-up would be complete without stunning photos of the Furman University campus. See places to go, things to do, venues for good food and drink, gorgeous Furman bell tower images and more at VisitGreenvilleSC’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC

