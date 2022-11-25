Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Glymph Memorial Garden honors Gaffney Black Business District
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re following up on a memorial garden set to honor pillars in Gaffney’s Black history. Back in January, $350,000 was allocated from COVID-19 relief funds to create Glymph Memorial Garden. After input from the public, back in March, the garden is almost done.
WYFF4.com
Reindeer rides offered in Pickens County to support local nonprofit organization
Next weekend, you are invited to get in the holiday spirit and spend some time around some reindeer. Eden Farms in Pickens County will give reindeer rides at its 19th annual Christmas at the Barn fundraiser on Dec. 11. The event will also include a visit with Santa, a candy cane garden, and arts and crafts.
FOX Carolina
Upstate crochet group needs help keeping community warm
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of crafters needs your help keeping the community warm this winter. I Am Not Lost in the Upstate gives away thousands of handmade scarves, blankets and hats every year however, they’ve taken on a new project this month. The groups big event...
FOX Carolina
Equine flow horse therapy
There's another book causing controversy in our Upstate schools. The latest one in Pickens County. The Honea Path Police Department said a child is in the hospital following a hit-and-run incident that happened on Sunday. Shop safe and smart this holiday season. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Tips on how...
FOX Carolina
Senior Action group hosts Thanksgiving dinner
Kari Beals talks about how individuals can donate to non-profits on Giving Tuesday. Dry, mild start to the week with rain moving in on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Annie is a long coat toy poodle. She is shy yet curious. She co-exists easily with other dogs and enjoys sunbathing.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
At Rootimentary, chef plans great food, a place for community
Canvasses of famous art were on the tables awaiting hanging on the restaurant wall and contractors were still finishing last minute details last week, while Rootimentary owner Caleb Satterfield was engaged in his recent all-too-frequent activities – talking on the phone or trying to get off the phone. But...
FOX Carolina
Shop safe and smart this holiday season
There's another book causing controversy in our Upstate schools. The latest one in Pickens County. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details on an Upstate equestrian stable taking a more holistic approach to healing. Honea Path Hit-and-run suspect appears in bond court. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Honea Path...
FOX Carolina
Hurricane Ian: Outreach group extends disaster relief drive in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Clergy Initiative says they’re still collecting donations to send to victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization says they’re taking to 53-foot trucks to Florida, and need help filling them with supplies. The drop off site is at The Beacon (255...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Schools offer free drive-thru flu, COVID-19 testing
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County Schools is now offering free drive-thru flu and COVID-19 testing. The free testing started Monday and is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations: Fountain Inn High School, Mt. Anderson Support Center and Northside Park.
Holiday putt-putt makes way to Greenville Co.
A mini golf course will be lit up with holiday lights in midst of the holiday season.
First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile Substance Abuse Education trailer
Shelton England, a Senior Deputy Coroner, said fentanyl has become the number two cause of fatalities in Greenville County behind natural deaths.
FOX Carolina
One swab, two tests: Greenville County Schools offer free Flu and COVID testing to students and others
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says they’ll be offering free Flu and COVID testing to students, employees, and household contacts. Starting Monday - testing will be available at three different locations. School officials say testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. Testing will be closed on Saturdays.
clemson.edu
South Carolina hay grower wins in Southeastern Hay Contest
Reed Edwards of FoxPipe Farms in Laurens County, South Carolina has been making hay since 2007 and is a winner in this year’s Southeastern Hay Contest. This was the 18th year for the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia. Clemson University forage specialist Liliane Silva, a Clemson Extension forages specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville, South Carolina, represents Clemson on the contest planning committee. She said this contest is a great way for growers to get recognition for growing good-quality hay.
Greenville Co. families continue traditions at Christmas tree farm
Brian Fink and his family have owned Mystic Farm for more than 40 years.
furman.edu
Greenville picked No. 1 for ‘The South’s Best Cities on the Rise’
On news of Greenville, South Carolina, taking the No. 1 spot for Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022” (in addition to many other accolades), the people behind #yeahTHATGreenville have crafted an impressive array of images of the city and surrounding areas. And no Greenville image mash-up would be complete without stunning photos of the Furman University campus. See places to go, things to do, venues for good food and drink, gorgeous Furman bell tower images and more at VisitGreenvilleSC’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
WYFF4.com
Life-size jail cell is bringing awareness to programs helping those formerly incarcerated
GREENVILLE, S.C. — JumpStart Ministry currently has active programs in 18 state prisons. Executive Director Cary Sanders said he wanted to bring life behind bars to the public in a way that would raise awareness about programs to reduce recidivism. “JumpStart exists to provide transformational opportunities to men and...
FOX Carolina
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
WLOS.com
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
South Carolina employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
