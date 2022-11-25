Hadley Police hosting Stuff-A-Cruiser event at Walmart

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Police Department is having its Stuff-A-Cruiser event at the Hadley Walmart on Friday.

From 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the Hadley Police Department will be collecting new and unwrapped toys, along with winter apparel for kids in their Angel Tree program, which is now open to Hampshire County.

The Hadley Police K-9 Unit Fitzgerald and Officer Marini will also be selling candy canes for $1.00 for a fundraiser as well.

