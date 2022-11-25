Read full article on original website
Still have Thanksgiving leftovers? Here's a recipe to help clear your fridge
It's cold out, which means soup season is going to be here for a while! Here's an easy turkey vegetable soup recipe to get you started for the week.
I tried 4 different kinds of boxed stuffing from the grocery store, and my favorite almost tasted homemade
I tried four versions of the classic Thanksgiving side from Stove Top, Mrs. Cubbison's, and Sunny Select. Here's which brand had the best premade mix.
I made my mother's baked mac-and-cheese recipe for Thanksgiving. It was more stressful than I imagined.
Mac-and-cheese is a very important dish in Black culture, especially for Thanksgiving. I tried my hand at making it for the holiday this year.
Found: How To Make the Most Gut-Friendly Smoothie Ever Without Using a Blender
In theory, whipping together a quick heart-healthy smoothie before you head to work shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. That is... so long as your blender is easily accessible and not stowed away in the far depths of your crowded kitchen cabinet. Not to mention the fact that the thought of having to wash your blender after you’re done can be enough to lead you to ditch the task entirely. Add in a few early morning meetings and a lingering headache from last night's holiday party, and the mere idea of blending up a nutritious breakfast is (pun intended) off the table. Not cool.
Got a bucket? Speed up the composting process with bokashi
It’s no secret that the key to healthy plants is healthy soil, and the best way to improve soil is by incorporating compost, which can take up to a year to make. Bokashi is a composting method that can speed that up. It uses an inoculant developed in Japan in the 1980s containing beneficial microorganisms.
I made 3-ingredient bagels in my air fryer, and I couldn't believe how easy it was
The super simple recipe only calls for yogurt, flour, and an egg and it's ready in less than 45 minutes. Here's how I made and topped my bagels.
How To Cook Acorn Squash The Easiest Way
There’s a chill in the air. The days are getting shorter. Holiday spirits are rising.‘Tis the season — for gourds!. At this time of year, they’re one of the stars of the season. But if you’re not familiar with their preparation, their tough skins and mysterious interiors can seem troubling.
The Kitchn: Try a new treat for your holiday sweet table
Christmas Chex Mix is one of my favorite holiday treats that offers a welcome change from all the cookies and candy canes fighting for attention. This crispy, salty-sweet mixture even looks like Christmas — everything is coated in white chocolate, and red and green M&Ms peek through!. My favorite...
Homemade Crescent Rolls
These Homemade Crescent Rolls are light, airy and fluffy and are made with simple ingredients! The perfect bread to go with any meal!. If you are a fan of making bread at home then these Homemade Crescent Rolls are just what you need. These are much easier to make than you might think. You do not have to be a skilled bread maker, I promise! I'm going to show you step-by-step just how simple they are and you don't need a ton of ingredients. You absolutely need to make these rolls at least once! But I promise, once you make them, you'll be wanting to make them again and again!
Holiday Dutch oven cornbread dressing
Holiday Dutch oven cornbread dressing/Photo byGin Lee. Dutch oven style dressing is a classic holiday recipe (in my home). I always bake my cornbread ahead of time, at least one day in advance, then prepare the rest of my dressing in my Dutch oven the following day. You can totally make the dressing in a casserole dish, or any other pan. I cook my cornbread dressing in a Dutch oven on the burner of my wood stove (to free up the oven space).
Candied Orange Peel Recipe (Great Gift Idea!)
Marlene is a food and beverage fanatic. She particularly loves foods and beverages that have quick and easy recipes. I'm very fond of oranges, and I was grateful when I recently received a large gift of oranges. I wondered, though, is there anything I can do with the peels—rather than just throwing them away or composting them?
Merry Chicken Meatballs
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/merry-chicken-meatballs. Sweet and tangy cranberry sauce cooks around homemade chicken meatballs for a delicious party dish! Serve this recipe straight out of a cast-iron skillet for that handcrafted Holiday effect. A few toothpicks offered on the side makes it easy for guests to serve themselves. Serves: 24.
Cafeteria Noodles
INGREDIENTS NEEDED: (FULL RECIPE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE POST) parsley, for garnish (optional) In a large pot with a lid add the chicken stock and bouillon cube and bring up to a boil over medium high heat. When the stock comes to a boil add in the egg noodles and stir.
Homemade Peppermint Patties (3-Ingredients)
This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. You’ll love this wholesome recipe for Homemade Peppermint Patties. They are so fun and yummy, and made with only 3 ingredients. This recipe is also plant-based, vegan, and dairy-free so it can be enjoyed by everyone!
Sage sausage and apple stuffing, cranberry ambrosia
1 cup peeled, cooked chestnuts, diced (optional) About 12 cups of good-quality bread cubes, lightly oven toasted. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter a 9×13 baking dish. In a large sauté pan over medium high heat, brown and crumble the sausage until just barely cooked through. Add 2 tbsp of the butter and the olive oil to the pan and sauté celery and onions until translucent and just beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the apples and sauté for another 5 minutes to soften. Add the cranberries and chestnuts, if using, to the pan. Season well with salt, pepper, and rubbed sage. In a medium saucepan, heat the chicken broth with the remaining 6 tbsp of butter. Place the bread cubes in a very large bowl and add the sausage mixture. Pour buttery broth mixture over the dry stuffing one cup at a time, stirring until absorbed. The mixture should be moist and neither dry or soggy. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer stuffing to the prepared baking dish and bake for approximately 30-35 minutes, until stuffing is lightly browned on top.
